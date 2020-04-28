How to Nginx Reverse Proxy with Docker Compose

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
ports, which essentially means that we are required to expose several ports to access different modules of the application. In the article below, we will go through the method of using Reverse Proxy to call an application and the benefits of using it.
http://localhost:x
# Without Reverse Proxy
# Domain Name: http://mydomain.com
# Mysql wordpress: http://mydomain.com:10088
# Angular app: http://mydomain.com:7787
# Backend: https://mydomain:9876
# With Reverse Proxy
# Domain Name: http://mydomain.com
# Mysql wordpress: http://mydomain.com/db
# Angular app: http://mydomain.com/ang
# Backend: https://mydomain/wp
version: '2'
services:
whilefly_wp:
container_name: production_wp
image: nginx:latest
volumes:
- "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/html:/var/www/html"
- "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/logs:/logs"
- "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/database:/docker-entrypoint-initdb.d"
- "xx_db_data:/var/lib/mysql"
user: root
restart: always
ports:
- "8081:80"
environment:
MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 'xxxxx'
MYSQL_DATABASE: 'production_db'
MYSQL_USER: 'production_admin'
MYSQL_PASSWORD: 'xxxxxx'
nginx:
image: nginx:latest
container_name: production_nginx
volumes:
- /home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/reverse_proxy.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
- /home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.pem:/etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.pem
- /home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key:/etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key
- /home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt:/etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt
ports:
- 8080:8080
- 443:443
links:
- whilefly_wp
volumes:
xx_db_data:
command defines the service you will build in Docker.
services
version: '2'
services:
running_wp:
nginx:
service uses
running_wp
as the base image. You can also use your own custom image for MySQL and Wordpress. Next is to assign a container name, for instance currently
nginx:latest
is used below. Copy the local files under volume section to the given directory while building this docker image. It is important to assign Ports which are to be used for accessibility within or outside of the application. As shown below, we have mapped
production_wp
host to
8081
port for container.
80
version: '2'
services:
running_wp:
container_name: production_wp
image: boraozkan/nginx:latest
volumes:
- "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/html:/var/www/html"
- "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/logs:/logs"
- "/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/database:/docker-entrypoint-initdb.d"
- "xx_db_data:/var/lib/mysql"
user: root
restart: always
ports:
- "8081:80"
environment:
MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 'xxxxx'
MYSQL_DATABASE: 'production_db'
MYSQL_USER: 'production_admin'
MYSQL_PASSWORD: 'xxxxxx'
command.
environment
environment:
MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: 'xxxxx'
MYSQL_DATABASE: 'production_db'
MYSQL_USER: 'production_admin'
MYSQL_PASSWORD: 'xxxxxx'
version: '2'
nginx:
image: nginx:latest
container_name: production_nginx
volumes:
- /home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/reverse_proxy.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
- /home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.pem:/etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.pem
- /home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key:/etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key
- /home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt:/etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt
ports:
- 8080:8080
- 443:443
links:
- running_wp
volumes:
xx_db_data:
path - this is the default directory for virtual host descriptions.
conf.d
/home/xx/Desktop/cust/xx/Docker/nginx/reverse_proxy.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
and
8080
). Secondly, the forward traffic would be directed to port
443
- this is the port of production container for reaching.
8081
# re-route everything to production_wp
server {
listen 8080;
server_name production_wp;
error_page 497 http://$host:80$request_uri;
ssl on;
ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key;
location /wp {
proxy_pass http://localhost:8081/wp;
rewrite /wp(.*) /origin-d$1
proxy_pass http://localhost:8081;
proxy_redirect / /wp;
sub_filter 'href="/' 'href="/wp'
}
}
# wordpress container via production_wp
server {
listen 443;
server_name production_wp;
error_page 497 http://$host:80$request_uri;
command.
ssl on
ssl on;
ssl_certificate /etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.crt;
ssl_certificate_key /etc/nginx/cert/star_xx_com.key;
directive which helps in redefining or appending fields to the request header passed through the proxied server.
proxy_set_header
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Server $host;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
location /wp {proxy_pass http://localhost:8081/wp;rewrite /wp(.*) /origin-d$1proxy_pass http://localhost:8081;proxy_redirect / /wp;sub_filter 'href="/' 'href="/wp'
}
while starting containers.
docker-compose.yaml
docker-compose up -d
#docker-compose up -d
Pulling nginx (nginx:latest)...
2.1: Pulling from nginx:latest
b8f262c62ec6: Pulling fs layer
a98660e7def6: Pulling fs layer
4d75689ceb37: Pulling fs layer
639eb0368afa: Waiting
99e337926e9c: Waiting
431d44b3ce98: Waiting
beb665ea0e0e: Pulling fs layer
c98a22d85c62: Waiting
bf70d116f1d7: Waiting
97f2d71621e0: Waiting
ea02a46a87c8: Waiting
78fff17c3a50: Waiting
$ docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
9c327bb01a85 nginx:latest "nginx -g 'daemon of…" 8 minutes ago Up 8 minutes 0.0.0.0:8080->8080/tcp, 0.0.0.0:443->443/tcp production_nginx
3823ce1f25d8 boraozkan/nginx:latest "/usr/bin/supervisord" 8 minutes ago Up 8 minutes 3306/tcp, 0.0.0.0:8081->80/tcp production_wp
table for correctness.
iptables
masquerading rule on the host machine that the Docker server creates when it starts:
iptables
$ sudo iptables -t nat -L -n
...
Chain POSTROUTING (policy ACCEPT)
target prot opt source destination
MASQUERADE all -- 172.17.0.0/16 0.0.0.0/0