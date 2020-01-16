How To Use New Material Date/DateRange Picker for Android

Mobile Developer
). This new component has a very interesting feature that allows you to select a date range instead of the old flow of selecting two dates: one "from" and one "to, i.e the component can be used as a DatePicker and a DateRangePicker. I was very excited about this and i wanted to use this in an update to a project i work on: to improve the user experience, sadly i could not find any examples or tutorials on using this lovely new component. So, I decided to make one, in this article I will be outlining the steps I took to make use of the MaterialDatePicker. This would be a really short article since, the MaterialDatePicker is really very easy to use.
https://material.io/components/pickers/#usage
file. Add
build.gradle
implementation'com.google.android.material:material:1.2.0-alpha03'
. You can find the latest-release version number at
'1.2.0-alpha03'
https://github.com/material-components/material-components-android/releases
//Date Picker
val builder = MaterialDatePicker.Builder.datePicker()
//Date Range Picker
val builder = MaterialDatePicker.Builder.dateRangePicker()
val picker = builder.build()
picker.show(supportFragmentManager, picker.toString())
picker.addOnCancelListener {
Log.d("DatePicker Activity", "Dialog was cancelled")
}
picker.addOnNegativeButtonClickListener {
Log.d("DatePicker Activity", "Dialog Negative Button was clicked")
}
picker.addOnPositiveButtonClickListener {
Log.d("DatePicker Activity", "Date String = ${picker.headerText}:: Date epoch value = ${it}")
}
). This can be handled as shown below:
Pair<Long, Long>
picker.addOnPositiveButtonClickListener {
Log.d("DatePicker Activity", "Date String = ${picker.headerText}:: Date epoch values::${it.first}:: to :: ${it.second}")
}