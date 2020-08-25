"I Love Startups And Building Completely New Things From Scratch", Interview with Chris Horn

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices?
2020 Noonie Nominee, Chris Horn from United Kingdom, who's been nominated in the Software Development
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - CHATBOTS
I'm the CTO of ONEm Communications Ltd (https://www.onem.com). I've been in the tech industry and software development for 30 years, and have the grey hairs to prove it :). I love startups and building completely new things from scratch. I innovative love ideas that can make a real difference to people's lives and even better if the idea can benefit the masses and not just the privileged few.
At ONEm, we've built a 'micro-app' API framework that allows software developers of all abilities to build enterprise-quality omni-channel applications in hours or days. We've 'eating our own dog food' and currently using our own framework to provide a membership engagement service for cooperatives that we call anycoop (https://anycoop.zone). I'm a fan of Node.js, React and Mongo.
Being nominated for the Noonies of course!
The growing rate of COVID-19 cases in my city and country, and the impending collapse of medical healthcare facility. Really anxious about keeping my parents (and myself) safe through this pandemic.
Take people as you find them
Being able to spend more face-to-face time with my family has been a big plus in all of this. Being able to sit down and talk as a family over dinner each evening has been great. Oh and enjoying watching wildlife much more than ever before. It's fascinating how quickly wildlife can adapt to change.
Battery technology / next-gen power storage. It's the one thing that still has a long way to go and can change humanity.
Allowing governments access to citizens data in a freely elected democracy is not necessarily a bad thing.
iMessage and BBC News. Everything else is just fringe stuff.
Brushing up on my math so I can really get into ML and deep learning.
