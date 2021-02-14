20 Mouthwatering WordPress Restaurant Themes to Make You and Your Business Salivate

Searching for the best WordPress restaurant theme? If your answer goes yes, then your worries end here.

Restaurant and food businesses are growing with the use of the internet and their brand-websites. If you want to make your online restaurant business so modern and functional, you should choose a professional and advanced WordPress theme that comes with essential functionalities.

Essential functionalities include table-reservation, online food ordering, and more. You would most probably like to have these advanced features on your website, and almost all of the themes I listed here include these features. Plus, the appearance of these themes is also so engaging and fascinating to easily persuade anyone else’s eyes.

1. ROSA

Rosa is the most popular and king theme. If you wish to have the king one, you can just take this piece as it’s the king in downloads. Anyhow, the theme comes with tons of features that allow you to make your restaurant online as your needs.

It’s so attractive and tempting in its CSS styles, enough animating while scrolling, and easy-to-install with a few clicks. Nowadays, to create a website, none needs to know a single line of coding. Very easy to do so, you just need to know the basics of website and computer knowledge. Thanks to the Visual Composer page builder.

Key Features:

Extremely responsive and mobile-friendly

Cross-browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge, etc) supported

Real parallax background illusion

eCommerce shop with the WooCommerce plugin

Food ordering technology

Remote table reservation functionality

Smooth scrolling with scrolling effect

Professional fonts and colors

Developer support, theme updates, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

2. Sage

Sage is a heavy and comprehensive feature-rich and sophisticated responsive WordPress restaurant theme. It includes such a great number of features and built-in templates that are enough to consider this as the heaviest WordPress restaurant and food theme. With the theme Sage, you can create any type of restaurant or food-related website in a matter of clicks such as seafood, bakery, catering, fast-food, pizza, tea, coffee, and so forth.

To design and customize a page, you just need zero coding skills. That means you don’t need to bother about HTML, CSS, JS, or any language cuz it offers you the Drag N Drop functionality. Just drag and drop the blocks and edit them with your content, just easy :).

Key Features:

40 pre-made demos, 20 food-menu templates

All the templates are fully responsive and major browser compatible

80+ custom page elements that will allow you to create your website effortlessly

Installing demos is a click away - no need to import one-by-one2 unique header variations with 5 behaviors

Boxed and full-width layout

Passed in the Google Mobile-Friendly test

FontAwesome integration, video background

Developer support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

3. Resca

Resca is an amazing and wonderful restaurant WP theme that comes with so engaging and fascinating CSS illustrations. It has the one-page option along with the multi-page option, so you can easily build your site on a one-page layout if you like. To feature some appetizing food-items, it is better to use a professional slider, and you would get a professional slider on the first fold of this theme. Plus, scroll effect / animation, parallax illusion, and a preloader animation come with it.

The food menu template is so extensive and functional. You can make the menu like section-by-section or with the tabbing / filtering option, both are included with different types. Some mentionable features are as follows.

Key Features:

Responsive and mobile-friendly with zero coding error

The left-sided menu bar that appears beautifully on mobile devices

Blog template with the social share functionality

Real parallax background effect using JS

Two table reservation forms - with the essential and some optional fields

Unlimited color variations with professional colors

Retina ready, RTL ready, SEO ready

Documentation, support, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

4. LemonChili

LemonChili is a minimal and unique, fast-loading, and lightweight theme that comprises somewhat pristine layouts. On the left side, you would notice the distinct and sticky navigation menu where you can add your social icons to easily send the visitors to your social media as well.

At a low cost, this piece will be perfect for your start-up restaurant business if you are in need of such a theme. Your customers will get at-home feelings, they will know about your events if you list events on the event page. Also, you can introduce your team members with their details on a new page as it comes with a team template too.

Key Features:

Fully responsive and cross-browser compatible

Search engines optimized, especially Google

Professional slider with NIVO slider

5 custom post types, 7 custom widgets

Multilingual ready, image lightbox ready

Developer support, documentation guide, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

5. Poco

Poco would be the perfect solution for you if you are looking for a fast-food WordPress theme. The user interface of the theme is so colorful, cute, and stylish that contains enough animations and perfect color combination, the UI designer(s) actually deserves special thanks. Optimizing a WP theme with search engines is a crucial thing, Poco provides you this feature in its coding structure as well as its external styles.

