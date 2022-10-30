Codepen Embeds Now Supported in 3.0 Editor

Hello, I quickly wanted to let everyone know that links can now be embedded into your HackerNoon stories when using the 3.0 editor. https://codepen.io/ Simply paste an embed link (on a new line!), like: https://app.hackernoon.com/mobile/bELI6hLg6Dl2YwABNiGd Then hover over the link and toggle the embed on. The result will look like this: https://codepen.io/RichardJohnn/pen/xxzGjGp?editors=1000?embedable=true In the story itself, the embed can be expanded by overing over the embed and clicking the expand icon in the top right. This will increase the width of the embed, which is nice when you are looking at the split view. P.S. This pumpkin was created using which will be available to use for all published writers on HackerNoon (currently in use for all editors!). Newly published writers going forward will gain access to this option as well. Stay tuned for its release! ✌️ Stable Diffusion on replicate.com this quote right here