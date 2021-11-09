Diving into the Legal Issues of NFTs in FoodTech

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) market is booming at the moment. Revenue generated from NFT sales in March 2021 was close to $64 million. Coca-Cola, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Pringles have already launched their collections of NFTs. There are some legal restrictions on the way such as the FoodTech industry having to pay a potentially very high price for creativity and copyright. People often are under the impression that whenever they buy an NFT, they purchase the digital work itself. They are merely purchasing a collection of code called metadata that links to the work’s ‘true’ version.