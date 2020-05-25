20+ Bootstrap 4 Template for 2020
Bootstrap is an open-source platform and most popular front-end tool for web designing and web development. It’s built using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Using bootstrap, it is easy to create a responsive and highly customized website. For developing you don’t need to work from scratch. Use the ready-to-use template and save the cost and time of developing website. There are many free and paid templates available in the market to create a website.
Gradient Able
Bootstrap 4 Admin Template is a complete solution for your dashboard creation. It comes with the default layout version, with limited options, Google optimized, font integration, high speed, mature and sophisticated, extremely well-organized code makes Gradient Able Lite a completely flexible solution for any type of back-end application project.
Feature
- Flexible
- No coding skill required
- Easy to customize
- Google font option
- Responsive
Able pro
is a stunning and fully responsive bootstrap admin template. It contains a ready-to-use feature package and provides a flexible solution to every problem.
Able pro comes with a light-dark layout and set of components for the unlimited creativity of the user.
Feature
- 11+ menu option
- 100+ external plug-in
- Live customizer
- Easy navigation
- Useful animation
Shopwise
is a powerful, highly customizable feature-rich e-commerce website template. It is specially designed for fashion stores, electronic stores, and furniture stores. It is designed for a small and big project. Shopwise stunningly showcases the product in a grid system, it is easy to customize. It is a complete e-commerce solution for all type of projects.
Feature
- Clean and structured coding
- HTML and CSS valid file
- Flexible and multi-purpose
- Multiple header-footer options
- Megamenu
Mobilekit
is a ready HTML UI kit template for mobile devices built using bootstrap 4. It comes with the light-dark mode which changes instantly via a single click. The template has a good structure coding and design.
Feature
- PWA ready
- Dark light mode
- Clean markup
- Reusable components
- Structured file
Apex
is a fastest-selling angular 9 and bootstrap 4 gradient UI admin template. The core part is stunning color co-ordination and feature-loaded.
Feature
- AOT support
- Modern gradient UI
- Responsive
- RTL Support
- Cohesive code and quick support
Kerri
is a one-page responsive portfolio layout. It comes with a light-dark mode. This template is best suitable for a planner, engineer, specialist, etc.
Feature
- Clean code
- Easy to customize
- W3 valid
- Built using HTML and CSS
- 18 different home page layout
Modern
is a web application kit with e-commerce, sales, bitcoin, and cryptocurrency dashboard. It comes with a pre-built template and 6 niche category admin template with material design. The structure is well organized and complete feature-packed bootstrap 4 template
Feature
- Collapsed menu
- 8 unique menu style
- Kanban app
- Apex chart
- Responsive
Cork
is a powerful admin dashboard template based on bootstrap and SaaS for all kinds of the back-end projects. It comes with a bunch of JavaScript apps. Our admin theme contains a collection of well design demo that saves the developer time and effort.
Feature
- Fully responsive layout
- Flexible charts and maps
- SaaS powered
- RTL demo
- Fully customize
Pofo
is a graphically polished, interactive, easily customizable, modern, fast loading, and SEO Optimized. It is suited for corporate, individual, agency, or freelancers to showcase their company history and services, work portfolio, and project.
Feature
- 210+ unique template
- 20+ unique demo
- Imigation portfolio demos
- Responsive and retina ready
- 150+ unique element
The stack
is a robust and responsive multi-purpose HTML5 template with bootstrap 4. It has a smooth parallax effect. Stack comes with a 140+ content layout to showcase the versatility.
Feature
- 140+ pre-made HTML page
- Multiple navigation styles
- Working Ajax form
- Extensive blogging layout
- Working social feed
Vinkmag
is a multi-concept, unique, magazine WordPress theme. It comes with a light-dark mode that can switch easily via a single click. It is easy to customize and pixel perfect design.
Feature
- Live style editor
- Header-Footer builder
- Multiple post layout
- SEO Optimized
- RTL Support
It is a creative and modern bootstrap 4 template specially design for the event, conference WordPress theme for organizing meetings, events, video conferences, etc. It comes with a drag-drop builder for easy customization.
Feature
- 14+ home pages
- 4+ header style
- Drag-drop elementor page builder
- Woo-commerce support
- SEO friendly
Engitech
is a business WordPress theme specially designed for information technology, apps, start-up, etc. The theme comes with an easy drag and drop builder to easy customization. It’s developed using the latest technology such as (Bootstrap, SaaS, icon font, etc). with the care of website quality and make sure the theme is working or not.
Feature
- 5+ stunning homepage
- Mailchimp integration
- YOAST SEO Optimization
- Revolution slider
- Woo-commerce ready
Konte
is a unique and modern e-commerce theme built using bootstrap and powered by wp bakery page builder. It is designed for digital store, hi-tech store, man store, women store, furniture store, jewellery store. You are free to control this theme in order to make your store more friendly and adorable.
Feature
- 10+ stunning demo page
- Live search and customization
- Built-in mega menu
- Fast and easy page builder
- Drag-drop slider builder
Material able
is a free and most stylist bootstrap 4 admin template. It comes with the developer-centric code. The dashboard has four different variants such as E-commerce, CRM, Analytics, Project layout, etc.
Feature
- 14+ page layout
- Faster loading speed
- Live customization
- Social media integration
- Multi-browser compatible
Rhythm
is a multi-purpose one/multi-page template. It comes with a 4-shop page with a grid layout for (catalogue, product page, shopping cart). It also comes with a white dark layout menu bar.
Feature
- One page or multi-page demo
- Portfolio pages with 40+ layout
- Revolution slider
- Parallax effect
- Browser compatibility
Kallyas
is a creative multi-purpose theme for photography, corporate, travel-booking, school, education, and university, etc. For that no coding skill required. It is a lightweight drag-drop visual page builder. The best thing is that it is a dark mode layout present with interactive sketch design and line art.
Feature
- Smart loader
- SEO Ready
- RTL ready
- Woo-commerce integration
- Variety of slider
Datta
is one of the most used Bootstrap admin dashboard templates having an excellent support system and browser compatibility. It is free for single-use, but you have to pay a certain charge for multiple usages. The user doesn’t need any documentation for installing. This template in their system developing apps with the help of data able template becomes very easier.
Feature
- 130+pages layout
- 30+ layout
- Flexible code
- High performance
- Complete UI kit
Consulting
is the bestselling consultancy WordPress theme perfect for business, finance. It comes with a google map integration with multi-location, the best thing is that it provides live customization and show the preview effect. It’s responsive and retina ready.
Feature
- 40+ demo
- 80+ different template
- Woo-commerce integration
- 250+ short code
- Service listing template
Gull
is a modern bootstrap 4 admin template. It is fully responsive and built using SaaS, HTML5, jQuery plug-ins. It is used to developing all kinds of cross-platform applications and back end like CRM, admin panel, e-commerce backend, ERP, SaaS.
Feature
- SaaS support
- Customize SaaS color scheme
- Form layout and element
- E-chart
- Custom loader and spinner
Canvas
is a powerful responsive multi-purpose and one-page HTML 5 template. It is well suited for business, medical, real-estate, gym, hotel, etc.
Feature
- 100+ ready to use home page
- Flexible
- Light dark scheme
- Short code
- Social integration
Conclusion
As we all know that bootstrap is a widely used platform for designing community, above mention all the templates are suit different needs of your business. All templates are responsive and ready-to-use.
