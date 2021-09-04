Search icon
How to Hustle Your Way to 1.5 Million Newsletter Subscribers by@niteshgu

Sam Parr describes The Hustle as ‘The Wall Street Journal meets The Daily Show’ The newsletter has over 1 million subscribers, and was bought by HubSpot earlier this year. It was started out of emails sent out to promote a conference called HustleCon (which also is his brainchild) Parr was an entrepreneur by habit. He saw an opportunity to connect with millennials over email over email. He used a conversational tone in everything he wrote to create a space of comfort and relatability.
Nitesh Gupta Hacker Noon profile picture

@niteshgu
Nitesh Gupta

Nitesh is associated with Concurate where he helps B2B SaaS businesses reach outstanding growth with content marketing.

