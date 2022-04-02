10 Microsoft Azure Courses for Beginners to Learn Azure Cloud Computing

Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform is a cloud computing service created by Microsoft meant for building, testing, deploying, deploying and managing applications and services through Microsoft-managed data centers. These are top-quality courses from expert trainers and instructors and picked from websites like Udemy, Coursera, and edX. You can use these courses to not only learn Microsoft Azure core services but also to prepare for different Microsoft Azure certifications. This means it's the best time to learn Azure and boost your career profile.

Hello folks, Azure cloud is one of the hottest technology. With big companies pushing their cloud migration from on-premise to save cost and adopting multi-cloud strategies, it’s a great time to learn cloud computing, particularly the Microsoft Azure platform.





If you want to learn Microsoft Azure or prepare for AZ-900 or Microsoft Azure fundamentals exam and need the best resources, you have come to the right place. In the past, I have shared the best courses to pass Azure Fundamentals, Azure Administrator, and Azure Architect certifications. Today, I will share the best online course to learn Azure platform for Beginners.





These are top-quality courses from expert trainers and instructors and are picked from Udemy, Coursera, and edX. You can use these courses to learn Microsoft Azure core services and prepare for different Microsoft Azure certifications like AZ-900, AZ-300, and AZ-20 Azure developer associate certification.





If you didn’t know, Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing service created by Microsoft meant for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through Microsoft-managed data centers.





It provides software, platform, and infrastructure and supports many programming languages, tools, and frameworks, including both Microsoft-specific and third-party software and systems.





It’s also one of the big three cloud platforms, including AWS and GCP. While it’s dominating the Market like AWS does or is the preferred cloud platform for Machine Learning like Google Cloud Platform, it is still growing very fast, and many big and small companies are choosing Azure for their cloud journey.





This makes it a very good platform because of its flexibility. You can have different projects in the same interface, so you don't have to be changing or learn the peculiarities of every different platform. So if you have different projects or work with different programming languages is a good option to optimize your time and resources.





Also, demand for Azure certified developers, administrators, and cloud architect is increasing exponentially as more and more companies are using Azure to migrate their on-premise software and application. This means it's the best time to learn Azure and boost your career profile.





These online courses are the first step toward learning Azure Cloud Platform and preparing for the AZ-900 Azure Fundamentals certification exam to eventually become a Microsoft certified Azure Professional and grow your career in Cloud.

.

10 Best Azure Cloud Platform Online Courses for Beginners to Prepare for AZ-900 Exam

Without wasting your time, here you have a top 10 of the best tutorials to learn about Azure. These are the best courses from Udemy, Coursera, and edX, and you can use them to learn Azure and prepare for different Azure certifications like Azure Fundamentals and Azure Architecture Technology.

1. Azure Infrastructure Fundamentals on Coursera (Coursera)

This Coursera course focuses on the Fundamentals of Azure Infrastructure. It begins with understanding the subscription system, configuring the security, and acquiring storage. Then you'll build virtual machines and VNETS to start working.





While doing the tutorial, you will be able to:





Configure and manage Azure subscriptions

Create and manage resource groups and identities

Configure and manage storage and backups

Create and manage virtual machines and virtual networks



It takes 30 hours to complete the course, and by the end, you will have a certificate. It is meant for an advanced profile, that already knows some different languages and wants to unify all his projects together ion the same platform.





Here is the link to join this course - Azure Infrastructure Fundamentals on Coursera





Best Coursera course to learn Microsoft Azure

By the way, If you are planning to join multiple Coursera courses or specialization then consider taking the Coursera Plus subscription, which provides you unlimited access to their most popular courses, specialization, professional certificate, and guided projects. It costs around $399/year, but it’s completely worth your money as you get unlimited certificates.

2. Microsoft Azure cloud - Beginner Boot camp (Udemy)

This is another best online course to learn Azure on Udemy. If you want to be an expert with Azure, you should join this online course.





This course has a total of 12 sections; during the course, you will see:





An introduction to Azure storage services architecture

Creation of Virtual networks and network security groups

Introduction to computing building blocks; Virtual machine creation and storage, availability sets

Azure app services building blocks; Creating and managing web apps and mobile apps

Azure database services building blocks and creating and managing the Azure SQL database.

Deliver Big Data Solution on Azure

Deliver Application Integration on Azure

Internet of things

An introduction to Azure security-related services

Monitoring & Diagnostics services

Azure infrastructure as code (ARM Templates)

Introduction to Azure DevOps









As you can see, it comprehends a lot of subjects. The course includes more than 30 hours of video, six articles, and 103 downloadable resources, which makes this is one of the most comprehensive Azure courses on Udemy.





