Level Up Your Front-End Game with These 8 Side-Project Ideas 🥇

I've always believed that the best way to learn is by doing. Recruiters prefer practical projects over theoretical knowledge, as well. \n\n\\\nOver the span of a year, I created 8 web app and game clones. I decided to share them, so the community can get some inspiration to build as well.\n\n\\\nIn order to explore and compare how various front-end solutions work, I tried to use different stacks, varying from Vanilla HTML to React, NextJS and Svelte.\n\n\\\nFor each project, a link to deployed project as well as the source code will be provided. Give them a 🌟 on my [GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev) if you like.\n\n\n---\n\n## Calculator\n\n ![Calculator App](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrzbh-03-p-00000-bs-69-ibq-9-iz-0.jpg)\n\n### [💻 Live project](https://calculator-madza.netlify.app/) / [🔗 Source on GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev/calculator)\n\n\\\nFirst I wanted to create a practical app that each of us uses in our daily routines. A calculator seemed to be a nice fit.\n\n\\\nIt has come in handy from time to time.\n\n\\\nFeatures include:\n\n1. Add, subtract, multiply, divide\n2. Support decimal values\n3. Calculate percentages\n4. Invert the values\n5. Reset functionality\n6. Format larger numbers\n7. Output resize based on length\n\n\\\nThe project is written in [React](https://reactjs.org/).\n\n## Weather App\n\n ![Weather App](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrzbh-04700010-bs-62-b-0-rd-9-mu.jpg)\n\n### [💻 Live project](https://weather-app-madza.netlify.app/) / [🔗 Source on GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev/weather-app)\n\n\\\nWith this next app, my aim was to be able to check the weather conditions across the world. I used Openweather API to fetch data from their site.\n\n\\\nTo make it a bit appealing to the eye, I decided to combine it with some icon graphics that correspond to the conditions displayed.\n\n\\\nFeatures include:\n\n\\\n1. Search functionality\n2. Metric vs Imperial system\n3. Current local time and date\n4. Temperatures and humidity\n5. Wind speed and direction\n6. Sunrise and sunset times\n\n\\\nThe project is written in [NextJS](https://nextjs.org/).\n\n\\\nIcons are taken from [Flaticon](https://flaticon.com/).\n\n## Breakout\n\n ![Breakout Game](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrzbh-04900020-bs-63-gh-149-yz.jpg)\n\n### [💻 Live project](https://breakout-madza.netlify.app/) / [🔗 Source on GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev/breakout)\n\n\\\n[Breakout](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakout_(video_game)) is an arcade game originally developed and published by [Atari](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atari).\n\n\\\nIn Breakout, the goal is to destroy all the bricks at the top. A ball bounces off the top and two sides of the screen. When a brick is hit, the ball bounces back and the brick is destroyed.\n\n\\\nThe player loses a turn when the ball touches the bottom of the screen; to prevent this from happening, the player has a horizontally movable paddle to bounce the ball upward, keeping it in play.\n\n\\\nFeatures include:\n\n\\\n1. Moving paddle + ball\n2. Bricks generation\n3. Collision detection\n4. Scorekeeping\n5. Level system\n6. Lives tracking\n7. Game over / Reset\n\n\\\nThe project is written in [Svelte](https://svelte.dev/).\n\n## 2048\n\n ![2048 Game](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrzbh-04-a-00030-bs-6-bce-4-a-8-uh.jpg)\n\n### [💻 Live project](https://2048-madza.netlify.app/) / [🔗 Source on GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev/2048)\n\n\\\n[2048](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2048_(video_game)) is a single-player sliding tile puzzle game initially written by Italian web developer [Gabriele Cirulli](https://github.com/gabrielecirulli) in 2014.\n\n\\\nIt's played on a plain 4×4 grid, with numbered tiles that slide when a player moves them using the four arrow keys. Every turn, a new tile randomly appears in an empty spot on the board.\n\n\\\nThe objective of the game is to slide numbered tiles on a grid to combine them to create a tile with the number 2048.