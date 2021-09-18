How to Expose Your API Endpoint Using Choreo

\\\n*Photo by [trail](https://unsplash.com/@trails?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText) on Unsplash.*\n\n\\\nChoreo allows you to create, publish and manage all aspects of an API and its’ lifecycle. In this blog post, let’s have a look at how we can create an API that has an already existing service.\n\n\\\n## **Create the API**\n\n\\\n1. Sign in to the Choreo Console at <https://console.choreo.dev/>\n\n \\\n2. Navigate to the **APIs** card and click on **Get Started**.\n\n \\\n3. Click **Next** in the **Create an API proxy** card on the Create API page.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-8812w357i.png)\n4. Select the **Design a new REST API** card and click **Next**.\n\n \\\n5. You can provide the following details or provide details relevant to your service,\n\n \\\n API Name: **Covid19API** API Version: **1.0.0**\n Endpoint : **<https://disease.sh>**\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-1v151357w.png)\n6. Click on **Create,** and your API will be created. You will be directed to the Overview of the API.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-uz15t350j.png)\n\n There are multiple configurations that you can add to your API. You can add the following details related to your API under each configuration:\n\n \\\n `Design Configurations: description, tags`\n\n `Business Info: business owner and technical owner details`\n\n `Documents: documentation related to the API`\n\n `Runtime Configurations: CORS configurations, Application-level security Resources: add GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE, HEAD, OPTIONS resources API Definition: import/download definition, convert to json/yaml`\n\n `Endpoint Configuration: endpoint configuration`\n\n `Subscriptions: Attach a subscription plan to the API and manage subscriptions.`\n\n \\\n7. To add a resource to the API, follow the steps below.\n\n \\\n8. a. Under **API Configuration,** select **Resources**.\n\n \n b. Select **GET** from the **HTTP Verb** dropdown. c. Enter **/v3/covid-19/states** as the URI pattern and click the **+** button to add the resource.\n d. Click **Save**.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-ji19i35qc.png)\n\n ## **Deploy the API**\n\n \\\n 1\\. Click the **Deploy** tab in the left navigation pane.\n\n \\\n 2\\. On the Deployments page, click on **Create a Revision and Deploy**.\n\n \\\n 3\\. Add “This is a Demo revision” as the description and click **Deploy**.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-5r1ip35sf.png)\n\n You have now successfully created a revision from the current API and deployed it.\n\n \\\n ## **Test the API**\n\n \\\n 1\\. Click the **Test** tab in the left navigation pane.\n\n \\\n 2\\. Click **GET TEST KEY** to get an access token.\n\n \\\n 3\\. Click on the **GET** resource that was added previously and click on **Try it out,** and then Execute.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-2h1mg356r.png)\n\n We have now successfully created and tested the API. Let’s Publish the API to the Developer Portal so that API consumers can use the API.\n\n \\\n ## **Publish the API**\n\n \\\n 1\\. Click the **Publish** tab in the left navigation pane.\n\n \\\n 2\\. Click **Publish** on the Lifecycle Management page.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-421p8353y.png)\n\n 3\\. Click Go To Developer Portal to consume the API from the developer portal.\n\n \\\n ## **Invoke the API**\n\n \\\n The published API is shown on the Developer portal as below.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-121rc35pr.png)\n\n 1\\. Click the **Credentials** tab in the left navigation pane.\n\n \\\n 2\\. Click **Generate Credentials** which creates the credentials for an internal application and subscribes to the API using that internal application.\n\n \\\n 3\\. Click on **Generate Access Token** and copy the access token.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-sw1v13567.png)\n\n 4\\. Click the **Try Out** tab in the left navigation pane.\n\n \\\n 5\\. Paste the copied access token in the **Access Token** field.\n\n \\\n 6\\. Click on the **GET** resource you added and click on **Try it out,** and then **Execute**.\n\n \\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-v91yt35iy.png)\n\n You will be able to see the COVID-19 data for all the states of the USA as the response from the API.\n\n \\\n You have now successfully created, tested, and published your API in the developer portal and invoked the API successfully!!\n\n\\\n