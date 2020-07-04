Search icon
How To Create a Search Engine for Any Table Using a Custom React Hook

I am going to show you guys how to make a basic search engine that would enable anyone to search for specific data in your table that you’ve built using any package or library in React.
This method is a generic one and would work with any type of table that involves feeding a data source to it in order to render the rows.
I’m going to go a bit slow with the explanation as things start to get rough-rough and we start building our own small search engine, so feel free to have a look at the following sandbox where I have implemented the whole thing :
Give the whole story a read as I will be talking deeply about all the code and the custom hook involved.
It doesn’t matter which library you are using to build your tables. I will be using antd, which is a React library used to design complex interfaces that involve form control and large tables. For the data, I have used the users from https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users. You can have a look at the data while you are going through the code in order to understand stuff better.

Let’s get started. 

The file structure is as follows: 
The 
index.js
simply renders the App component. I’ll be going through the App component first: 
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Table, Input } from "antd";
import axios from "axios";
import { userColumns } from "./columns";
import { useTableSearch } from "./useTableSearch";

const { Search } = Input
Here, 
axios
is going to help us fetch data from the jsonplaceholder’s users API. The 
userColumns
are the columns we are going to use in our users table. You can go through them on your own in the sandbox. The 
useTableSearch
is a custom hook we are going to use to get our data filtered depending on our search query.
const fetchUsers = async () => {
  const { data } = await axios.get(
    "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/"
  );
  return { data };
};
This is the 
fetchUsers
function which we are going to pass to our hook so that it can fetch the data of all the users which will then be used as the data on which the search can be performed.
export default function App() {
  const [searchVal, setSearchVal] = useState(null);

  const { filteredData, loading } = useTableSearch({
    searchVal,
    retrieve: fetchUsers
  });
This is the body of our App component. First we will define our local state. 
searchVal
is going to hold the value of the user input from the search bar, and 
setSearchVal
will help us update it’s value inside an 
onChange
event handler that we are going to attach to our search bar element. We set it’s initial value to 
null
.
The next line shows how we are going to utilize the 
useTableSearch
custom hook to get our filtered data based on the 
searchVal
. We are going to pass the 
searchVal
and the 
fetchUsers
function, that we talked about earlier, as the 
retrieve
parameter, which will be used to fetch the data inside the hook so that the 
searchVal
can be used to filter that data. The hook is going to return the 
filteredData
along with a 
loading
parameter that can be used to display a spinner while the data is being fetched for the first time.
return (
    <>
      <Search
        onChange={e => setSearchVal(e.target.value)}
        placeholder="Search"
        enterButton
        style={{position: 'sticky', top: '0', left: '0'}}
      />
      <br /> <br />
      <Table
        dataSource={filteredData}
        columns={userColumns}
        loading={loading}
        pagination={false}
        rowKey='name'
      />
    </>
  );
}
I am going to use the antd 
Search
component to render the search bar, you can use any type of text input to do the same. The 
onChange
function updates the value of the 
searchVal
state variable whenever the user types something. This leads to the re-render of the whole component and the updated 
searchVal
is passed to our custom hook which in turn returns the 
filteredData
. This is then passed as the 
dataSource
to our table. 
Now that you have reached this far, you can go ahead and start using the hook inside your personal projects. I will now go through the hook and explain how the search engine is working. So if you’re interested to know how stuff works, continue reading!

The Custom Hook

The beauty of a custom hook in React is it’s reusability and ease of use. I am personally working on a project that includes a large number of tables. This hook has been very useful to add the same functionality to all my tables.
Let’s go through the code
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";

