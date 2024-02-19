How to Improve Your Design Skills: 8 UI/UX Dashboard Projects to Inspire You 😍🎨

Search icon
    To help developers enhance their skills and spark creativity, I've curated some of my favorite CodePen projects for various dashboard UIs.
    In the world of web development, creating visually appealing and user-friendly dashboard interfaces is essential to leave a professional impression.


    To help developers enhance their skills and spark creativity, I've curated some of my favorite CodePen projects for various dashboard UIs.


    You will learn modern design techniques and efficient layout strategies that will elevate the aesthetics of your future projects.


    For each project, I will provide a direct link, an interactive preview, as well as the author links, so you can explore more of their work, too.

    Customer Management Dashboard

    By: Aysenur Turk

    Admin Dashboard

    By: Mert Cukuren

    Task Manager Dashboard

    By: Aysenur Turk

    Activities Dashboard

    By: Ecem Gokdogan

    Bank Dashboard

    By: Håvard Brynjulfsen

    Integrations Dashboard

    By: Håvard Brynjulfsen

    NFT Dashboard

    By: Dilum Sanjaya

    Digital Walls Dashboard

    By Max Böck

    Did You Like the Resources? Here's More 👇

    Over the previous months, I've compiled The Ultimate Bundle with every resource you need from starting to learn to code to landing your dream tech role!


    Includes 900+ resources in total, further divided into 99 categories for easier navigation and access! Save 1000s of hours and focus on what matters!


    I'm currently offering 50% OFF just for my readers! Don't miss out on this!


    ⭐ Get it here: Ultimate Resources Bundle to Land a Job in Tech! ⭐


    Writing has always been my passion, and it gives me pleasure to help and inspire people. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!


    Make sure to receive the best resources, tools, productivity tips, and career growth tips I discover by subscribing to my newsletter!


    Also, connect with me on Twitter, LinkedIn, and GitHub!

