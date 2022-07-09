How to Create and Publish Your First Private NPM Package

I am a Senior Software Engineer. If you have any questions, you can contact me via [email protected] or LinkedIn
In this article, I want to show how we can easily create our first private npm package.
We are going to create and publish a private package on GitHub, so make sure you have got acquainted with prerequisites before starting this article. So let’s get started.
Prerequisites:
create a GitHub account (if you don’t have yet)
read the article How to Setup a Node Express with TypeScript
read the article How to Setup a CI CD Pipeline From Scratch with GitHub Actions (I strongly recommend that you read this article to understand how GitHub Actions works if you are not familiar with GitHub Actions)
What is private npm packages and where it can be used?
Project Structure
math-lib/
--.github/
--workflows/
--main.yml
--build/ this is autogenerated folder
--src/
--app.ts
--types/
--index.d.ts
--.gitignore
--package.json
--tsconfig.json
Step 1: Init a Node.js project with TypeScript.
Note: You can learn how to do this by following this article How to Setup a Node Express with TypeScript or you can just clone this repo https://github.com/YuraAbharian/node-express-typescript
Step 2: Now let’s create GitHub Actions workflows.
Create a
.github/workflows directory
In the
.github/workflows directory, create a
main.yml file
You can get acquainted with GitHub Actions workflows by following this article How to Setup a CI CD Pipeline From Scratch with GitHub
Let’s add some configurations:
name: Node.js Private Package
on:
push:
branches:
- master
jobs:
publish-gpr:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- uses: actions/[email protected]
- uses: actions/[email protected]
with:
node-version: '14.x'
registry-url: 'https://npm.pkg.github.com/'
- run: npm install
- run: npm run build
- run: npm publish
env:
NODE_AUTH_TOKEN: ${{secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN}}
Note: Remember GITHUB_TOKEN, we’ll talk more about it a bit later
Step 3: Let’s create/update the
src/app.ts file
export function sum(a: number, b: number): number {
return a + b;
}
export function minus(a: number, b: number): number {
return a - b;
}
export function divide(a: number, b: number): number {
return a / b;
}
export function multiple(a: number, b: number): number {
return a * b;
}
Step 4: Now we need to declare a module for our package
Create a
types directory at the root of your project
Create an
index.d.ts file in the
types directory
Add declare types for this module
declare module "@GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME" {
function sum(a: number, b: number): number;
function minus(a: number, b: number): number;
function divide(a: number, b: number): number;
function multiple(a: number, b: number): number;
}
Note:
- GITHUB_USERNAME it is your github username
- PACKAGE_NAME it is your private package name
Example: "@yuraabharian/math-lib"
Step 5: Let’s work on package.json file
{
"name": "@GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "./build/app.js",
"author": "",
"license": "ISC",
"types": "./types/index.d.ts",
"publishConfig": {
"registry": "https://npm.pkg.github.com/"
},
"repository": {
"url": "git://github.com/GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME.git"
},
"scripts": {
"build": "npx tsc"
},
"devDependencies": {
"@types/node": "^18.0.0",
"typescript": "^4.7.4"
}
}
Example: git://github.com/yuraabharian/math-lib.git (this will be a link to you GitHub repository)
Note: These @GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME fieds are the same as in Step 4
Step 6: Let’s configure our repository environment before pushing the code
In the Step 2 I asked you to remember GITHUB_TOKEN because this variable is very important.
Go to
GitHub Repository - Settings
Step 7: Then Go to
Secrets
Step 8: Open
Actions
New repository secret
Required: Follow by this link https://docs.github.com/en/authentication/keeping-your-account-and-data-secure/creating-a-personal-access-token to generate a new token.
Note: Save the GITHUB_TOKEN elsewhere because we'll need them in Part 2 of this article.
Note: Give only
write:packages access for this token
Step 9: Now let’s push our code to GitHub
Step 10: Open the Repository → Actions and you should see that your package has been deployed
Step 11: To find your package, go to your GitHub profile → Packages
Conclusion of the first part: at this point you should see your package deployed
In the second part of this article, we will learn how to install a private package because it requires some actions, besides
npm install package.
Step 1: Set up Node.js project
Note: You can see how to do that in Part 1 → Step 1
Step 2: Then at the root of the project intsall your package. The link to your package you can take by GitHub profile → Packages → math-lib (this is your package name)
Step 3: Now go to src/app.ts file and update it
import express, {Application, Request, Response} from 'express';
import {sum, minus, multiple, divide} from '@yuraabharian/math-lib';
const app: Application = express();
const PORT: number = 3001;
app.use('/sum', (req: Request, res: Response): void => {
res.send(`RESULT: ${sum(5, 2)}`, );
});
app.use('/minus', (req: Request, res: Response): void => {
res.send(`RESULT: ${minus(2, 2)}`);
});
app.use('/multiple', (req: Request, res: Response): void => {
res.send(`RESULT: ${multiple(12, 2)}`);
});
app.use('/divide', (req: Request, res: Response): void => {
res.send(`RESULT: ${divide(10, 2)}`);
});
app.listen(PORT, (): void => {
console.log('SERVER IS UP ON PORT:', PORT);
});
Note: Keep in mind that I'm importing math-lib from my @yuraabharian/math-lib repository to make your template look like @GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME
Step 4: Run your project
npm start
node-express-typescript % npm start
> [email protected] start
> npx tsc && node build/app.js
SERVER IS UP ON PORT: 3001
Step 5: Go to your browser and open http://localhost:3001/sum
This works, so now let's test all the methods:
Summary: In this article, we created and tested your first private npm package, I hope you enjoyed my article. If you have any questions, you can contact me via email, LinkedIn or in the comments. Best wishes