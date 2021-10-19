4 Best Cloud Deployment models

A cloud deployment model is a configuration of environment configurations like accessibility and proprietorship of the deployment infrastructure and storage size.\n\n\\\nTo choose the most suitable model you need to consider:\n\n* Computing requirements\n* Network requirements\n* Storage requirements\n* Available resources\n* Business goals'\n\n \\\n\n1. **Public cloud**\n\n \\\n Public clouds are available to the general public, in which the data is created and stored on third-party servers.\n\n \\\n Some popular public cloud deployment offerings are Microsoft Azure, Amazon, Google Cloud Platform, and Salesforce Heroku. Each service providers own the infrastructure and manage and administers all resources, however, users need not buy and maintain their own hardware. Provider companies offer resources as a service for free or on a pay-per-user basis. Resources can be scaled as required.\n\n \\\n **Advantages:**\n\n \\\n * **Hassle-free infrastructure management**\n\n A third party runs the cloud infrastructure therefore you don’t need to develop and maintain the infrastructure as the service provider does it for you. In addition, the infrastructure setup and use are not too complicated.\n * **High scalability**\n\n Public clouds come with auto-scaling features. As a result of this, the workload will be balanced accordingly and you will be able to avoid downtime and crashes.\n * **Reduced costs**\n\n There is no need to dedicate a person to maintain the system as a third party provides the Public cloud services. The cost of bandwidth, hardware, and application are the responsibility of the provider. You only have to pay for what you use.\n * **24/7 uptime**\n The extensive network of your provider’s servers ensures your infrastructure is constantly available and has improved operation time.\n\n \\\n **Disadvantages:**\n\n \\\n * **No control** With the use of Public Cloud, you will be sharing the same infrastructure with other customers. The users have no control over it and the maintenance and the management are entirely taken care of by the service provider.\n * **Data security and privacy issues**\n Although access to data is easy, a public deployment model deprives users of knowing where their information is kept and who has access to it.\n * **Limited customization**\n Inability to satisfy more complex requirements due to standardized service options\n\n \\\n2. **Private cloud**\n\n As opposed to a public cloud that is available to the general public, only one specific company owns a private cloud hence it is also called an internal or corporate model.\n\n Providers like Amazon, Cisco, Dell, and Red Hat, provide private solutions. The infrastructure is maintained on a private network and uses software and hardware that are intended for use only by the owner company. Only scope of people has access to the information kept in a private repository.\n\n A private model is suitable for companies who want to safeguard critical operations or businesses that have constantly changing requirements.\n\n \\\n **Advantages:**\n\n \\\n * **Flexible development**\n\n Using a Private platform means that there are no compatibility issues for the applications\n * **Higher performance** Since there is no need to share resources with other users there is a significant rate of transfer therefore private cloud provides a higher level of performance. Since the private cloud is located behind a firewall there are fewer chances of internet security risks.\n * **High security and privacy** Private cloud make sure that there is an extra level of security making it ideal for big organizations with confidential and sensitive information. The data is in a protected environment that is allocated just for the user’s business.\n * **Control** is the best positive feature of the Private Cloud. Because the hardware is available onsite the company can control data. Complete oversight of the data is done by the business itself.\n\n \\\n **Disadvantages:**\n\n \\\n * **High cost**\n\n Private cloud models are generally more expensive due to hardware expenses such as servers, network infrastructures, data centers, and software licenses. You need a skilled person to maintain the infrastructure\n * **High Maintenance** Set up and maintenance costs are generally higher. A Private cloud not only needs an investment in hardware, but it also requires continuous maintenance which can be time-consuming.\n * **Limited remote access** Due to increased security in the Private cloud remote access becomes limited. Mobile users in the Private cloud will not be able to connect to the needed business functions whenever they want.\n\n \\\n3. **Community Cloud**\n\n A community deployment is similar to the private model. The only difference is the set of users. Several organizations with similar backgrounds share the infrastructure and related resources of a community cloud.\n\n This multi-tenant data center helps companies with uniform security and performance requirements to enhance efficiency for joint projects. The costs are shared by all users.\n\n \\\n **Advantages:**\n\n \\\n * **Cost-effective**\n\n A community cloud is cost-effective because the whole cloud is shared between several organizations or a community.\n * **Improved security, privacy, and reliability** Community cloud is more secure than the public cloud but less secure than the private cloud.\n * **Ease of data sharing and collaboration**\n Community cloud allows us to share cloud resources, infrastructure, and other capabilities among various organizations.\n\n \\\n **Disadvantages:**\n\n \\\n * **Costs more than a public deployment model**\n Community Cloud is costly than the public cloud.\n * **Not commonly used**\n Community cloud is not commonly used as of yet.\n * **Shared storage and bandwidth**\n The fixed amount of data storage and bandwidth is shared among all community members.\n\n \\\n4. **Hybrid Cloud**\n\n A hybrid cloud encompasses the best features of public, private, and community deployment models. It allows companies to mix and match the features of the 3 types that best suit their requirements.\n\n \\\n **Advantages:**\n\n \\\n * **Reliability**\n\n Hybrid cloud services offer greater reliability since it reduces potential downtimes. This means that in case of any failure or disaster, the businesses can continue their operations with minimum interruptions.\n * **Enhanced scalability and flexibility** Hybrid cloud is known for its adaption to the organization’s needs. Businesses can scale their resources up and down accordingly. Due to this, they can take advantage of unlimited resources.\n * **Agility** The customization ability of a Hybrid cloud makes sure that the company is agile and cal fulfills the needs of clients.\n\n \\\n **Disadvantages:**\n\n \\\n * **Security concerns** Because of the nature of the Hybrid cloud, there are many security vulnerabilities. Therefore, ensuring adequate security is a difficult process. The responsibility of securing the data completely lies upon the users.
 * **Maintaining visibility is complicated**
 When running important IT workloads in a hybrid cloud deployment it can be difficult to maintain visibility over everything that you are managing.
 * **Complex to manage**
 Since it includes multiple types of cloud deployment models you need to have sound experience in managing the system. Hybrid cloud also tends to be very complex and difficult to manage.

 \
 \
 Whether it's the public cloud, private cloud, community cloud, or a hybrid cloud I hope the advantages and disadvantages I've detailed help you make the right choice for you!