How to Create and Publish Your First Private NPM Package

In this article, I want to show how we can easily create our first private npm package. With private npm packages, you can host code that is only visible to you and those with access. We’ll talk more about it. We are going to create and publish a private package on GitHub so make sure you have got acquainted with prerequisites before starting this article. We'll talk about how to use GitHub Actions to manage and use private code alongside public code.

Prerequisites:









What is private npm packages and where it can be used?





With private npm packages, you can host code that is only visible to you and those with access, allowing you to manage and use private code alongside public code in your projects.





Project Structure





math-lib/ --.github/ --workflows/ --main.yml --build/ this is autogenerated folder --src/ --app.ts --types/ --index.d.ts --.gitignore --package.json --tsconfig.json





Part 1: Building a Private npm Package





Step 1: Init a Node.js project with TypeScript.





Note: You can learn how to do this by following this article How to Setup a Node Express with TypeScript or you can just clone this repo https://github.com/YuraAbharian/node-express-typescript





Step 2: Now let’s create GitHub Actions workflows.





Create a .github/workflows directory



In the .github/workflows directory, create a main.yml file



You can get acquainted with GitHub Actions workflows by following this article How to Setup a CI CD Pipeline From Scratch with GitHub





Let’s add some configurations:





name: Node.js Private Package on: push: branches: - master jobs: publish-gpr: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/[email protected] - uses: actions/[email protected] with: node-version: '14.x' registry-url: 'https://npm.pkg.github.com/' - run: npm install - run: npm run build - run: npm publish env: NODE_AUTH_TOKEN: ${{secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN}}





Note: Remember GITHUB_TOKEN, we’ll talk more about it a bit later





Step 3: Let’s create/update the src/app.ts file





export function sum(a: number, b: number): number { return a + b; } export function minus(a: number, b: number): number { return a - b; } export function divide(a: number, b: number): number { return a / b; } export function multiple(a: number, b: number): number { return a * b; }





Step 4: Now we need to declare a module for our package





Create a types directory at the root of your project



Create an index.d.ts file in the types directory



Add declare types for this module





declare module "@GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME" { function sum(a: number, b: number): number; function minus(a: number, b: number): number; function divide(a: number, b: number): number; function multiple(a: number, b: number): number; }





Note:

- GITHUB_USERNAME it is your github username





- PACKAGE_NAME it is your private package name





Example: "@yuraabharian/math-lib"





Step 5: Let’s work on package.json file





{ "name": "@GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "", "main": "./build/app.js", "author": "", "license": "ISC", "types": "./types/index.d.ts", "publishConfig": { "registry": "https://npm.pkg.github.com/" }, "repository": { "url": "git://github.com/GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME.git" }, "scripts": { "build": "npx tsc" }, "devDependencies": { "@types/node": "^18.0.0", "typescript": "^4.7.4" } }





Example: git://github.com/yuraabharian/math-lib.git (this will be a link to you GitHub repository)





Note: These @GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME fieds are the same as in Step 4





Step 6: Let’s configure our repository environment before pushing the code





In the Step 2 I asked you to remember GITHUB_TOKEN because this variable is very important.



Go to GitHub Repository - Settings



GitHub Repository - Settings









Step 7: Then Go to Secrets





Settings - Secrets

Step 8: Open Actions





Click New repository secret





Add GITHUB_TOKEN





Required: Follow by this link https://docs.github.com/en/authentication/keeping-your-account-and-data-secure/creating-a-personal-access-token to generate a new token.





Note: Save the GITHUB_TOKEN elsewhere because we'll need them in Part 2 of this article.





Note: Give only write:packages access for this token





write:packages









Step 9: Now let’s push our code to GitHub





Step 10: Open the Repository → Actions and you should see that your package has been deployed





Actions









Step 11: To find your package, go to your GitHub profile → Packages





Package





Conclusion of the first part: at this point you should see your package deployed





In the second part of this article, we will learn how to install a private package because it requires some actions, besides npm install package .

Part 2: Installation and Testing

Step 1: Set up Node.js project





Note: You can see how to do that in Part 1 → Step 1





Step 2: Then at the root of the project intsall your package. The link to your package you can take by GitHub profile → Packages → math-lib (this is your package name)





the math-lib package





Step 3: Now go to src/app.ts file and update it





import express, {Application, Request, Response} from 'express'; import {sum, minus, multiple, divide} from '@yuraabharian/math-lib'; const app: Application = express(); const PORT: number = 3001; app.use('/sum', (req: Request, res: Response): void => { res.send(`RESULT: ${sum(5, 2)}`, ); }); app.use('/minus', (req: Request, res: Response): void => { res.send(`RESULT: ${minus(2, 2)}`); }); app.use('/multiple', (req: Request, res: Response): void => { res.send(`RESULT: ${multiple(12, 2)}`); }); app.use('/divide', (req: Request, res: Response): void => { res.send(`RESULT: ${divide(10, 2)}`); }); app.listen(PORT, (): void => { console.log('SERVER IS UP ON PORT:', PORT); });





Note: Keep in mind that I'm importing math-lib from my @yuraabharian/math-lib repository to make your template look like @GITHUB_USERNAME/PACKAGE_NAME





Step 4: Run your project npm start





node-express-typescript % npm start > [email protected] start > npx tsc && node build/app.js SERVER IS UP ON PORT: 3001





Step 5: Go to your browser and open http://localhost:3001/sum





/sum endpoint





This works, so now let's test all the methods:









/multiple endpoint





/minus endpoint





/divide endpoint





Summary: In this article, we created and tested your first private npm package, I hope you enjoyed my article. If you have any questions, you can contact me via email, LinkedIn or in the comments. Best wishes