export const useTableSearch = ({ searchVal, retrieve }) => {
  const [filteredData, setFilteredData] = useState([]);
  const [origData, setOrigData] = useState([]);
  const [searchIndex, setSearchIndex] = useState([]);
  const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
First, we will be defining our states. 
filteredData
is an array of filtered objects, 
origData
is the original data that we will fetch using our 
retrieve
method that has been passed on to the hook from the 
App
component, 
searchIndex
is the search index that we will build using our 
origData
. This 
searchIndex
will be used to filter the data whenever 
searchVal
changes. Finally, we have 
loading
which tells us when our data is being fetched. 
useEffect(() => {
    setLoading(true);
    const crawl = (user, allValues) => {
      if (!allValues) allValues = [];
      for (var key in user) {
        if (typeof user[key] === "object") crawl(user[key], allValues);
        else allValues.push(user[key] + " ");
      }
      return allValues;
    };
    const fetchData = async () => {
      const { data: users } = await retrieve();
      setOrigData(users);
      setFilteredData(users);
      const searchInd = users.map(user => {
        const allValues = crawl(user);
        return { allValues: allValues.toString() };
      });
      setSearchIndex(searchInd);
      if (users) setLoading(false);
    };
    fetchData();
  }, [retrieve]);
This is our first 
useEffect
call, it performs 2 major tasks: 
  1. To fetch the original 
    users
    data and store it in our local state. 
  2. To generate a Search Index using the data, which can later be used to perform the actual filtering, and to also store it in our local state.
It gets called only when the 
retrieve
function changes. So, most of the times it only gets called when the component is mounted i.e. once.
Now, what is a search index? In layman’s terms, a search index is a modified form of the original data on which we want to perform the search on, such that the modification makes the operation of searching easier / more viable. So, how can we modify our 
users
data in a way that makes it possible to search for a value over the data? One easy method which we can use, and in-fact I have used, is to crawl ( or iterate ) over all the values of every 
user
that exists in our 
users
array of objects and convert every 
user
object to a single string. This will enable us to use the 
indexOf()
function in JavaScript to filter our data based on the 
searchVal
as the 
indexOf()
function returns a positive integer ( i.e. the index of the sub-string ) if the string passed to it is a sub-string of the given string and -1 otherwise. Lets dive in deep. 
The Crawler
The first thing to keep in mind is that the crawl function is called on each and every 
user
object that is present in the 
users
array and returns an array of all the values of that object. Later we convert that array to a single string using the 
toString()
function that concatenates all the values present in the 
allValues
array. This is done using a simple recursive function which checks whether it needs to crawl further or not based on the value at every key, let’s take an example : 
The crawler will start from the 
id
and push it to 
allValues
array. It will keep on pushing the values until it encounters the 
address
key, in which case it needs to crawl further inside to get the values, it will do exactly that. The crawl function will be recursively called for the 
address
object and all the 
address
values will be pushed to 
allValues
.
Finally we will have an array of all the values of the 
user
which we will convert into a string using 
toString()
. This will be done for all the 
users
and will together constitute our 
searchIndex
Now, in our 
fetchData
function, we use the 
retrieve
parameter, that has been passed on from the 
App
component, to fetch all the 
users
. After that we generate our 
searchIndex
by mapping over all our 
users
and crawling on each one of them. We will make sure to 
setLoading
to 
true
before we start fetching the data and then to 
false
when the data has been fetched.
Now that we have our 
searchIndex
, let’s go through the filtering part.
useEffect(() => {
   if (searchVal) {
     const reqData = searchIndex.map((user, index) => {
       if (user.allValues.toLowerCase().indexOf(searchVal.toLowerCase()) >= 0)
         return origData[index];
       return null;
     });
     setFilteredData(
       reqData.filter(user => {
         if (user) return true;
         return false;
       })
     );
   } else setFilteredData(origData);
 }, [searchVal, origData, searchIndex]);
return { filteredData, loading };
};
Notice that we have the 
searchVal
as a dependency for our hook. This hook will be called every-time the user input changes. 
We map over all the strings present in our 
searchIndex
. Each string in our 
searchIndex
corresponds to an original 
user
present in our 
origData
at the same 
index
as the string. Thus, by using the
 indexOf()
function, if we find that the 
searchVal
is a 
substring
of a string present at say - 
index=5
of our 
searchIndex
, we can say that the 
user
present at 
index=5
of our 
origData
should be a part of the 
filteredData
.
This is how the filtering takes place. If the 
searchVal
is not a 
substring
of a string in the 
searchIndex
, we return 
null
for the corresponding 
index
value. Finally, we filter our data to remove all those 
null
values and we set our 
filteredData
to the updated value in our local state. This is what is returned to the 
App
component along with 
loading
.

Conclusion

We used a custom hook in React to filter our data using a search query, and then used that filtered data to render our table. In the process of filtering our data we made a small object crawler and a search index to help us in the process. 
This was how you can build a search engine for your table. That’s all I have for now. I hope you guys enjoyed the explanation. Thanks for reading! Godspeed.

