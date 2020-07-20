How to Download a File Using cURL With Examples

If you have ever used cURL to retrieve the output of a file, believe me, saving that output to a file only takes a few more characters.

Example #1: Saving a file with the remote file name

-O or --remote-name option to save the output to a local file in the current working directory using the remote file name. You can use theoroption to save the output to a local file in the current working directory using the remote file name.

$ curl -O https://example.com/files/README

./README file will be created or overwritten. In this example, thefile will be created or overwritten.

Example #2: Saving a file with another file name

-o or --output option followed by a file name you want to save the output. You can use theoroption followed by a file name you want to save the output.

$ curl -o my-readme-file https://example.com/files/README $ curl -o ~/save/to/other/path https://example.com/files/README

Similar to the above example, the output file will be created or overwritten.

Example #3: Saving a file using the output redirection operator

> to write the output to a specific file. In Linux, you can use the output redirection operatorto write the output to a specific file.

$ curl https://example.com/files/README > ~/save/to/specific/path

>> instead. If you want to append the output to that file, you can use the output append operatorinstead.

Example #4: Downloading multiple files with a single command

-o or -O options: If you want to download multiple files, you can add moreoroptions:

$ curl \ -O https://example.com/files/file-1 \ -o file-2 https://example.com/files/file-2 \ -o file-3 https://example.com/files/file-3

Example #5: Dealing with the HTTP redirection

-L or --location option to tell cURL to follow the redirects. If the target server responded with the HTTP redirection code (3xx) for the requested file, the local file you downloaded would be empty. In this case, you have to add theoroption to tell cURL to follow the redirects.

$ curl -L -O https://example.com/files/README

--max-redirs <number> option to specify the maximum number of redirects will be followed to avoid infinite redirection-followings: You can use theoption to specify the maximum number of redirects will be followed to avoid infinite redirection-followings:

$ curl -L --max-redirs 10 -O https://example.com/files/README

In this example, after 10 attempts, cURL will throw an error and abort the download process.

Example #6: Speed limiting

--limit-rate <speed> option to set the maximum number of bytes downloaded per second. The number of bytes can be abbreviated by appending a suffix: kilobytes (k or K), megabytes (m or M), and gigabytes (g or G). If you want to limit the downloading speed, you can use theoption to set the maximum number of bytes downloaded per second. The number of bytes can be abbreviated by appending a suffix: kilobytes (k or K), megabytes (m or M), and gigabytes (g or G).

To limit 512 bytes/second and 2 megabytes/second:

$ curl -- limit -rate 512 -O https://example.com/files/README $ curl -- limit -rate 2M -O https://example.com/files/README

Example #7: Downloading a part of a file

-r <range> or --range <range> option. cURL allows you to download a part of a file by using theoroption.

For example, to get the first 500 bytes of a file:

$ curl -r 0-500 -O https://example.com/files/README

To get the last 300 bytes of a file:

$ curl -r -300 -O https://example.com/files/README

Example #8: Resuming downloading a file

Ctrl + C ? Re-download? What would you do if the download process was interrupted, for example, you pressed? Re-download?

-C <offset> option. If you do not know the exact value of the offset, do not worry, you just need to specify -C - to tell cURL to automatically find out that value. Do not! Because cURL supports resuming a file downloading process at the given offset by theoption. If you do not know the exact value of the offset, do not worry, you just need to specifyto tell cURL to automatically find out that value.

$ curl -C - -O https://example.com/files/README

Example #9: Using basic authentication

-u option followed by the credential which is in the form of user:password : If the requested file requires basic authentication, you need to use theoption followed by the credential which is in the form of

$ curl -u user:password -O https://example.com/files/README

Example #10: Using a proxy

-x option followed by the proxy address, say http://111.111.111.111:8080 : If you want to use a proxy to download a file, you need to useoption followed by the proxy address, say

$ curl -x http://111.111.111.111:8080 -O https://example.com/files/README

Example #11: Entering the silent mode

-s or --silent option: If you do not want cURL to show the progress meter or error messages, you can use theoroption:

$ curl -s -O https://example.com/files/README

