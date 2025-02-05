Immerso And Everdome Partner To Drive Innovation In The Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 5th, 2025/Chainwire/--Immerso, an Eros Innovation company- home to Eros Media and Eros Now, and a global leader in AI innovation and intellectual property (IP), has joined forces with Everdome , pioneers in creating interactive metaverse experiences, to revolutionize digital entertainment.





The partnership combines Immerso’s exceptional IP portfolio, featuring an extensive library of over 12,000 film titles, with Everdome’s immersive technology. Together, they aim to transform how audiences engage with entertainment in the digital era.





Backed by Eros Innovation, Immerso brings unparalleled resources to the table. Eros Media World boasts a 30% market share in the Indian film industry, selling 2.7 billion tickets annually and reaching a global audience in the billions. This partnership unlocks the potential to become the world’s largest film market for metaverse engagement.





Jeremy Lopez, CEO of Everdome, commented, “This partnership propels Everdome’s vision to merge the metaverse with AI tools and intellectual property, setting the stage for the creation of interactive, metaverse-native IP experiences for brands on a global scale. With nearly 50 years of Bollywood history under their belt and a strong commitment to the metaverse and immersive computing, Immerso is the perfect partner as Everdome steps into its next chapter.”







Swaneet Singh, CEO of Immerso added, "We firmly believe in the transformative potential of virtual experiences and Web3 in reshaping the way users connect. By combining immersive experiences with AI-powered hybrid content and user-generated creation, we’re opening up new possibilities – and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovation alongside Everdome.’’





Immerso is uniquely positioned to lead large-scale innovation in AI, entertainment, and the metaverse. As one of the first AI Intellectual Property (AIIP) companies, Immerso owns over a trillion AI tokens and has trained models across all LLM platforms.





This foundation, coupled with initiatives such as establishing India’s first AI Park and a billion-dollar investment in a Malaysian AI park and film studio, showcases Immerso's commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital experiences.





Everdome, recognized for its expertise in creating immersive and accessible digital experiences, is dedicated to bringing real use cases and larger audiences to the metaverse. With a proven track record of collaborations with global brands like the Alpine Web3, and Binance Fan Token Everdome is well-versed in bringing established IPs to life in new and engaging ways.





With an initial focus on integrating Indian cinema's vast library of films, stars, directors, and influencers into immersive virtual worlds, together, Immerso and Everdome will offer audiences entirely new ways to connect with entertainment.





This collaboration marks a significant step toward a future where AI, IP, and immersive technology converge to transform how the world interacts with storytelling and creativity. It sets a new standard for connectivity and engagement in the metaverse and establishes a framework for a thriving creator economy. Immerso and Everdome will offer audiences entirely new ways to connect with entertainment.





The future of the metaverse is driven by collaboration, and this partnership unlocks the potential to become one of the world’s largest film markets for metaverse engagement, revolutionizing how users view, engage with, and interact with traditional media in an immersive digital world.





About Immerso AIIP Limited

Immerso AIIP Limited is a global leader in the media and entertainment industry. With a rich history dating back to 1977, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and creativity.





Immerso AIIP owns a vast library of over 12,000 film titles, commanding a 30% market share over the past two decades. This extensive catalogue forms the foundation for Eros Now, the company's streaming platform with an impressive 250 million registered users.





Recognizing the transformative power of artificial intelligence, Immerso is focused on pioneering the development of AI-driven content creation tools. Immerso has amassed over a trillion AI tokens, used to train sophisticated language models (SLM and LLM) that empower creators to build the next generation of immersive experiences.





Immerso AIIP is committed to fostering a thriving creator economy on Web 3, leveraging its vast IP library and AI capabilities to unlock new possibilities for content creation and distribution.

About Everdome

Everdome builds future themed metaverse experiences to provide creators, brands, individuals and businesses with immersive, interactive spaces to collaborate on the creation and enjoyment of shared digital experiences.





Launched in 2022, Everdome uses blockchain, advanced real-time 3D creation tools such as UE5, spatial computing and cryptocurrency to build, run and fuel their project, creating a platform to combine metaverse-on-demand tooling with engaging features and high quality environments.

