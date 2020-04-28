How to Nginx Reverse Proxy with Docker Compose

http://localhost:x ports, which essentially means that we are required to expose several ports to access different modules of the application. In the article below, we will go through the method of using Reverse Proxy to call an application and the benefits of using it. While developing a web application, a common method of calling the application from a local machine is throughports, which essentially means that we are required to expose several ports to access different modules of the application. In the article below, we will go through the method of usingto call an application and the benefits of using it.

Why do we need Reverse Proxy?

The most prominent reason of using Reverse Proxy is to avoid changing ports everytime you try to access different modules of the application through the same URL. Through Reverse Proxy we can reach Frontend, Backend or other services without changing port through a single domain. Other important reasons of using Reverse Proxy is to mask services behind a proxy and avoid dealing with CORS issues.

# Without Reverse Proxy # Domain Name: http: //mydomain.com # Mysql wordpress: http: //mydomain.com:10088 # Angular app: http: //mydomain.com:7787 # Backend: https: //mydomain:9876

# With Reverse Proxy # Domain Name: http: //mydomain.com # Mysql wordpress: http: //mydomain.com/db # Angular app: http: //mydomain.com/ang # Backend: https: //mydomain/wp

Prerequisites

Docker Compose on Linux

iptables should be enabled.

Note that Docker uses iptables to access incoming connections.

Building docker-compose.yml

For the reference of this article, let us create a Wordpress-MySQL server with Nginx in one service. Start by creating the docker container, along with defining ports, base image, container name and service names.

version: '2' services: whilefly_wp: container_name: production_wp image: nginx:latest volumes: - "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/html:/var/www/html" - "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/logs:/logs" - "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/database:/docker-entrypoint-initdb.d" - "xx_db_data:/var/lib/mysql" user: root restart: always ports: - "8081:80" environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 'xxxxx' MYSQL_DATABASE: 'production_db' MYSQL_USER: 'production_admin' MYSQL_PASSWORD: 'xxxxxx' nginx: image: nginx:latest container_name: production_nginx volumes: - /home/ xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/reverse_proxy.conf: /etc/ nginx/conf.d/ default .conf - /home/ xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.pem: /etc/ nginx/cert/star_xx_com.pem - /home/ xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key: /etc/ nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key - /home/ xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt: /etc/ nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt ports: - 8080 : 8080 - 443 : 443 links: - whilefly_wp volumes: xx_db_data:

Let's explain the setup in steps.

services command defines the service you will build in Docker. 1.command defines the service you will build in Docker.

version: '2' services: running_wp: nginx:

running_wp service uses nginx:latest as the base image. You can also use your own custom image for MySQL and Wordpress. Next is to assign a container name, for instance currently production_wp is used below. Copy the local files under volume section to the given directory while building this docker image. It is important to assign Ports which are to be used for accessibility within or outside of the application. As shown below, we have mapped 8081 host to 80 port for container. 2. As shown below, theservice usesas the base image. You can also use your own custom image for MySQL and Wordpress. Next is to assign a container name, for instance currentlyis used below. Copy the local files under volume section to the given directory while building this docker image. It is important to assign Ports which are to be used for accessibility within or outside of the application. As shown below, we have mappedhost toport for container.

version: '2' services: running_wp: container_name: production_wp image: boraozkan/nginx:latest volumes: - "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/html:/var/www/html" - "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/logs:/logs" - "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/database:/docker-entrypoint-initdb.d" - "xx_db_data:/var/lib/mysql" user: root restart: always ports: - "8081:80" environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 'xxxxx' MYSQL_DATABASE: 'production_db' MYSQL_USER: 'production_admin' MYSQL_PASSWORD: 'xxxxxx'

environment command. 3. Assign necessary access credentials withcommand.

environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 'xxxxx' MYSQL_DATABASE: 'production_db' MYSQL_USER: 'production_admin' MYSQL_PASSWORD: 'xxxxxx'

4. Assign the base image and container name. Base image will create Nginx on the first run. You can also add encrypted SSL files through https://letsencrypt.org/ , it is free.

version: '2' nginx: image: nginx:latest container_name: production_nginx volumes: - /home/ xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/reverse_proxy.conf: /etc/ nginx/conf.d/ default .conf - /home/ xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.pem: /etc/ nginx/cert/star_xx_com.pem - /home/ xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key: /etc/ nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key - /home/ xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt: /etc/ nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt ports: - 8080 : 8080 - 443 : 443 links: - running_wp volumes: xx_db_data:

conf.d path - this is the default directory for virtual host descriptions. 5. Add Nginx configuration file underpath - this is the default directory for virtual host descriptions.

/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/reverse_proxy.conf: /etc/ nginx/conf.d/ default .conf

8080 and 443 ). Secondly, the forward traffic would be directed to port 8081 - this is the port of production container for reaching. 6. As shown below there are two parts of this config file. First one shows the server side defining which port will be listened by the Nginx Container (and). Secondly, the forward traffic would be directed to port- this is the port of production container for reaching.

# re-route everything to production_wp server { listen 8080 ; server_name production_wp; error_page 497 http: //$host:80$request_uri; ssl on; ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt; ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key; location /wp { proxy_pass http: //localhost:8081/wp; rewrite /wp(.*) /origin-d$ 1 proxy_pass http: //localhost:8081; proxy_redirect / /wp; sub_filter 'href="/ ' ' href= "/wp' } } # wordpress container via production_wp server { listen 443; server_name production_wp; error_page 497 http://$host:80$request_uri;

ssl on command. 7. Enable secure HTTP with thecommand.

ssl on; ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt; ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key;

proxy_set_header directive which helps in redefining or appending fields to the request header passed through the proxied server. 8. To prefix headers for proxy connections, we can use thedirective which helps in redefining or appending fields to the request header passed through the proxied server.

proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Server $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header Host $host;

9. For Reverse Proxy as mentioned in the beginning, we will give a path for the Wordpress container in Nginx conf. Let us say it is using e.g, http://localhost/wp to http://localhost:8081 which is asymmetric path.

location /wp {proxy_pass http: //localhost:8081/wp;rewrite /wp(.*) /origin-d$1proxy_pass http://localhost:8081;proxy_redirect / /wp;sub_filter 'href="/' 'href="/wp' }

docker-compose.yaml while starting containers. 10. Now we can start our containers with the command below. Remember to be in same path withwhile starting containers.

docker-compose up -d

11. The docker-compose up command is a shorthand form of docker-compose build and docker-compose run.

#docker-compose up -d Pulling nginx (nginx:latest)... 2.1 : Pulling from nginx:latest b8f262c62ec6: Pulling fs layer a98660e7def6: Pulling fs layer 4 d75689ceb37: Pulling fs layer 639 eb0368afa: Waiting 99e337926 e9c: Waiting 431 d44b3ce98: Waiting beb665ea0e0e: Pulling fs layer c98a22d85c62: Waiting bf70d116f1d7: Waiting 97 f2d71621e0: Waiting ea02a46a87c8: Waiting 78 fff17c3a50: Waiting

12. When complete, we should have two containers deployed, one of which we cannot access directly:

$ docker ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 9 c327bb01a85 nginx:latest "nginx -g 'daemon of…" 8 minutes ago Up 8 minutes 0.0 .0 .0 : 8080 -> 8080 /tcp, 0.0 .0 .0 : 443 -> 443 /tcp production_nginx 3823 ce1f25d8 boraozkan/nginx:latest "/usr/bin/supervisord" 8 minutes ago Up 8 minutes 3306 /tcp, 0.0 .0 .0 : 8081 -> 80 /tcp production_wp

Nginx Reverse Proxy which will in turn will load the Nginx web application: 13. We can check our applications (one with Nginx and the other one with Apache). Navigate to http://localhost:8080 , and this will hitwhich will in turn will load the Nginx web application:

asymmetric path and the Apache web application will be loaded: 14. Also check with navigating to http://localhost:8081 or http://localhost/wp , through the Nginx Reverse Proxyand the Apache web application will be loaded:

Troubleshooting

iptables table for correctness. Once the services are up, try to connect your web application to the localhost link. If it is not answered, check yourtable for correctness.

iptables masquerading rule on the host machine that the Docker server creates when it starts: By default Docker containers can make connections to the outside world, but the outside world cannot connect to containers. Each outgoing connection will appear to originate from one of the host machine’s own IP addresses thanks to anmasquerading rule on the host machine that the Docker server creates when it starts:

$ sudo iptables -t nat -L -n ... Chain POSTROUTING (policy ACCEPT) target prot opt source destination MASQUERADE all -- 172.17 .0 .0 / 16 0.0 .0 .0 / 0

Conclusion

This article is aimed to show how you can use Nginx with docker-compose easily. It also shows setting of Reverse Proxy configuration on containers. Using this will give you additional flexibility during deployment of a web application.

I hope you liked this post! More to come soon.

Till then, here are some more Kubernetes and Docker best practices for managing and deploying containers.

