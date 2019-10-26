Impact of IoT from Recruiting to the Final Product

While it is often talked about in relation to smart homes, IoT can also be incredibly important for businesses of all shapes and sizes. With that in mind, this article is going to look at the impact that IoT can have for businesses, all the way from recruiting your first employees to the completion of the final product.

What is IoT

There are many different technologies that bring a lot of value to businesses. Also, with how quickly technology is evolving and maturing, you can be sure new and innovative technologies will have an impact on the business world, as well.

One of the most exciting that has been gaining traction and publicity recently is the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT is all about connecting devices, machines or objects to one another, and allowing them to transfer data and information without direct human interaction.

As you can imagine, this can do wonders for efficiency and work reduction. The number of IoT devices is growing rapidly and expected to reach over 75 billion by 2025

IoT Can Streamline Recruiting

Recruiting is one of the most important parts of any company. Your employees can make or break the success of your business, and thus you need to recruit and hire well. One of the most difficult parts of recruiting and hiring is the actual souring of candidates.

Thankfully, this is precisely where IoT can bring a lot of value.

IoT can allow you to use (or program) technology to help target only the best candidates, and not simply post on job boards using the shotgun approach. You can identify best candidates through skimming their resumes for keywords, utilizing social media and even using applicant tracking systems.

IoT makes doing all of this much quicker and easier than handling everything manually. Also, in addition to IoT helping you hire, hiring people aware of IoT-related skills will also be important. While it hasn’t fully taken off yet, many believe it is only a matter of time before most companies start using IoT in some capacity.

IoT Can Assist With the Sharing of Data

Data is often thought of as a new type of currency, and it is easy to see why. It is very valuable and every company wants as much of it as possible. It can help you make more informed decisions and give you more information on customers, marketing efforts and a variety of other things.

However, having all of this data is only good if you can share it and gather insights from it. But sharing and analyzing mountains of data by hand isn’t easy, and that is where IoT comes in. IoT can allow different programs or pieces of software in your stack to directly connect with another and share information and data automatically.

Not only will this make your operation much more efficient, but will also save you a lot of money and employee man-hours at the very same time.

IoT Can Make Managing and Tracking Inventory a Breeze

While this may not be the case for all businesses, many rely on storing a ton of inventory for weeks or months before it is ever accounted for. As you can imagine, with new inventory leaving and coming at all hours of the day, this can be a logistical nightmare.

Technology and tools can use IoT to automatically manage and track inventory. They can track when new inventory comes in, when it goes, where it’s all going and a variety of other things. Not only will this greatly improve efficiency and streamline the process, but it will also reduce the chance of errors occurring as frequently. It will also free up time for employees to work on more important and challenging tasks.

Hopefully this blog post has been able to help you see the role and impact that IoT has at companies from recruiting to the final product. IoT is already everywhere around us and the progress of it will be rapid in the following years. All the processes might be drastically changes, so prepare on time and learn how to implement IoT the best possible way!





