Influencer Marketing Strategy That Actually Works: A Guide

There are over 200 million influencers in the world – and here, we are talking only about those monetizing their content. There are even more others – those who haven’t received money for their efforts just yet.
But they are clearly on their way: the influencer marketing industry is growing year by year; the statistics speak for themselves:
And so what? For brands, this means influencer marketing is the channel they can’t ignore. Actually, it is the channel to attract the most interested, engaged, ready-to-pay audiences right now. The further we go, the more brands understand it and allocate their budgets for influencer marketing:
So, influencer marketing, once a field dominated by celebrities
Now, anyone with a substantial online following can be an influencer, creating more opportunities for brands to connect with diverse audiences. This strategy has become crucial in digital marketing due to its effectiveness in reaching and engaging target consumers through social media.
Here’s one more fact that makes it even more important: 4.95 billion people on Earth are already using social media platforms – it’s 61% of the planet’s population, and the number is growing. An average consumer uses 7 social media platforms a month.
What do you do considering all this? The answer is simple: leverage the power of influencer marketing, of course. But how?
How to build an influencer marketing strategy that actually works and brings maximum profit? Here, the answer will be longer and more complex – read further to learn!
In this article, the experts from
Get practical advice and insights, understand influencer marketing better, and start using it wisely.
Creating an effective influencer marketing plan involves a series of strategic steps, each critical to the campaign's success.
Remember that all of the plans for your marketing, including this one, have to align with the overall brand’s strategy and objectives, otherwise, neither the plan, nor the influencer marketing strategy will actually work or even make sense.
In other words, check the reality, and tie your goals and plans to it. In the end, it's crucial that your influencer marketing efforts are not in isolation, but are a cohesive part of your overall brand strategy. Here's why alignment matters:
The foundation of all successful influencer marketing strategies lies in clearly identifying and defining your marketing goals. These goals can vary greatly depending on your brand's needs and the stage of your business.
For example, iGaming brands may need to drive new registrations and FTDs, while gaming brands may focus on installs. Here are some common objectives:
Your goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (this is what we call SMART) to ensure they guide your influencer marketing strategy effectively.
Influencer marketing budgets can vary widely, depending on the scale of your campaign and the type of influencers you plan to collaborate with. Compensation models include direct monetary payments, commission-based earnings, and non-monetary perks like free products or exclusive access.
Monetary compensation is used the most, and many influencers prefer it.
Allocate your budget based on your marketing goals and the expected ROI. For instance, brand awareness campaigns may require a broader reach, potentially needing more investment compared to targeted lead generation campaigns.
Also, remember that you need to define what part of your budget will be set for testing. It’s especially important when you are stepping into new markets and trying the waters: in the beginning, even with thorough preliminary research, you can’t be 100% sure your influencers of choice and selected types of content will perform perfectly.
The Famesters agency experts have an experience of over 7 years on influencer marketing – it helped us crystalize an optimal strategy for testing, and here’s our advice. We suggest using 40% of your budget for testing to reveal the best-performing influencers, content types, CTAs, etc. Then you can scale, already knowing you have selected the best directions and reduced risks.
Here’s a pro tip from Famesters experts: Yes, you totally can and even must negotiate prices with influencers and make them fit into your budget. Some influencers may set prices out of the blue just because they are inexperienced and don’t know the market yet; others just hope to get more for their efforts and check if it’s possible with you.
Research the market, learn the CPMs, and negotiate the prices – it’s almost always possible to get a better deal than you are offered from the beginning.
Craft Your Key Messages: Develop clear, compelling messages that influencers can incorporate into their content. Ensure these messages align with your brand voice and campaign objectives.
This doesn’t mean you have to write an entire script for each influencer, and definitely, you shouldn’t require influencers to follow your scripts with no swinging at all. We’ll talk about it further in the article.
First, the influencers you collaborate with must align with your brand identity. Carefully check if an influencer you are looking forward to working with actually shares your brand’s values. Otherwise, you may appear in a situation like the
Also, define the type of influencers you need for your influencer marketing campaign. The small, niche-oriented ones? The big names with large followings? Let’s see the differences:
Matching the right type of influencer with your marketing goals is key. For instance, a micro-influencer might be the best choice for niche product promotion, whereas a mega-influencer could be more suitable for a widespread brand awareness campaign.
Statistics show that brands swing more towards smaller influencers with more authentic content and engaged audiences:
Effective influencer collaborations are key to the success of your marketing strategy – this is what your target audience will see and interact with, this is what actually needs to make an impact on their purchasing decisions. Here are some best practices to ensure productive and beneficial partnerships with influencers to ensure the success of your campaign:
After selecting the influencers whose values and audience align closely with your brand, try to establish authentic long-lasting partnerships to enhance credibility. Building genuine relationships with influencers helps show them and their audiences that your brand is not just another one in an endless line of monotonous advertisers, but is truly useful and trustworthy.
Building long-term relationships with influencers can lead to more authentic and impactful promotions. Audiences tend to respond better to ongoing, consistent endorsements.
Engage With Influencers Beyond Transactional Interactions. Understand their goals and preferences – this way you can establish a partnership based on mutual respect and shared objectives.
Most of the brands using influencer marketing prefer to continuously work with the same influencers as they perform better than one-off partners:
No, it doesn’t mean you can’t get rid of one-off campaigns, at least because everyone needs testing. So, here’s the next thing.
Set Clear Guidelines: While giving creative freedom, it's crucial to provide clear guidelines about your brand’s values, messaging, and any non-negotiables to ensure the content remains aligned with your brand.
Balance Brand Message and Influencer Style: So, based on the previous two points: ensure that the content strikes the right balance between showcasing your brand’s message and maintaining the influencer’s unique style and voice.
This has to be the balance between the influencer’s creativity, their knowledge of their audience preferences, and your brand’s requirements.
Collaborate on Content Creation: Work together with influencers in the content creation process. This collaboration can bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that resonate well with the target audience.
How to create an influencer marketing strategy depends a lot on your brand’s niche, product’s specifics, target audience, and overall goals. But in the end, there are influencer marketing strategies that work the best, and they are: use SMART, be respectful towards influencers and embrace their creativity, build long-lasting relationships, and make your goals and values clear.
Then launch, monitor, evaluate, adapt, and adjust to get maximum results and the highest ROI possible.
Influencer marketing is about more than just working with popular people online; it's a strategy that requires careful planning and wise choices. To make the most of it, you need to set clear goals, choose the right influencers, and manage your budget wisely.
Remember, the goal is to build real, trust-based relationships with influencers who genuinely match your brand's style and values. This approach helps create authentic and effective promotions that resonate with your audience.
Staying flexible and up-to-date is crucial. Done right, influencer marketing can significantly boost your brand's presence and connect you with your audience in meaningful ways. Famesters agency is ready to help you with these challenges –