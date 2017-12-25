C# code documentation

credit

The golden rule of code documentation:

Try to document why (code design decisions) and avoid what (code design descriptions).

To keep up with the increasing complexity of the project, it’s very important to document the coding decisions. It’s one of the best practices.

Visual studio provides some elegant ways for code documentation to keep the code understandable. It can also understand the changes that one make on hard code.

Single or multi line comments

Short (or long) functional descriptions //single line comment

These are necessary to describe functionality in little.

/*multiplelinecomments*/

Avoid them. It is advisable to avoid writing essays about code. The end product shall be code not their long descriptions.

Collapsible regions

Summary of the functional block #region Some code block //some code here //some foo bar //Fizz Buzz //some unicorns #endregion

Regions are collapsible. Just hover over the collapsed region and get a glance.

courtesy

Summary

Summary of the function or property /// <summary>/// Summary description for the function or property goes here/// </summary>

courtesy

Summary of the function parameter /// <param name="TestParameter">Summary description for the parameter goes here </param>

courtesy

Visual studio changes this section after change of the parameter name.

courtesy

Summary of the returning stuff ///<returns>Summary description for the function result goes here</returns>

A simple example: