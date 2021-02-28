How to Create Release Pipelines in Azure Devops in 7 Simple Steps

This article will explain how to create release pipelines in Azure Devops in seven simple steps.

Pre-requisites:

We need to have a service connection ready to bind the azure web app with the devops pipelines. So, we must proceed by creating a new service connection as shown below:

In the project Settings, search for Service connections.

Click on Service connections as shown in the figure below. Select Azure Resource Manager as connection type.

For the selected Azure Resource Manager, select Publish Profile as the Authentication method.

The final step of creating a new Azure service connection is completed by filling in the Subscription, Resource group(where the web app is deployed), the web app name, Service connection name.

Now, the service connection is created.

How to Create a New Release Pipeline

1. Create a new pipeline as shown in the figure below by clicking ‘new release pipeline’.

2. Create a new task by searching for ‘Azure Web App’ under the Deploy section.

3. Click on Azure Web App as shown in the figure below.

4. Fill in the Display name, Azure subscription,App type, App name

5. We also need to add an artifact produced earlier from the build pipeline as shown below.

6. Once, the artifact is uploaded, we need to check the continuous integration checkbox for us to run the pipeline whenever we have a new build pipeline running. It is shown below.

Click on add to specify the branch to build. Here, we have ‘Development’ as the branch.

7. Final step is to click on the Create Release button to trigger the continuous deployment of the release pipeline.

We can see the release pipeline running as shown below.

This completes our tutorial for building the release pipeline by creating a new service connection in our Azure Devops project.

