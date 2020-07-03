14 Steps to Debugging a Node.js Application Running in a Docker Container

Stop fiddling with Apache configuration start developing for WordPress
node -v
v10.15.3
mkdir MyTodoApp && cd MyTodoApp
npm init -y
Wrote to /Users/ProspectOne/Documents/MyTodoApp/package.json:
{
"name": "MyTodoApp",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"license": "ISC"
}
and a few other prerequisites by entering the following command:
express
npm install express body-parser cookie-session ejs --save
> ejs@3.0.1 postinstall /Users/ProspectOne/Documents/test/MyTodoApp/node_modules/ejs
> node ./postinstall.js
Thank you for installing EJS: built with the Jake JavaScript build tool (https://jakejs.com/)
npm notice created a lockfile as package-lock.json. You should commit this file.
npm WARN MyTodoApp@1.0.0 No description
npm WARN MyTodoApp@1.0.0 No repository field.
+ ejs@3.0.1
+ body-parser@1.19.0
+ express@4.17.1
+ cookie-session@1.3.3
added 55 packages from 39 contributors and audited 166 packages in 6.533s
found 0 vulnerabilities
with the following content:
app.js
const express = require('express')
const app = express()
const bodyParser = require('body-parser')
const session = require('cookie-session')
const urlencodedParser = bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false })
const port = 3000
app.use(session({ secret: process.env.SECRET }))
.use(function (req, res, next) {
next()
})
.get ('/todo', function (req, res) {
res.render('todo.ejs', { todolist: req.session.todolist })
})
.post ('/todo/add/', urlencodedParser, function (req, res) {
if (req.body.newtodo != '') {
req.session.todolist.push(req.body.newtodo)
}
res.redirect('/todo')
})
.get ('/todo/delete/:id', function (req, res) {
if (req.params.id != '') {
req.session.todolist.splice(req.params.id, 1)
}
res.redirect('/todo')
})
.use (function (req, res, next) {
res.redirect('/todo')
})
.listen(port, () => console.log(`MyTodo app is listening on port ${port}!`))
and paste into it the following content:
./views/todo.ejs
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My todolist</title>
<style>
a {text-decoration: none; color: black;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>My todolist</h1>
<ul>
<% todolist.forEach(function(todo, index) { %>
<li><a href="/todo/delete/<%= index %>">✘</a> <%= todo %></li>
<% }); %>
</ul>
<form action="/todo/add/" method="post">
<p>
<label for="newtodo">What should I do?</label>
<input type="text" name="newtodo" id="newtodo" autofocus />
<input type="submit" />
</p>
</form>
</body>
</html>
tree -L 2 -I node_modules
.
├── app.js
├── package-lock.json
├── package.json
└── views
└── todo.ejs
1 directory, 4 files
SECRET=bestkeptsecret; node app.js
MyTodo app is listening on port 3000!
and paste the following snippet into it:
Dockerfile
FROM node:10
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
EXPOSE 3000
CMD [ "node", "app.js" ]
command inside your Docker container.
npm install
inside your Docker container only after the container has been started.
node app.js
file. This is nothing more than a plain text file that contains the name of the files and directories that should be excluded from the build. You can think of it as something similar to a
.dockerignore
file. Create a file called
.gitignore
with the following content:
.dockerignore
node_modules
npm-debug.log
command followed by:
docker build
docker build -t prospectone/my-todo-list .
Sending build context to Docker daemon 24.58kB
Step 1/7 : FROM node:10
---> c5d0d6dc0b5b
Step 2/7 : WORKDIR /usr/src/app
---> Using cache
---> 508b797a892e
Step 3/7 : COPY package*.json ./
---> 0b821f725c19
Step 4/7 : RUN npm install
---> Running in d692a6278d2b
> ejs@3.0.1 postinstall /usr/src/app/node_modules/ejs
> node ./postinstall.js
Thank you for installing EJS: built with the Jake JavaScript build tool (https://jakejs.com/)
npm WARN MyTodoApp@1.0.0 No description
npm WARN MyTodoApp@1.0.0 No repository field.
added 55 packages from 39 contributors and audited 166 packages in 2.564s
found 0 vulnerabilities
Removing intermediate container d692a6278d2b
---> 067de030e269
Step 5/7 : COPY . .
