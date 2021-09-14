How to Integrate Github with Google Sheets Using Choreo

Many project managers use Google sheets to keep track of issues and other repository related summary details. It’s a tiresome task to manually copy paste these details into a google sheet. Choreo makes this integration between Github and Google Sheets super easy! You can create a new issue in a new Google sheet and the issue is recorded in the Google sheet. In a few minutes you have integrated a Google sheet with the newly integrated with Github with Google sheets, you have created the newly created issues in your repository.