Appetizing items move in a soothing way following the mouse, revealing animations for the sections and fractions happens while scrolling, just awesome :). Additionally, advanced CSS hover transitions happen while navigating on the pages, and so more cool effects made this theme great.

Key Features:

Extremely responsive and mobile-friendly with pixel perfection

Build any type of page with the help of Elementor

Blazing fast-loading pages that would decrease the bounce-rate

Modern header and footer styles with unlimited options

4 premade layouts, 4 styles of fast-food shop, 2 blog variations

Popular plugins support - Slider Revolution, MailChimp, etc

Support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

6. BERG

One of the most extensive and heaviest restaurant WordPress themes is this dude. The theme BERG is creatively designed to help restaurateurs make their website in a matter of minutes. To make a cafe, fast-food, or any sort of food-related website, this theme is just a great solution.

The front-page of a theme should have variations for the versatility of creation, BERG’s homepage has versatile full-screen variations. These fullscreen templates are minimalist and easy-to-navigate that you can use to fit your curious mind :).

Key Features:

All the layouts come with perfect responsiveness and flexibility

Professional colors and fonts

Video background with video-parallax effect

Simple-looking table reservation form

Smooth scroll effect, social media integration

Video lightbox functions

Google Maps integration with custom styles and multiple markers

Professional support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

7. Deliciko

Deliciko comes with a bold and polished, gorgeous and marvelous appearance. Its linear and quadratic CSS styles are ready to allure newcomers and make them buy something from you. The header of all the readymade demos includes a catchy ‘book a table’ button with that anyone can simply book a table.

Furthermore, the menu templates are so awesome and informative to make your food-items known to the visitors even if they don’t purchase anything. Having the utmost user-experience on the front-end and backend, Deliciko is awaiting to give you a powerful control panel with the Unyson FrameWork.

Key Features:

Bootstrap 4 based responsive and cross-browser compatible layouts

15+ total pages, 3 menu templates, 4 types of header

Well-known Open Table plugin for the reservation functionality

WP Cafe Plugin powered by WooCommerce

Powerful Unyson FrameWork integrated

Gutenberg ready, special food review page

Documentation, support, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

8. NUVO

NUVO is one of the best and popular responsive restaurant and cafe WordPress themes. Developers developed the theme with the compatibility of two well-known and easy-to-use page builder, WPBakery and Elementor. You can create your web pages with any of them as your needs. Its unique demo template of restaurant contains a unique feature on the top. That is if you need something to feature on the front page, you can do so in three fractions that slide up and down by clicking on them.

In addition, you will get a food menu builder to let you build your restaurant’s menu with ease. Reservation management and events management have been easier in NUVO as well.

Key Features:

Responsive on mobile devices and fully pixel-perfect design

Essential Grid with the premium license that allows you to highly customize grids

600 Google Fonts integration - choose a Google font easily

Photoshop files included in order to change the design if necessary

The flexible layout is structured with Twitter Bootstrap

Awesome integration of Contact Form 7

Video tutorials, detailed documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

9. Elixir

Elixir comes to change the look of your website as it is elixir :). So many restaurateurs love their website on just a landing page with almost all the sections of services even if they are big. If you are one of them, the theme Elixir has been ready with very amazing one-page functionalities.

The inner coding structure is well-commented and well-organized like it should be so that your hired developed can change any source code if needed. No need to know any programming knowledge, just grab it and get started your new way.

Key Features:

Fully flexible on smart and old mobile devices

Awesome filterable gallery to showcase some special food-shots

Long food-menu template

Smooth animations, transitions with fading effect on sections

Amazing one-page functionality with multi-page

4 home page variations, predefined colors, PSD files

Support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

10. FoodBakery

FoodBakery is a directory WordPress theme for restaurants. Installing this theme would allow you to list / add restaurants that actually deliver foods. If anyone wants to order food like pizza burgers or anything, they can contact the restaurant owners easily.