---> 3141ccb6e094
Step 6/7 : EXPOSE 3000
---> Running in eb824e38d8c6
Removing intermediate container eb824e38d8c6
---> b09d55adc1c4
Step 7/7 : CMD [ "node", "app.js" ]
---> Running in 7e77e0cbfa75
Removing intermediate container 7e77e0cbfa75
---> c0a2db4c7a65
Successfully built c0a2db4c7a65
Successfully tagged prospectone/my-todo-list:latest
command works is that it adds a new layer for each command in your Dockerfile. Then, once a command is successfully executed, Docker deletes the intermediate container.
docker build
command and passing it the following arguments:
docker run
with the port on the host (3001) that’ll be forwarded to the container (3000), separated by
-p
:
to create an environment variable called
-e
and set its value to
SECRET
bestkeptsecret
to specify that the container should be run in the background
-d
)
prospectone/my-awesome-app
docker run -p 3001:3000 -e SECRET=bestkeptsecret -d prospectone/my-todo-list
db16ed662e8a3e0a93f226ab873199713936bd687a4546d2fce93e678d131243
docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
a6eb166191c7 prospectone/my-todo-list "docker-entrypoint.s…" 4 seconds ago Up 3 seconds 0.0.0.0:3001->3000/tcp happy_hawking
command followed by the
docker logs
of your container:
id
docker logs a6eb166191c7
MyTodo app is listening on port 3000!
file:
todo.ejs
docker kill a6eb166191c7
a6eb166191c7
CMD [ "node", "app.js" ]
CMD [ "npm", "run", "start-debug" ]
FROM node:10
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY package*.json ./
RUN npm install
COPY . .
EXPOSE 3000
CMD [ "npm", "run", "start-debug" ]
file and add the following line to the
package.json
object:
scripts
"start-debug": "node --inspect=0.0.0.0 app.js"
.
9229
file should look like:
package.json
{
"name": "MyTodoApp",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "index.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1",
"start-debug": "node --inspect=0.0.0.0 app.js"
},
"keywords": [],
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"dependencies": {
"body-parser": "^1.19.0",
"cookie-session": "^1.3.3",
"ejs": "^3.0.1",
"express": "^4.17.1"
}
}
docker build -t prospectone/my-todo-list .
Sending build context to Docker daemon 19.97kB
Step 1/7 : FROM node:10
---> c5d0d6dc0b5b
Step 2/7 : WORKDIR /usr/src/app
---> Using cache
---> 508b797a892e
Step 3/7 : COPY package*.json ./
---> c0eec534b176
Step 4/7 : RUN npm install
---> Running in a155901cb957
npm WARN MyAwesomeApp@1.0.0 No description
npm WARN MyAwesomeApp@1.0.0 No repository field.
added 50 packages from 37 contributors and audited 126 packages in 11.504s
found 0 vulnerabilities
Removing intermediate container a155901cb957
---> 010473a35e41
Step 5/7 : COPY . .
---> 76dfa12d4db4
Step 6/7 : EXPOSE 3000
---> Running in b5a334c9a2ea
Removing intermediate container b5a334c9a2ea
---> b5a869ab5441
Step 7/7 : CMD [ "npm", "run", "start-debug" ]
---> Running in 1beb2ca9a391
Removing intermediate container 1beb2ca9a391
---> 157b7d4cb77b
Successfully built 157b7d4cb77b
Successfully tagged prospectone/my-todo-list:latest
command.
npm run start-debug
. Start your Docker container by entering:
9229
docker run -p 3001:3000 -p 9229:9229 -e SECRET=bestkeptsecret22222 -d perfops/my-todo-list
0f5860bebdb5c70538bcdd10ddc901411b37ea0c7d92283310700085b1b8ddc5
command followed the
docker logs
of your container:
id
docker logs 0f5860bebdb5c70538bcdd10ddc901411b37ea0c7d92283310700085b1b8ddc5
> My@1.0.0 start-debug /usr/src/app
> node --inspect=0.0.0.0 app.js
Debugger listening on ws://0.0.0.0:9229/59d4550c-fc0e-412e-870a-c02b4a6dcd0f
For help, see: https://nodejs.org/en/docs/inspector
. Next, you’ll configure Visual Studio code to debug your application.
