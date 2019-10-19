How to Fix IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL Driver Issue

If you are getting IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL error on your screen, then this could be a driver issue. It turns out to be more frustrating when you are doing an essential task on your device. Windows 10 users get this error frequently. But now you can fix this issue by yourself. In this article, you will find different ways to remove the problem from your device. Moreover, the reasons for this issue are also listed in it.

What Causes IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL Error?

The leading cause of the BSOD error is the faulty drivers, which are programmed to access improper hardware addresses. Apart from this reason, many other faults may responsible for this blue screen issue.

Here are some of the reasons which may have affected your device and caused IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL error.

Incorrect software Installation

misconfigured windows service may be responsible for this issue. Incompatible device drivers

Installed faulty driver on your device may be responsible for the error. You can downgrade the driver to check if it corrects the error. Corrupt system files

System files are the common cause of this error. It is the file required to boot the system, but virus attacks or other issues corrupted the files and leads to blue screen error. Faulty Hardware items

hardware items like damaged Motherboard or bad RAM module can cause the BSOD error. Downgraded windows installation

The user installs downgrade version of windows on the new one in the device. The system files if not replaced correctly, may create issues for the users. In case, if you want to correct the problem, then perform a clean installation and make sure that there are fewer conflicts between the two versions of windows.

How to fix the IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL error?

There are four simple methods for fixing this issue. You can perform this solution by yourself even without having technical knowledge. Follow the steps given correctly in the article. If the solution one doesn’t work for you, then try the other solution until the issue gets resolved. The experts test these tricks, and then we shared here.

Method-1: Update Drivers

Missing or corrupted drivers could be the reason for the issue. To fix this problem, you will need to update the driver. You can perform this task manually or automatically. Your windows 8/8.1 tends to find and update the drivers automatically. For this task, you will need to turn on the automatic updates option. These are the steps to turn on automatic updates.

Windows 7 users- Type update in the search box to open windows updates. Windows 8/8.1 users must click Windows key + C. click on settings> Change PC settings. Select Update and recovery option. Then click on Choose how updates get installed. Now select Install updates automatically option. Under the recommended options, you will get Give me recommended updates the same way I receive important updates. Click on this checkbox and select OK options.

Method-2: Uninstall problematic Drivers

If the cause of the error is a faulty driver, then it is better to uninstall the driver from the device. The problematic driver will have a yellow icon in front of it. You can recognize the driver with this mark.

Press Win (Windows Logo) +R(R key) simultaneously to open the run window. Type devmgmt.msc and click OK button. Device management window will appear on your screen. Locate the faulty driver in the list by viewing the name of the driver. If the yellow mark appears with the driver’s name, then right-click on the device name and select the uninstall option. If you get the prompt window on the screen, then click on the checkbox of delete the driver software of this device, select the uninstall button again. Restart your PC and see if the error is resolved.

Method-3: Clean Reboot

The currently running process of Windows may be responsible for this error. To fit it, you must restart your system using a clean boot method. It will work if the current process is interrupting your system.

Start windows and open run prompt window. Windows 8 users can press Windows logo key + R to open the run command prompt. Type msconfig and press enter key. Head to the general tab and click on selective startup option. Now uncheck Load startup items. Go to the services tab and check to Hide all Microsoft Services checkbox. Then click on disable all option and restart the windows.

Method-4: Perform System Restore

This method is the last option for users. If all the above methods fail, then you have to restore the system. The system protection creates a restore point at the time of the new driver installation. So you can quickly restore the order using the steps given below to fix the issue.

Press Windows logo key +R and open the run command prompt. Type rstrui.exe and click on OK button. Click on next button and select the restore point created before the installation. Click on next button to restore the system to the selected date and time. Follow the instructions appearing on screen for completing the restoration process. Now restarts your PC and check the issue is gone or not.

Last Words

Windows system users get many errors while performing their tasks on PC. The IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL is a standard error in windows 10 and 8 users. Here the methods for fixing this issue are listed with proper steps. We hope this article and techniques have helped you out in getting a suitable solution for the problem. If you have any query regarding this issue or method, then you can leave your message in the comment section. Also, do not hesitate in sharing other ways you have used for removing the issue from your device.



















