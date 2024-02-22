Search icon
    Improve Your Coding Skills With 12 Projects You Can Build Right Now👨‍💻👩‍💻
    Improve Your Coding Skills With 12 Projects You Can Build Right Now👨‍💻👩‍💻

    by Madza February 22nd, 2024
    This article aims to address this by providing 12 engaging project ideas from dashboard layouts and galleries to practical web applications and fun games.
    This is a partnership article sponsored by BigDevSoon.


    In the dynamic world of web development, aspiring developers often face the challenge of transitioning from theoretical knowledge to hands-on experience.


    Learning coding through building projects is essential for several reasons. It allows developers to experiment, make mistakes, and learn from them. Also, it's crucial for building a strong portfolio and advancing in the field of web development.


    This article aims to address this by providing 12 engaging project ideas, from dashboard layouts and galleries to practical web applications and fun games.


    You will strengthen your problem-solving abilities, enhance your understanding of coding principles, and gain valuable insight into the development process.


    I've included direct links, descriptions, and visuals so that you can get an initial impression of each project right away.

    1. Dashboard panel

    Dashboard panel

    ➡️ Build this project

    This project is designed to enhance coding skills by creating a dynamic, data-driven dashboard that serves as a practical tool for visualizing and managing data.


    It will include various components, each presenting a unique learning opportunity in different aspects of web development, particularly focusing on data handling, UI design, and interactivity.

    2. Blog app

    Blog app

    ➡️ Build this project

    Sharpen your coding skills by developing a chic and functional blog that appeals to enthusiasts of lifestyle topics.


    It will feature diverse elements, each crafted to be a learning experience in various facets of web development.

    3. Pokedex

    Pokedex

    ➡️ Build this project

    This project involves creating an engaging Pokedex application where users can explore a wide range of Pokémon.


    It incorporates fetching data from an API, rendering Pokémon cards, and implementing responsive design, search, sorting, and filtering functionalities.

    4. To-Do app

    To-Do app

    ➡️ Build this project

    Create an application where users can effortlessly manage their daily tasks.


    The project's focus on essential features like adding, deleting, and marking tasks, combined with a sleek light/dark mode toggle, makes it an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their skills in creating practical web applications.

    5. Tic Tac Toe

    Tic Tac Toe

    ➡️ Build this project

    Create a web-based version of the timeless strategy game.


    Immerse yourself in creating an interactive platform where players can play against the CPU, engage in the game, and celebrate victories or draw conclusions.

    6. Quiz app

    Quiz app

    ➡️ Build this project

    Build a sleek web application that generates a new set of 10 random questions every time you play, offering a fresh and exciting challenge with each session.


    It's a streamlined and interactive way to test your trivia prowess across a variety of categories and difficulties.

    7. Music player

    Music player

    ➡️ Build this project

    This web-based music player offers an immersive experience for playing songs, managing playback options, and exploring a wide range of tracks.


    Whether you're a music enthusiast or a casual listener, Music Player promises a delightful audio journey.

    8. Level editor

    Level editor

    ➡️ Build this project

    This web-based editor provides an intuitive platform for crafting engaging game levels with assets.


    Seamlessly integrate various game assets, utilize responsive zooming features, and ensure that your creations are preserved across sessions.

    9. AI Post generator

    AI Post generator

    ➡️ Build this project

    Build a practical AI Post Generator where user intent meets the precision of AI-driven content generation.


    This application offers hands-on experience in crafting content for social media, utilizing the prowess of OpenAI.

    GIF gallery

    ➡️ Build this project

    Create a platform designed for boundless GIF exploration.


    Transitioning between mobile and desktop layouts, it offers an uninterrupted flow of visual narratives, taking users on a captivating journey through the best of what the GIF world has to offer.

    11. Chat app

    Chat app

    ➡️ Build this project

    Create a real-time messaging platform that connects users in an instant digital conversation.


    With intuitive onboarding, this application offers a smooth and interactive chat experience, merging traditional chat dynamics with contemporary design and functionality.

    12. Color memory game

    Color memory game

    ➡️ Build this project

    Create a color memory game, a vibrant tribute to the iconic Simon game.


    Engage and challenge users with an intricate memory test, all set within a vividly designed, responsive, and captivating interactive interface.

    Writing has always been my passion, and it gives me pleasure to help and inspire people. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!


    Make sure to receive the best resources, tools, productivity tips, and career growth tips I discover by subscribing to my newsletter!


    Also, connect with me on Twitter, LinkedIn, and GitHub!