Here is the link to join this course -Microsoft Azure cloud - Beginner Boot camp





the best course to learn Microsoft Azure

3. Microsoft Azure - Beginner's Guide by Alan Rodrigues (Udemy)

This is another best Udemy Azure course which is great to learn Microsoft Azure from scratch. As its names say, this course is for beginners but to start this course, you'll need some basic IT knowledge on networks, databases, and how Web servers work.





You will learn:





The ability to understand how to start working with Azure

Spin up and work with Virtual Machines

Work with Storage options such as BLOB or SQL Server

Basic Understanding of services such as Azure Functions and Azure Web apps









By the end of the course, you'll be prepared for taking the AZ-900 certification exam.

The course includes two simulation exams for you to practice. It includes 10 and a half hours of video tutorials, 13 articles, and 12 resources.





Here is the link to join this course - Microsoft Azure - Beginner's Guide by Alan Rodrigues





Best udemy course to learn Microsoft Azure

4. Microsoft Azure Virtual Machines by Microsoft (edX)

This course focuses on using virtual machines in Azure for workloads, emphasizing basic configuration, planning, deployment, and management tasks. You'll be introduced to how to secure and make your virtual machines highly available and scalable. It is a good start for entering the Azure world but not having to see all its features.





Here are the key things you will learn in this course:





How IaaS uses virtual machines and the basic concepts of endpoints

Know how to determine virtual machine workloads and correctly choose the size of your virtual machines.

The process of creation and deploy Azure Windows virtual machines.

Configuring virtual machine IP addresses, availability, scalability, and security.

How to manage, attach, import, and export virtual disks.



This course can be done completely free, and then when you finish, you can pay for the certificate of finalization if you desire to.





Here is the link to join this course - Microsoft Azure Virtual Machines by Microsoft









5. Microsoft Azure - Beginner's Guide + AZ-900 [Udemy]

You can treat this course as the starting point in your wonderful journey into the amazing world of Microsoft Azure. The course was created by Alan Rodriguez, a software engineering evangelist and had more than 15 years of experience in the industry.





In this course, you will learn how to start using Microsoft Azure and create virtual machines using the platform. You will also get a basic understanding of different services like Azure Functions and Azure Web Apps. You will be fully prepared to take the AZ-900 certification exam by the end of this course.





Course Duration: 15 hours

Course Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Course Instructor: Alan Rodriguez

Course Price: $14





Here is the link to join this course - Microsoft Azure - Beginner's Guide + AZ-900





5 Best Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Courses to Learn

This course will serve as an introduction to Microsoft Azure as you familiarize yourself with core Azure topics and practice implementations of infrastructure components. By the end of this course, you will also get a shareable certificate of completion that you can proudly display on your LinkedIn profile.





This course will learn how to deploy virtual machines and create custom dashboards by navigating the Azure portal. You will also get a fundamental understanding of Cloud security, including Network Security, firewall, and Resource Policies. You will also learn more about Azure Cloud Resource Groups and Storage options.





Course Duration: Approximately 20 hours

Course Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5

Course Instructor: Kenny Mobley

Course Price: $20





By the way, if you find Coursera courses useful, which they are because they are created by reputed companies and universities around the world, I suggest you join Coursera Plus, a subscription plan from Coursera which gives you unlimited access to their most popular courses, specialization, professional certificate, and guided projects.









Best Coursera course to learn Microsoft Azure

This one is slightly different from the other course on this list and is a specialized Microsoft course. In this course, you will learn how to use Azure Databricks to solve all of your data problems.





Azure Databricks has a robust analytics platform for bringing all the data together and is perfect for data scientists and data engineers.





One of the main problems with a large amount of data is learning how to use it correctly and optimize it. Microsoft Azure will help you and make your job easier.









Course Duration: 3 hours

Course Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Course Instructor: Michael Bender

Course Price: $499 per year for the Premium plan





You would need a Pluralsight membership to join this course which costs around $29 per month or $299 per year (14% discount). I highly recommend this subscription to all programmers as it provides instant access to more than 7000+ online courses to learn any tech skill.





Alternatively, you can also use their 10-day-free-pass to watch this course for FREE.





Best Pluralsight course to learn Microsoft Azure

8. Learning Azure DevOps [LinkedIn Learning]

The instructor of this course is Walt Ritscher, a programmer, UI designer, and staff instructor at LinkedIn Learning. In this course, he will take you on a whirlwind journey of Azure, covering Azure boards, backlogs, work items, sprints, software projects, and Kanban boards.





