How To Create a Search Engine for Any Table Using a Custom React Hook

I am going to show you guys how to make a basic search engine that would enable anyone to search for specific data in your table that you’ve built using any package or library in React.

This method is a generic one and would work with any type of table that involves feeding a data source to it in order to render the rows.

I’m going to go a bit slow with the explanation as things start to get rough-rough and we start building our own small search engine, so feel free to have a look at the following sandbox where I have implemented the whole thing :

Give the whole story a read as I will be talking deeply about all the code and the custom hook involved.

It doesn’t matter which library you are using to build your tables. I will be using antd, which is a React library used to design complex interfaces that involve form control and large tables. For the data, I have used the users from https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users . You can have a look at the data while you are going through the code in order to understand stuff better.

Let’s get started.

The file structure is as follows:

index.js simply renders the App component. I’ll be going through the Thesimply renders the App component. I’ll be going through the App component first:

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { Table, Input } from "antd" ; import axios from "axios" ; import { userColumns } from "./columns" ; import { useTableSearch } from "./useTableSearch" ; const { Search } = Input

axios is going to help us fetch data from the jsonplaceholder’s users API. The userColumns are the columns we are going to use in our users table. You can go through them on your own in the sandbox. The useTableSearch is a custom hook we are going to use to get our data filtered depending on our search query. Here,is going to help us fetch data from the jsonplaceholder’s users API. Theare the columns we are going to use in our users table. You can go through them on your own in the sandbox. Theis a custom hook we are going to use to get our data filtered depending on our search query.

const fetchUsers = async () => { const { data } = await axios.get( "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users/" ); return { data }; };

fetchUsers function which we are going to pass to our hook so that it can fetch the data of all the users which will then be used as the data on which the search can be performed. This is thefunction which we are going to pass to our hook so that it can fetch the data of all the users which will then be used as the data on which the search can be performed.

export default function App ( ) { const [searchVal, setSearchVal] = useState( null ); const { filteredData, loading } = useTableSearch({ searchVal, retrieve : fetchUsers });

searchVal is going to hold the value of the user input from the search bar, and setSearchVal will help us update it’s value inside an onChange event handler that we are going to attach to our search bar element. We set it’s initial value to null . This is the body of our App component. First we will define our local state.is going to hold the value of the user input from the search bar, andwill help us update it’s value inside anevent handler that we are going to attach to our search bar element. We set it’s initial value to

useTableSearch custom hook to get our filtered data based on the searchVal . We are going to pass the searchVal and the fetchUsers function, that we talked about earlier, as the retrieve parameter, which will be used to fetch the data inside the hook so that the searchVal can be used to filter that data. The hook is going to return the filteredData along with a loading parameter that can be used to display a spinner while the data is being fetched for the first time. The next line shows how we are going to utilize thecustom hook to get our filtered data based on the. We are going to pass theand thefunction, that we talked about earlier, as theparameter, which will be used to fetch the data inside the hook so that thecan be used to filter that data. The hook is going to return thealong with aparameter that can be used to display a spinner while the data is being fetched for the first time.

return ( <> <Search onChange={e => setSearchVal(e.target.value)} placeholder="Search" enterButton style={{position: 'sticky', top: '0', left: '0'}} /> <br /> <br /> <Table dataSource={filteredData} columns={userColumns} loading={loading} pagination={false} rowKey='name' /> </> ); }

Search component to render the search bar, you can use any type of text input to do the same. The onChange function updates the value of the searchVal state variable whenever the user types something. This leads to the re-render of the whole component and the updated searchVal is passed to our custom hook which in turn returns the filteredData . This is then passed as the dataSource to our table. I am going to use the antdcomponent to render the search bar, you can use any type of text input to do the same. Thefunction updates the value of thestate variable whenever the user types something. This leads to the re-render of the whole component and the updatedis passed to our custom hook which in turn returns the. This is then passed as theto our table.

Now that you have reached this far, you can go ahead and start using the hook inside your personal projects. I will now go through the hook and explain how the search engine is working. So if you’re interested to know how stuff works, continue reading!

The Custom Hook

The beauty of a custom hook in React is it’s reusability and ease of use. I am personally working on a project that includes a large number of tables. This hook has been very useful to add the same functionality to all my tables.

Let’s go through the code

import { useState, useEffect } from "react" ; export const useTableSearch = ( { searchVal, retrieve } ) => { const [filteredData, setFilteredData] = useState([]); const [origData, setOrigData] = useState([]); const [searchIndex, setSearchIndex] = useState([]); const [loading, setLoading] = useState( true );

filteredData is an array of filtered objects, origData is the original data that we will fetch using our retrieve method that has been passed on to the hook from the App component, searchIndex is the search index that we will build using our origData . This searchIndex will be used to filter the data whenever searchVal changes. Finally, we have loading which tells us when our data is being fetched. First, we will be defining our states.is an array of filtered objects,is the original data that we will fetch using ourmethod that has been passed on to the hook from thecomponent,is the search index that we will build using our. Thiswill be used to filter the data wheneverchanges. Finally, we havewhich tells us when our data is being fetched.

useEffect( () => { setLoading( true ); const crawl = ( user, allValues ) => { if (!allValues) allValues = []; for ( var key in user) { if ( typeof user[key] === "object" ) crawl(user[key], allValues); else allValues.push(user[key] + " " ); } return allValues; }; const fetchData = async () => { const { data : users } = await retrieve(); setOrigData(users); setFilteredData(users); const searchInd = users.map( user => { const allValues = crawl(user); return { allValues : allValues.toString() }; }); setSearchIndex(searchInd); if (users) setLoading( false ); }; fetchData(); }, [retrieve]);

useEffect call, it performs 2 major tasks: This is our firstcall, it performs 2 major tasks:

To fetch the original users data and store it in our local state. To generate a Search Index using the data, which can later be used to perform the actual filtering, and to also store it in our local state.

retrieve function changes. So, most of the times it only gets called when the component is mounted i.e. once. It gets called only when thefunction changes. So, most of the times it only gets called when the component is mounted i.e. once.

users data in a way that makes it possible to search for a value over the data? One easy method which we can use, and in-fact I have used, is to crawl ( or iterate ) over all the values of every user that exists in our users array of objects and convert every user object to a single string. This will enable us to use the indexOf() function in JavaScript to filter our data based on the searchVal as the indexOf() function returns a positive integer ( i.e. the index of the sub-string ) if the string passed to it is a sub-string of the given string and -1 otherwise. Lets dive in deep. Now, what is a search index? In layman’s terms, a search index is a modified form of the original data on which we want to perform the search on, such that the modification makes the operation of searching easier / more viable. So, how can we modify ourdata in a way that makes it possible to search for a value over the data? One easy method which we can use, and in-fact I have used, is to crawl ( or iterate ) over all the values of everythat exists in ourarray of objects and convert everyobject to a single string. This will enable us to use thefunction in JavaScript to filter our data based on theas thefunction returns a positive integer ( i.e. the index of the sub-string ) if the string passed to it is a sub-string of the given string and -1 otherwise. Lets dive in deep.

The Crawler

user object that is present in the users array and returns an array of all the values of that object. Later we convert that array to a single string using the toString() function that concatenates all the values present in the allValues array. This is done using a simple recursive function which checks whether it needs to crawl further or not based on the value at every key, let’s take an example : The first thing to keep in mind is that the crawl function is called on each and everyobject that is present in thearray and returns an array of all the values of that object. Later we convert that array to a single string using thefunction that concatenates all the values present in thearray. This is done using a simple recursive function which checks whether it needs to crawl further or not based on the value at every key, let’s take an example :

id and push it to allValues array. It will keep on pushing the values until it encounters the address key, in which case it needs to crawl further inside to get the values, it will do exactly that. The crawl function will be recursively called for the address object and all the address values will be pushed to allValues . The crawler will start from theand push it toarray. It will keep on pushing the values until it encounters thekey, in which case it needs to crawl further inside to get the values, it will do exactly that. The crawl function will be recursively called for theobject and all thevalues will be pushed to

user which we will convert into a string using toString() . This will be done for all the users and will together constitute our searchIndex . Finally we will have an array of all the values of thewhich we will convert into a string using. This will be done for all theand will together constitute our

fetchData function, we use the retrieve parameter, that has been passed on from the App component, to fetch all the users . After that we generate our searchIndex by mapping over all our users and crawling on each one of them. We will make sure to setLoading to true before we start fetching the data and then to false when the data has been fetched. Now, in ourfunction, we use theparameter, that has been passed on from thecomponent, to fetch all the. After that we generate ourby mapping over all ourand crawling on each one of them. We will make sure totobefore we start fetching the data and then towhen the data has been fetched.

searchIndex , let’s go through the filtering part. Now that we have our, let’s go through the filtering part.

useEffect( () => { if (searchVal) { const reqData = searchIndex.map( ( user, index ) => { if (user.allValues.toLowerCase().indexOf(searchVal.toLowerCase()) >= 0 ) return origData[index]; return null ; }); setFilteredData( reqData.filter( user => { if (user) return true ; return false ; }) ); } else setFilteredData(origData); }, [searchVal, origData, searchIndex]); return { filteredData, loading }; };

searchVal as a dependency for our hook. This hook will be called every-time the user input changes. Notice that we have theas a dependency for our hook. This hook will be called every-time the user input changes.

searchIndex . Each string in our searchIndex corresponds to an original user present in our origData at the same index as the string. Thus, by using the indexOf() function, if we find that the searchVal is a substring of a string present at say - index=5 of our searchIndex , we can say that the user present at index=5 of our origData should be a part of the filteredData . We map over all the strings present in our. Each string in ourcorresponds to an originalpresent in ourat the sameas the string. Thus, by using thefunction, if we find that theis aof a string present at say -of our, we can say that thepresent atof ourshould be a part of the

searchVal is not a substring of a string in the searchIndex , we return null for the corresponding index value. Finally, we filter our data to remove all those null values and we set our filteredData to the updated value in our local state. This is what is returned to the App component along with loading . This is how the filtering takes place. If theis not aof a string in the, we returnfor the correspondingvalue. Finally, we filter our data to remove all thosevalues and we set ourto the updated value in our local state. This is what is returned to thecomponent along with

Conclusion

We used a custom hook in React to filter our data using a search query, and then used that filtered data to render our table. In the process of filtering our data we made a small object crawler and a search index to help us in the process.

This was how you can build a search engine for your table. That’s all I have for now. I hope you guys enjoyed the explanation. Thanks for reading! Godspeed.

