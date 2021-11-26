Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Optimize Your Workflow : Time is Money  by@royselbach

How to Optimize Your Workflow : Time is Money

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
As a project manager, UI/UX designer, web designer, or developer it’s likely you are constantly building. One of the major obstacles every engineer needs to overcome is how to meet deadlines while working with a limited amount of resources, especially for design. As a creative design agency, we decided to go back to the drawing table and sketch out a workflow process that is worth considering for the sake of efficiency. We came up with the below method that can be applied to any type of business. 1) Optimize your workflow. 2) Outsource, delegate or distribute work. 3) Quality Assurance. 4) Focus on output and learn from the results. Specifically for our use case steps 3 and 4 are different, however worth considering as well. 1) Optimize your creative workflow. 2) Decentralize your team. 3) Always maintain brand consistency. 4) Be data-driven and focus on generating results.
image
DotYeti.com Hacker Noon profile picture

@royselbach
DotYeti.com

DotYeti.com is the most creative, on-demand and efficient graphic design platform for a flat monthly fee.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Getting Started with Customer Testimonials: A Beginner's Guide by @vincentotieno
#saas-startups
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#content-marketing#automation#software-development#workflow#graphic-design#optimization#user-flow-designing#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading