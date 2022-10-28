The Noonification: Getting Your API Into Production (10/28/2022)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Getting Your API Into Production By [ 5 Min read ]\nBuilding an API yourself and getting it into production so your users can start using it can be a significant challenge. @anthony-morris Read More. Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse By [ 4 Min read ]\nI first started programming games, but later my research interests focused on the confluence of blockchain network topologies and swarm intelligence. @vicloskutova Read More. Sadly, This is America #StopAsianHate By [ 5 Min read ]\nThe comment that my team had received on a post/ad that we ran to drive awareness about our brand EQUO. @marinatranvu Read More. Sharing Is Caring: How to Combat Cybersecurity By [ 2 Min read ]\nIt’s hard for CEOs to manage the growing threat of cybersecurity across their businesses, especially considering more pressing company concerns. That’s why some forward-thinking business leaders are establishing frameworks for shared cybersecurity responsibility. In the article, Tamas Kadar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SEON talks about the operational benefits of adopting this approach. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @tamaskadar Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME