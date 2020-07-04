How To Create a Search Engine for Any Table Using a Custom React Hook

React Developer at Yantraksh Logistics Pvt. Ltd.
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Table, Input } from "antd";
import axios from "axios";
import { userColumns } from "./columns";
import { useTableSearch } from "./useTableSearch";
const { Search } = Input
is going to help us fetch data from the jsonplaceholder’s users API. The
axios
are the columns we are going to use in our users table. You can go through them on your own in the sandbox. The
userColumns
is a custom hook we are going to use to get our data filtered depending on our search query.
useTableSearch
const fetchUsers = async () => {
const { data } = await axios.get(
"https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/"
);
return { data };
};
function which we are going to pass to our hook so that it can fetch the data of all the users which will then be used as the data on which the search can be performed.
fetchUsers
export default function App() {
const [searchVal, setSearchVal] = useState(null);
const { filteredData, loading } = useTableSearch({
searchVal,
retrieve: fetchUsers
});
is going to hold the value of the user input from the search bar, and
searchVal
will help us update it’s value inside an
setSearchVal
event handler that we are going to attach to our search bar element. We set it’s initial value to
onChange
.
null
custom hook to get our filtered data based on the
useTableSearch
. We are going to pass the
searchVal
and the
searchVal
function, that we talked about earlier, as the
fetchUsers
parameter, which will be used to fetch the data inside the hook so that the
retrieve
can be used to filter that data. The hook is going to return the
searchVal
along with a
filteredData
parameter that can be used to display a spinner while the data is being fetched for the first time.
loading
return (
<>
<Search
onChange={e => setSearchVal(e.target.value)}
placeholder="Search"
enterButton
style={{position: 'sticky', top: '0', left: '0'}}
/>
<br /> <br />
<Table
dataSource={filteredData}
columns={userColumns}
loading={loading}
pagination={false}
rowKey='name'
/>
</>
);
}
component to render the search bar, you can use any type of text input to do the same. The
Search
function updates the value of the
onChange
state variable whenever the user types something. This leads to the re-render of the whole component and the updated
searchVal
is passed to our custom hook which in turn returns the
searchVal
. This is then passed as the
filteredData
to our table.
dataSource
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";
export const useTableSearch = ({ searchVal, retrieve }) => {
const [filteredData, setFilteredData] = useState([]);
const [origData, setOrigData] = useState([]);
const [searchIndex, setSearchIndex] = useState([]);
const [loading, setLoading] = useState(true);
is an array of filtered objects,
filteredData
is the original data that we will fetch using our
origData
method that has been passed on to the hook from the
retrieve
component,
App
is the search index that we will build using our
searchIndex
. This
origData
will be used to filter the data whenever
searchIndex
changes. Finally, we have
searchVal
which tells us when our data is being fetched.
loading
useEffect(() => {
setLoading(true);
const crawl = (user, allValues) => {
if (!allValues) allValues = [];
for (var key in user) {
if (typeof user[key] === "object") crawl(user[key], allValues);
else allValues.push(user[key] + " ");
}
return allValues;
};
const fetchData = async () => {
const { data: users } = await retrieve();
setOrigData(users);
setFilteredData(users);
const searchInd = users.map(user => {
const allValues = crawl(user);
return { allValues: allValues.toString() };
});
setSearchIndex(searchInd);
if (users) setLoading(false);
};
fetchData();
}, [retrieve]);
call, it performs 2 major tasks:
useEffect
data and store it in our local state.
users
function changes. So, most of the times it only gets called when the component is mounted i.e. once.
retrieve
data in a way that makes it possible to search for a value over the data? One easy method which we can use, and in-fact I have used, is to crawl ( or iterate ) over all the values of every
users
that exists in our
user
array of objects and convert every
users
object to a single string. This will enable us to use the
user
function in JavaScript to filter our data based on the
indexOf()
as the
searchVal
function returns a positive integer ( i.e. the index of the sub-string ) if the string passed to it is a sub-string of the given string and -1 otherwise. Lets dive in deep.
indexOf()
object that is present in the
user
array and returns an array of all the values of that object. Later we convert that array to a single string using the
users
function that concatenates all the values present in the
toString()
array. This is done using a simple recursive function which checks whether it needs to crawl further or not based on the value at every key, let’s take an example :
allValues
and push it to
id
array. It will keep on pushing the values until it encounters the
allValues
key, in which case it needs to crawl further inside to get the values, it will do exactly that. The crawl function will be recursively called for the
address
object and all the
address
values will be pushed to
address
.
allValues
which we will convert into a string using
user
. This will be done for all the
toString()
and will together constitute our
users
.
searchIndex
function, we use the
fetchData
parameter, that has been passed on from the
retrieve
component, to fetch all the
App
. After that we generate our
users
by mapping over all our
searchIndex
and crawling on each one of them. We will make sure to
users
to
setLoading
before we start fetching the data and then to
true
when the data has been fetched.
false
, let’s go through the filtering part.
searchIndex
useEffect(() => {
if (searchVal) {
const reqData = searchIndex.map((user, index) => {
if (user.allValues.toLowerCase().indexOf(searchVal.toLowerCase()) >= 0)
return origData[index];
return null;
});
setFilteredData(
reqData.filter(user => {
if (user) return true;
return false;
})
);
} else setFilteredData(origData);
}, [searchVal, origData, searchIndex]);
return { filteredData, loading };
};
as a dependency for our hook. This hook will be called every-time the user input changes.
searchVal
. Each string in our
searchIndex
corresponds to an original
searchIndex
present in our
user
at the same
origData
as the string. Thus, by using the
index
function, if we find that the
indexOf()
is a
searchVal
of a string present at say -
substring
of our
index=5
, we can say that the
searchIndex
present at
user
of our
index=5
should be a part of the
origData
.
filteredData
is not a
searchVal
of a string in the
substring
, we return
searchIndex
for the corresponding
null
value. Finally, we filter our data to remove all those
index
values and we set our
null
to the updated value in our local state. This is what is returned to the
filteredData
component along with
App
.
loading