10 React Admin Dashboard Templates For Your Next Website

React is one of the most popular tools found in the web development library, but like anything you need to learn how to use it properly. React is used with native. The main purpose is to bring the power to react to native mobile app development.

React native is popular among the developer community. It has a strong and passionate developer community and one of the best front-end runners creating by Facebook. The react application compatible with all major browsers.



Here are some of the best react admin templates in 2020.

1. Datta able

Datta Able is one of the most used react admin templates having an excellent support system and browser compatibility. It doesn’t cost anything for single-use, but you have to pay a certain charge for multiple usages. The user doesn’t need any documentation for installing. This template in their system developing apps with the help of data able template becomes very easier.

The feature includes 130+pages, 30+ layout, flexible code, high performance, and complete UI-kit.

2. Able Pro

Able pro is a built-in react framework with material look and feel. It contains ready to use feature package and provides a flexible solution to every problem. It contains good structure and commented code.

The standard feature includes pre-build admin panel, responsive and retina ready,11+ menu option, 100+ external plugin and cross-browser compatibility.

3. Elite able

Elite able is one of the most comprehensive admin template built using react. It comes with a high feature-rich page and components. Elite is a combination of structure code and flexible design.

The best feature is live customization with preview, other additional features include 200+ pages,14+ new layout, retina ready and fast loading.

4. Primer

Primer is a material-based admin template. It comes with an angular and react feature, that provides every feature to start any SaaS, CRM, and CMS based product. The overall interface is user friendly and flexible.

The main feature of the template comes with react & angular, light and dark version, different feature for a different version, easy to customize and RTL support.

5. Ant design

Ant Design is a free admin template built using ant design and umiJS. It features a powerful internalization feature with extracting translation fields from source code, elegant and beautiful design.

The feature includes package management, multiple layout, responsive design, and high resolution. The customization is easier due to scss to CSS.

6. Xtreme

Xtreme reacts admin lite is a lightweight react dashboard template featuring one basic dashboard. It provides support for material icons and fully responsive. It is based on a modular design that offers the user an uncomplicated and customization option.

It comes with a variety of feature different dashboards with 6 unique demos, 250+ pages template, and 65+ ready to use UI element.

7. Core UI

Core UI is one of the most open sources admin panel templates. It delivers a bunch of responsive, customizable and reusable components used to create a modern, beautiful and responsive app.

it includes 100+ ready to use and customization UI components, Icon package, chart, form, and table pre-built layout, and plugin

and widget editor.

8. Tabler Admin

Tabler is a free react admin dashboard template that comes with one single dashboard and many custom components. It comes with highly responsive and high-quality UI.

It includes an eye-catching email template, cross-browser compatibility, and SEO optimized.

9. Portal

is a full pack of traits for establishing the admin dashboard of the higher standard. It provides a plenty of options to choose from with even more possibility to create an interactive design. It comes with the 6 tunning layouts that will help you select the ideal look for the app.

Portal is a full pack of traits for establishing the admin dashboard of the higher standard. It provides a plenty of options to choose from with even more possibility to create an interactive design. It comes with the 6 tunning layouts that will help you select the ideal look for the app. The feature includes lazy loading, pre-defined chart, error page, RTL support, and free update.

10. Jumbo

Jumbo is based on the material design concept. It has a simple and flexible look so prefer by many tech companies such as Google. It customizes the overall appearance of your admin page. You can get access to layered PSD files; you can open the image and customize it.

The feature includes 300+UI components, 150+ widget and metrics, 25+ fully layered PSD, 130+ design pages and 5 language support.

11. Material pro

Material pro comes with five demos for you to choose from your admin app or dashboard. The large library of the template can be used in your dashboard and member’s area to quickly built out the kind of interface you

Material pro comes with five demos for you to choose from your admin app or dashboard. The large library of the template can be used in your dashboard and member's area to quickly built out the kind of interface you need. You can also use the six pre-defined color schemes to quickly change the overall appearance of your admin page.

It includes 6 color scheme, colored dark/light sidebar, 250+ page template, react-redux, and 2000+ font icon.

12. Isomorphic

Isomorphic is two main modes including one that been designed for hotel apps and services. If you are creating an online booking system or some hotel related interactive portal, then this reacts admin template package finds a way onto your shortlist.

The feature includes fully responsive, code splitting, complete E-commerce authentication via Algolia, search using Algolia and invoice builder.