9229
directory.
MyTodoApp
. To open it, press
launch.json
and then choose
Command+Shift+P
.
Debug: Open launch.json
file with the following snippet:
launch.json
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"name": "Docker: Attach to Node",
"type": "node",
"request": "attach",
"port": 9229,
"address": "localhost",
"localRoot": "${workspaceFolder}",
"remoteRoot": "/usr/src/app",
"protocol": "inspector",
"skipFiles": [
"${workspaceFolder}/node_modules/**/*.js",
"<node_internals>/**/*.js"
]
}
]
}
attribute to avoid stepping through the code in the
skipFiles
directory and the built-in core modules of Node.js.
node_modules
file, which basically iterates over the
views.js
array:
todolist
. Looking at the
todolist.forEach(function(todo, index)
file you’ll see that todo.ejs gets rendered at line 14. Let’s add a breakpoint so we can inspect the value of the
app.js
variable:
todolist
to switch to the
Shift+Command+D
view. Then, click the
Debug
button:
Debug and Run
variable, you must add a new expression to watch by selecting the
req.session.todolist
sign and then typing the name of the variable (
+
):
req.session.todolist
message at the bottom. This means that our breakpoint has paused execution and we can inspect the value of the
Waiting for localhost
variable. Move back to Visual Studio to get details:
req.session.todolist
variable is
req.session.todolist
. Can you think of how you could fix this bug? The answer is below, but don’t continue until you’ve given it some thought.
undefined
template iterates over the
ejb
array which should be stored in the current session. But we forgot to initialize this array so it’s
todolist
. Let’s fix that by adding the following lines of code to the
undefined
function :
.use
if (typeof (req.session.todolist) == 'undefined') {
req.session.todolist = []
}
app.use(session({ secret: process.env.SECRET }))
.use(function (req, res, next) {
if (typeof (req.session.todolist) == 'undefined') {
req.session.todolist = []
}
next()
})
of your running container :
id
docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
cb9f175f7af3 prospectone/my-todo-list "docker-entrypoint.s…" 15 minutes ago Up 15 minutes 0.0.0.0:9229->9229/tcp, 0.0.0.0:3001->3000/tcp nervous_hopper
command followed by its
docker kill
:
id
docker kill cb9f175f7af3
cb9f175f7af3
command again:
docker build
docker build -t prospectone/my-todo-list .
Sending build context to Docker daemon 26.11kB
Step 1/7 : FROM node:10
---> c5d0d6dc0b5b
Step 2/7 : WORKDIR /usr/src/app
---> Using cache
---> 508b797a892e
Step 3/7 : COPY package*.json ./
---> Using cache
---> c5ac875da76b
Step 4/7 : RUN npm install
---> Using cache
---> 29e7b3bac403
Step 5/7 : COPY . .
---> b92f577afd57
Step 6/7 : EXPOSE 3000
---> Running in 78606a3c2e03
Removing intermediate container 78606a3c2e03
---> 59c2ed552549
Step 7/7 : CMD [ "npm", "run", "start-debug" ]
---> Running in e0313973bb5a
Removing intermediate container e0313973bb5a
---> 70a675646c0d
Successfully built 70a675646c0d
Successfully tagged prospectone/my-todo-list:latest
docker run -p 3001:3000 -p 9229:9229 -e SECRET=bestkeptsecret222212 -d prospectone/my-todo-list
f75d4ef8b702df13749b10615f3945ea61b36571b0dc42b76f50b3c99e14f4c6
docker logs 10f467dbb476
f75d4ef8b702df13749b10615f3945ea61b36571b0dc42b76f50b3c99e14f4c6