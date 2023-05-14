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How to Securely Log Users Out of iOS Apps with Inactivity Timeout

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byDavid Grigoryan@dekij

Software Engineer Tech Lead / iOS Tech Lead

May 14th, 2023
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David Grigoryan

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David Grigoryan@dekij

Software Engineer Tech Lead / iOS Tech Lead

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TOPICS

programming#ios#swift#security#foundation#ios-app-development#ios-development#iosprogramming#hackernoon-top-story

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