\n\n\\\nFeatures include:\n\n\\\n1. Slide tiles on the X and Y-axis\n2. Sum tile values on a collision\n3. Color scheme for specific values\n4. Scorekeeping\n5. Best score memory\n6. Winner detection\n7. Game over / Reset\n\n\\\nThe project is written in [Svelte](https://svelte.dev/).\n\n## Memory Game\n\n ![Memory Game](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrzbh-04-b-00040-bs-62-ri-0-e-80-t.jpg)\n\n### [💻 Live project](https://memory-game-madza.netlify.app/) / [🔗 Source on GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev/memory-game)\n\n\\\nMemory games come in different forms and variations.\n\n\\\nI decided to go with the traditional approach, where users have to remember the positions of the cards and open two exact images sequentially to score points. Once all the cards are opened user is victorious.\n\n\\\nI used Unsplash API to fetch images from their site.\n\n\\\nFeatures include:\n\n\\\n1. Moves tracking\n2. Match percentage\n3. Win state detection\n4. Reset functionality\n\n\\\nThe project is written in [Svelte](https://svelte.dev/).\n\n## Tic Tac Toe\n\n ![Tic Tac Toe Game](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrzbh-04-b-00050-bs-6-apx-57007.jpg)\n\n### [💻 Live project](https://tictactoe-madza.netlify.app/) / [🔗 Source on GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev/tic-tac-toe)\n\n\\\nTic-Tac-Toe is a very popular two-player game, where users take turns marking 'X'es or 'O's in a 3×3 grid. It's been played in different environments starting from classical pen and paper to many UI-different versions online.\n\n\\\nThe player who succeeds in placing three of their marks in a diagonal, horizontal, or vertical row is the winner.\n\n\\\n1. Built-in moves calculation\n2. Winner detection\n3. Reset functionality\n\n\\\nThe project is written in [Svelte](https://svelte.dev/).\n\n## Rock Paper Scissors\n\n ![Rock Papers Scissors Game](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrzbh-04-c-00060-bs-616-v-94-lfl.jpg)\n\n### [💻 Live project](https://rockpaperscissors-madza.netlify.app/) / [🔗 Source on GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev/rock-paper-scissors)\n\n\\\nRock-paper-scissors originated in China and spread with increased contact with East Asia, while developing different variants in signs over time.\n\n\\\nA player who decides to play rock will beat another player who has chosen scissors, but will lose to one who has played paper; a play of paper will lose to a play of scissors. If both players choose the same shape, it's a tie.\n\n\\\nFeatures include:\n\n\\\n1. Round tracking\n2. Scorekeeping\n3. Choice display\n4. Computer selection\n5. Winner detection\n6. Reset functionality\n\n\\\nThe project is written in [React](https://reactjs.org/).\n\n\\\nIcons are taken from [Icons8](https://icons8.com/).\n\n## Landing Page\n\n ![landing Page](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/ckrzbh-04-d-00070-bs-6-cjcldzot.jpg)\n\n### [💻 Live project](https://landing-page-madza.vercel.app/) / [🔗 Source on GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev/landing-page)\n\n\\\nThis landing page was created as a temporary placeholder for my personal domain while I was working on my portfolio. It's designed to keep simplicity in mind for both setup and UI.\n\n\\\nSince I no longer host it on my personal domain, I decided to make a template from it, so other devs looking for a landing site could benefit as well.\n\n\\\nI also made a [tutorial](https://madza.dev/blog/create-a-landing-page-in-less-than-100-lines-incl-css) on how to create it from a scratch.\n\n\\\nFeatures include:\n\n\\\n1. Info about the dev\n2. Icons linking to social media\n3. Interactive hover effects\n\n\\\nThe project is written in [HTML](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML) and [CSS](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS).\n\n\\\nIcons are taken from [Icons8](https://icons8.com/).\n\n\n---\n\nWriting has always been my passion and it gives me pleasure to help and inspire people. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!\n\n\\\nConnect me on [Twitter](https://twitter.com/madzadev), [LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/in/madzadev/), and [GitHub](https://github.com/madzadev)!\n\n\\\nFor more projects like these, check out my [portfolio](https://madza.dev/code).