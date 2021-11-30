How to Create an End-to-end Machine Learning Workflow

372 reads

The goal here is to give you an understanding of how the machine learning pipeline works, and how data pre-processing, different machine learning techniques, and project management are all intertwined. The sole purpose of any reliable and efficient ML workflow is to automate the whole pipeline. This way we don't need to worry about time-consuming manual work that usually takes up most of our time when dealing with big datasets. With this approach, we only need to focus on the big picture and not on all these tiny pieces.