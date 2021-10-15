12 Best Basic HTML Snippets to Use Instead of Complex Libraries

Not knowing the basic tech can sometimes increase the size, affect the performance and add an extra layer of complexity to the project. This article is a heads up that you can do a lot with just vanilla [HTML] and a bit of [CSS] If you want it to look pretty, you can use [codepen.io/collection/mrbBrR?grid_type=grid] to get a live taste. I have collected some of the most useful HTML tags and attributes so you can study them and use them in your next project.