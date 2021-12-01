Human Brand Ambassadors Have Limitations: Enter FoodTech Robots

In the near future, a majority of FoodTech businesses and consumer brands will start using cognitive virtual humans. Can this disrupt the role of our traditional brand influencers? We have to consider that today’s brand ambassadors as well as brand influencer might not be up to the standard, sadly, mainly for the reason that they are all humans, operating in an increasingly sophisticated digital (soon to be virtual) environment, posing at least the following limitations: In the age of rising personal consumer expectations, it becomes increasingly impossible for humans to deliver activities at the growing consumer standards.