You will learn more about creating projects and adding users to organizations or teams. There is also a section on Azure Pipelines, which can be used to automate your application build and deployment phases.





Course Duration: 2 hours

Course Instructor: Walt Ritscher

Course Price: $12 per month for an annual subscription





You would need a LinkedIn Learning membership to watch this course which costs around $19.99 per month, but you can also watch this course for FREE by taking their 1-month-free-trail which is a great way to explore their 16000+ online courses on the latest technology.





Here is the link to join this course - Learning Azure DevOps









Best LinkedIn Learning course to learn Microsoft Azure

9. Microsoft Azure: From Zero to Hero - The Complete Guide [Udemy]

If you are looking for a course that will turn you into an Azure expert and enable you to design and build modern cloud apps, look no further. Memi Lavi, a Certified Azure Architect, led this course, which is just the icing on the cake.





The course will start with the fundamentals of Microsoft Azure, like Resource Groups, Storage Accounts, and Budgets. Once you purchase this course, you will get lifetime access to more than 20 hours of on-demand video lectures, 23 articles, and 40 downloadable educational resources.





Course Duration: 20 hours

Course Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5

Course Instructor: Memi Lavi

Course Price: $14





Here is the link to join this course - Microsoft Azure: From Zero to Hero - The Complete Guide





Best Udemy course to learn Microsoft Azure

10. AZ-300 Azure Architecture Technologies Exam Prep (Udemy)

This is one of the best Microsoft Azure cloud courses from Udemy, and you can use this to learn Azure in-depth and prepare for the AZ-300 exam. This course is meant for someone who knows more than one language and wants to be more efficient.





During the course, you will learn how to:





Access your services with the help of Azure Portal

Know how to work correctly with different virtual machines in Azure

Work with different storage options and policies for your cloud

Host your resources in the cloud with Operations Management Suite

Deliver high-bandwidth content with Azure CDN and Akamai

Develop databases with Azure

Leverage Azure Redis Cache as a Service for high throughput and low latency

Find and use enterprise data assets with Azure Data Catalog.



The course consists of 20 and a half hours of explanation videos that you can consult the times you want. By the end, you will master the Azure environment and you will be considerably more efficient.





Here is the link to join this course - AZ-300 Azure Architecture Technologies Exam Prep





Top Courses to learn Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform - Best of Lot













Microsoft Azure Frequently Asked Questions

Now that you have seen the best courses to learn Microsoft Azure and for AZ-900 Exam, let's revisit a couple of questions that beginners often asked while learning Microsoft Azure





1. What is Microsoft Azure used for?

Once customers subscribe to Azure, they get access to all the services included in the Azure portal. These services can be used to create cloud-based resources like databases and virtual machines





2. What type of cloud service is Microsoft Azure?

It is a public cloud service. This means that all the software, hardware, and infrastructure is owned and managed by the company providing the service.





3. What are the benefits of Azure?

Azure tools are used in a variety of industries like e-commerce, finance, etc. One of the main things that attract users to Microsoft Azure is the flexibility it provides in picking their preferred tools and technologies.









That's all about the best online courses to learn the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. These online courses are also good for various Azure certifications like Azure Fundamentals and Azure Cloud Architect. If you are an experienced programmer, Azure is a very good alternative to improve your workflow and make things easier for you. It is very extensive, so you have the articles explaining what they offer, so you can choose the one that adapts better to what you are looking for.





One of the main things that attract users to Microsoft Azure is the flexibility it provides in picking their preferred tools and technologies. Azure was earlier called Windows Azure and also offers four different kinds of cloud computing. These are infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS).





Like the Google Cloud Platform and AWS, Azure also charges its customers using a pay-as-you-go model. This means that when you use Azure, you only need to pay for the services that you use and there is no fixed fee.





Once customers subscribe to Azure, they get access to all the services included in the Azure portal. These services can be used to create cloud-based resources like databases and virtual machines.





By the way, if you are not just interested in learning Azure but also to get certified then I suggest you prepare for AZ-900 or Azure fundamentals certification. This can accelerate your learning and you can also become a certified Azure professional, an in-demand skill and certification for your resume.





If you need a comprehensive resource for AZ-900 exam preparation, I suggest you take a look at Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization on Coursera. This is created by Microsoft itself and it’s tightly aligned with the AZ-900 syllabus.





The best resource for Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep | Coursera

You will also get a 50% rebate on the actual exam price. I mean all learners who pass all 4 courses will receive a voucher for 50% off the AZ-900 certificate exam.





Thanks for reading this article so far. If you find these Microsoft Azure courses useful, then, please share them with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or feedback, then please drop a note.



