Diving into the Legal Issues of NFTs in FoodTech

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) market is booming at the moment. Revenue generated from NFT sales in March 2021 was close to $64 million. Coca-Cola, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Pringles have already launched their collections of NFTs. There are some legal restrictions on the way such as the FoodTech industry having to pay a potentially very high price for creativity and copyright. People often are under the impression that whenever they buy an NFT, they purchase the digital work itself. They are merely purchasing a collection of code called metadata that links to the work’s ‘true’ version.
Zak Oganian Hacker Noon profile picture

@zakoganian
Zak Oganian

Zak Oganian is a drinks industry entrepreneur, with over 12 years of extensive experience in brand ownership.

Zak Oganian is a drinks industry entrepreneur, with over 12 years of extensive experience in brand ownership.
