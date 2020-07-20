How to Download a File Using cURL With Examples

Happy++ Software Developer
or
-O
option to save the output to a local file in the current working directory using the remote file name.
--remote-name
$ curl -O https://example.com/files/README
file will be created or overwritten.
./README
or
-o
option followed by a file name you want to save the output.
--output
$ curl -o my-readme-file https://example.com/files/README
$ curl -o ~/save/to/other/path https://example.com/files/README
to write the output to a specific file.
>
$ curl https://example.com/files/README > ~/save/to/specific/path
instead.
>>
or
-o
options:
-O
$ curl \
-O https://example.com/files/file-1 \
-o file-2 https://example.com/files/file-2 \
-o file-3 https://example.com/files/file-3
or
-L
option to tell cURL to follow the redirects.
--location
$ curl -L -O https://example.com/files/README
option to specify the maximum number of redirects will be followed to avoid infinite redirection-followings:
--max-redirs <number>
$ curl -L --max-redirs 10 -O https://example.com/files/README
option to set the maximum number of bytes downloaded per second. The number of bytes can be abbreviated by appending a suffix: kilobytes (k or K), megabytes (m or M), and gigabytes (g or G).
--limit-rate <speed>
$ curl --limit-rate 512 -O https://example.com/files/README
$ curl --limit-rate 2M -O https://example.com/files/README
or
-r <range>
option.
--range <range>
$ curl -r 0-500 -O https://example.com/files/README
$ curl -r -300 -O https://example.com/files/README
? Re-download?
Ctrl + C
option. If you do not know the exact value of the offset, do not worry, you just need to specify
-C <offset>
to tell cURL to automatically find out that value.
-C -
$ curl -C - -O https://example.com/files/README
option followed by the credential which is in the form of
-u
:
user:password
$ curl -u user:password -O https://example.com/files/README
option followed by the proxy address, say
-x
:
http://111.111.111.111:8080
$ curl -x http://111.111.111.111:8080 -O https://example.com/files/README
or
-s
option:
--silent
$ curl -s -O https://example.com/files/README