The developers included three different types of system of your earning - commission on every order, advertising space, and free & paid listings. Key features are as follows.

Key Features:

Responsive and major browser compatible

Admin can add multiple restaurants

Complete sales & order tracking and reporting

User review and rating functionality

Super secured transactional functions

Drag N Drop menu builder

Blazing fast demo installation

Support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

11. Foodo

Foodo is a fast-food intended WordPress theme that comes with 4 built-in demos with some distinguished fractions. My favorite demo (the second demo) is crafted with some awesome fractions on the top fold where a professional slider slides having some beautiful text animations. Smooth scrolling to let the visitors feel easing and jump-to-top button to back to the top of a large page are also included in the theme.

Fresh, clean, and polished rows and columns are beautifully organized as these should be. Spacing and margin between two elements are perfectly defined too. No need to optimize for search engines in the coding since its developer(s) did it :).

Key Features:

Well-organized sections on mobile and tablet devices

The utmost user-experience and account management options

Food ordering facility on every kind of device

Professional predefined colors and unlimited colors

Single blog templates for video, audio, and so more

A fullscreen search box, preloader animation

Documentation, dedicated support, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

12. Fooddy 24/7

You know that the food-ordering business is becoming more popular to the food business lovers day by day. If you are in need of such a WordPress theme, you maybe are searching for the best one here for your better future. Then, I just recommend you to take Fooddy 24/7 as it is developed with such advantages that would take your food-ordering business to a top-level without doing much effort.

It has a couple of great shortcodes like slider shortcode, pricing shortcode, countdown shortcode in order that you can make these elements without any hassle. Also, Right-To-Left language compatibility comes with it.

Key Features:

100% responsive and mobile-friendly

Cross-browser compatible with zero error

The one-click demo installation process

Boxed and full-width layouts

WPBakery page builder support

20+ blog-post animations

Post views, likes, and sharing buttons

Powerful theme options panel

MailChimp plugin integration

Long documentation, regular updates, professional support, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

13. Lafka

Another multipurpose fast-food WordPress mobile-friendly theme is Lafka that has different types of demos like burgers, pizza, bakery, and food truck. Installing the food truck demo would let you make your street-food or catering business more modern and professional. The food truck demo comes with a static food menu and no food ordering functionality like others.

Menu templates are feature-rich. With this theme, you can have any sort of menu without customizing. Light and dark menus, with image and without image, static and dynamic menus are available in Lafka.

Key Features:

All the layouts are responsive and major browser supported

Costly custom addons that saved $49

700+ Google Fonts and 7 icon fonts integration

Awesome built-in variation swatches

Ajax filter and search functions

Gutenberg ready, shopping cart ready, custom login forms ready

Sticky product description

A bunch of custom widget areas

Developer support, documentation guide, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

14. Slices

Slices is a creatively created pizza theme that is so classy and eye-catchy, fascinating and tempting in its soothing appearance. Developers included some very unique and distinct features like an advanced search box, a right-sided tab, and an advanced ‘Build Your Pizza’ option.

With the advanced search box, anyone can search for products category-wise that is very user-friendly and easy-to-use. Unlike others, a ‘Build Your Pizza’ option is beautifully on the header section. Anyone who visits your website can easily build a custom pizza with a number of ingredients, just amazing :).

Key Features:

Premade quick contacts and ‘Order Online’ options on the top bar

Very professional dark and light colors

Import demo content with just a mouse-click

Newsletter form with the help of MailChimp

3 built-in home pages, 15+ must-have shortcodes

3 blog variations, 3 banner styles, and so on

Back to top button with a pizza icon

Large and mouth-watering image places

Support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

15. Pizza House

One of the most perfect and suitable wp themes for your pizzeria. Pizza House is highly customizable and easy-to-setup, there is no need to think about the functional settings, very easy. Plus, the drag-and-drop system comes with it that has already been far from the time-consuming process. Just a built-in demo with the centered logo bundled in it.

The reservation template has changed The Game. It is not like regular reservation forms other than unique. Others add just fields but it added table images so that people can book tables in a different and amazing way :).

Key Features:

All the layouts (the reservation page too) are responsive

Drag N Drop page creation with WPBakery

GDPR Framework WP Plugin

W3c valid HTML5 and CSS3

Enable / disable retina support and functional user panel

Custom shortcode builder

Advanced and powerful theme options

Ajax search, support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

16. Pizza Restaurant

Pizza Restaurant is another pizza theme for your pizzeria that can also be set up in cafe, bistro, tea, burger, bakery, or any other food-related website. Stylish, colorful, and darkish color combinations have made this great.

Two different demos for pizza and burger, both of them have an elegant slider with awesome text-shapes. The pizza’s slider looks more attractive to me. Furthermore, the external styles are enough to turn a visitor into a customer and make your services so popular.

Key Features:

Fully responsive and small devices friendly

Two costly sliders - Layer Slider and Revolution Slider

99+ custom pre-built shortcodes

Tons of custom post types

Retina ready, Google Fonts ready, unlimited color ready

Full-width search box for better user-experience

Online documentation, support, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

17. Cooks

Cooks is a lightweight and featherweight restaurant theme suitable for any sort of food or restaurant-related business. Though it is lightweight its developer(s) made 10 amazing demos for it, choose any of them simply. The navigation menu contains icons beside every menu-item that is really so attractive.

Besides, it offers you a blog template where you can release posts regular-basis. This is actually crucial for you if you want to post recipes or anything like this. However, let’s go through some key features in the following list.

Key Features:

Responsive on mobile devices and major browser compatible

SiteOrigin page builder to create pages

Text / image logo, simply choose any one

XML demo content import functionality

WPML plugin ready

Child theme ready along with the parent theme

Custom background image

Support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

18. Marco

Marco is a versatile and minimal but feature-rich restaurant / food WordPress theme. One of my favorite restaurant themes is this piece. It comprises 10+ built-in demos with a sweet version. The unique features of this theme to me is the header section and the linear styles. The header is fixed with the background and the navigation menu bar is sometimes on the top and sometimes below the header. The one below the header looks more beautiful.

And, the linear CSS style is on the buttons and on so many fragments having cool animations / transitions. You can also add a video introducing your business on the header section of the video demo. A video presents anything well that you can do with Marco.

Key Features:

Modern layouts are fully responsive and flexible on small devices

Shop templates with the power of WooCommerce

Good-looking reservation form

W3c valid inner source codes

Mesmerizing and soothing animations

Parallax illusion on the background images

Cool revealing effect while scrolling

Very quick jump-to-top button

Support, documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

19. Salmon

You may have already known what type of theme is this. Yes, the theme is for seafood or fish websites. Although Salmon is made for seafood-related sites, it has 5+ pre-made demos for different restaurant niches such as pizza, cafe, fast-food, and so on.

But, you are recommended to take it if you are the owner of a seafood restaurant. The cool theme comes with long headers and footers with social icons and opening-closing time options. What I loved is the header where you can display quick contacts nicely along with social icons.

Key Features:

100% responsive and mobile-friendly

5+ readymade demo templates

Live customizer for quick customization

Gallery with modern lightbox functions

Newsletter subscription form as well

Events template with related options

Pro support, well-documentation, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

20. Benedicta

One of the heavy, extensive, and sophisticated restaurant / food themes is Benedicta. This is so heavy in features, so professional and advanced in its functionalities, so amazing and tempting in design. The colors that the developer(s) used in it are as perfect as restaurant websites should be. Plus, the font styles also suit this theme.

If you are looking for linear icons, then Benedicta is ready to provide you amazing icons. Linear icons are so modern that help to introduce a service in a word. Mentionable features are as follows.

Key Features:

All the templates and sections are automatically flexible

Import demo content with a few clicks

Costly plugins - Slider Revolution, WPBakery

Professional EvaTheme admin panel

Fast page-loading speed

Premium and professional line icons

Detailed documentation, support, theme updates, and more.

DOWNLOAD

DEMO

