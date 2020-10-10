How to Fix Mouse Scroll Wheel Jumping in Windows 10 [SOLVED]

My name is Simons an I Freelancer and a Communication Professional and a Freelance Content Wri
If you’re fond of multitasking on your PC, you may find your mouse quite useful. Compared to the touch pad on your laptop, your mouse offers a more efficient way to navigate and scroll through documents and web pages. In most cases, the device should function smoothly. However, there are instances wherein the wheel on the mouse scrolls unsteadily.
When this problem occurs, the mouse wheel usually jumps while the user is scrolling downwards. It is worth noting that this issue can affect both desktop and laptop users alike—as long as they have a mouse connected to their device. In some cases, the mouse wheel seems to have a life of its own. You may even wonder, “Why is the mouse scrolling up itself?”
There are various reasons why this problem could be happening.
You may have outdated, corrupt, or missing drivers. Another likely reason would be incorrectly configured scrolling settings.
Whatever the cause of the issue may be, you can consult this guide to learn how to fix the mouse scroll up and down problem. We’ve also included some tips and tricks that will help optimize the performance of your device.
You should try some basic troubleshooting steps first. In this way, you wouldn’t go through the complicated solutions unnecessarily. Here are some easy solutions you can try:
Now, if the mouse wheel is still erratically scrolling, you can try the other solutions below.
Are you using a Microsoft mouse? If so, then some of the features in the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center may be causing the problem. So, if you want to resolve the mouse wheel scrolling the wrong way issue, then you should follow the instructions below:
After you’ve disabled the features mentioned above, restart your computer and check if the issue has been resolved.
One of the reasons why the mouse scroll is jumping up and down is because the wheel speed has been configured to high. To address the problem, you can follow the steps below:
Once you’ve completed these steps, check if you can use the mouse scroll wheel without any problems.
Are you using a laptop? If so, then it’s possible that its touch pad is interfering with the operations of your external mouse, causing the jumping problem. You can disable the feature by following the steps below:
If the mouse scroll is acting erratically, then it’s possible that the device’s driver is outdated, corrupt, or damaged. To fix this problem, your best action is to update the mouse’s driver to its latest manufacturer-recommended version. You should know that there are three methods you can choose:
Let the Device Manager locate the driver for your mouse. Once the process is complete, check if the device is functioning properly.
While the Device Manager offers a convenient way to update your mouse driver, it can be unreliable at times. There are instances wherein this tool misses the latest version of the driver. So, if you notice that your mouse scroll is still malfunctioning, then you may need to download and install the driver manually.
Now, when you choose this option, you need to be cautious. You must find the driver version that is compatible with your processor type and operating system. This can be challenging because you have to comb through various driver versions on the manufacturer’s website to find what you need. We reiterate that you should look at the details carefully because if you install the wrong driver, you may end up dealing with system instability issues.
The Device Manager can be unreliable, and manually downloading your mouse driver can be time-consuming and complicated. Thankfully, there is an easier and safer workaround for this. You can use Auslogics Driver Updater to get the latest driver version for your mouse. This utility recognizes your operating system and processor automatically. With a click of a button, you can get it to scan your entire system and devices. It will identify problematic drivers and let you choose which ones to update.
What’s great about Auslogics Driver Updater is it allows you to address all driver-related issues. So, aside from fixing your mouse problem, you can also update other outdated or damaged drivers. Once the process is done, your PC’s performance will improve noticeably.
After updating your mouse driver, check if the device is still scrolling erratically.
If the wheel scroll is still malfunctioning after you’ve followed all our tips, we recommend that you get a different mouse. Try using it on your computer, then check if you’re not encountering the same problem on this device. Now, if the new mouse is working perfectly, then it may be time to replace the old one.
We hope that this guide helped you resolve your mouse scroll wheel jumping issue.
If you think there are areas we need to improve, let us know in the comments below!
