How to Fix Android Not Receiving Verification Texts Error

This guide explains 10 ways to fix unreceived verification code texts errors on Android. Not receiving text verification codes is one of the most common issues in Android. But, its effects are not very common. However, the modern era is going with the latest texting apps like Whatsapp, Instagram, telegram, etc. But they all are useless without internet connectivity. Moreover, our daily life also becomes hard without text messages. Whether for bank transactions or any other official documentation, you can't do your stuff if you are not getting your verification texts. Reasons your Android might not be getting verification code texts Loss of network connection No call or data plan Unstable network connection By providing the wrong phone number Lack of phone space or storage issues When the message inbox is full When the phone is blocking messages from unknown numbers Service pack issues Messaging app update Android Software update No need to panic. There is always a solution to every problem. Just follow these simple methods and get rid of this problem. 1. Reboot your Android Phone Restarting or rebooting a device is the first and foremost step to fix any temporary error. Sometimes, it also fixes technical issues like lost network connection, unstable network connection, etc. 2. Check your phone number Check whether you are sending texts to the correct number or not. Often, we enter the wrong phone number in a hurry to get text verifications. So, be careful and send the verification text after checking your phone number twice to avoid the mismatch. 3. Turn on and off Airplane mode You won't receive messages when the airplane mode is on, so turn off your airplane mode to receive text messages. 4. Avoid locations that restrict calls and messages As we know, text messages are not part of any internet connection but a cellular connection. So, avoid locations that restrict your phone's signal to receive messages. 5. Storage management You might not receive messages when the phone's storage or inbox is Full. Try to manage space by deleting unwanted inbox messages and other waste junk. 6. Unblock unknown senders You will not receive messages from blocked numbers, Therefore, unblock the unknown numbers so they can send you text messages. Open the Phone app > tap the three dots or Settings > Blocked Numbers. If the switch next to Unknown or strangers is turned on, tap it to turn it off. 7. Contact your service provider Some plans are limited to text messages, In that case, contact your service provider and update that plan to receive verification text messages. 8. Other ways to verify your account Some apps, websites, or service providers offer alternatives for text verifications, such as email, or direct Google notifications. 9. Update Your Messaging App You might not get text messages on the old version of your default messaging app. So, don't forget to update the latest version of your default messaging app to get all the text verifications. (You can easily update your messaging app on the Play Store). 10. Update Software of Your Android Phone Some software bugs restrict a few apps and might be the cause of not getting the text verifications. If you have tried all the above methods and still face issues with texts, then your software is not up to date. So, go to your settings and get the latest version of your Android software without wasting time. These fixes are easy & simple and can fix your errors so you can start receiving textx again. FAQs How do I enable SMS on Android? Allow permissions to sms ** Open settings > apps > manage apps > messaging > app permission > sms > tap to allow How to check software updates on Android? You can check for software updates by going to ** Settings > System > System update or ** Go to settings > About phone > Software updates These steps may vary from phone to phone or Android version to version, but you will always find this setting in the about phone or System Update section. Screenshots source: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro