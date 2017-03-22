Search icon
Improving Refind’s comments by@refind

Improving Refind’s comments

Originally published by Refind on March 22nd 2017
You can now format your comments using Markdown, highlights, mentions, sharing, and more. You can mention people in comments and replies (e.g., “Check this out, @twitter_name”) If you mention people who follow you, they’ll get a notification. When you select text on a web page in Chrome, you can save it as a highlight using the Chrome extension. Summaries are treated differently when you start your comment with “summary” or “tl;dr”, it’s considered a summary and treated differently.
Refind

@refind
Refind

Markdown, highlights, mentions, sharing, and more.

Stowe Boyd pioneered comments on Refind. When commenting was hard, he did it anyway — but asked for more. We finally listened and improved. Stowe likes it, and he promised us you’ll like it too…

In summary, here’s what we improved:

  • Markdown: You can now format your comments using Markdown.
  • Comments in feeds: We’ll show a comment below links in feeds (and emails). On a profile page, it’s the first comment by that user. Everywhere else, it’s the first comment ever.
  • Sharing on the web: After you’ve written a nice comment, you might want to share it on Twitter or Facebook. This use case is now supported nicely: there’s a comment URL which shows your comment on first position, highlights it, and shows a nice preview text.
  • Highlights: When you select text on a web page in Chrome, you can save it as a highlight using the Chrome extension. Highlights can now also be edited.
  • Notifications: You’ll get notifications for certain comments, e.g., when a good friend comments on a link you saved (a neural network learns how close you are with all of your friends — the more interactions and the more links you have in common, the closer.)
  • Mentions: You can mention people in comments and replies (e.g., “Check this out, @twitter_name”). If you mention people who follow you, they’ll get a notification.
  • Replies: You can respond to comments.
  • Private/public: You can make your comments private or public.
  • Search: You‘ll find your own comments when searching in your links.
  • Summaries: When you start your comment with “summary” or “tl;dr”, it’s considered a summary and treated differently (e.g., different preview text) and we have some ideas on how to make them more useful.

Have fun commenting. And write summaries — people love them!

