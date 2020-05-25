20+ Bootstrap 4 Template for 2020

Bootstrap is an open-source platform and most popular front-end tool for web designing and web development. It’s built using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Using bootstrap, it is easy to create a responsive and highly customized website. For developing you don’t need to work from scratch. Use the ready-to-use template and save the cost and time of developing website. There are many free and paid templates available in the market to create a website.

Gradient Able Bootstrap 4 Admin Template is a complete solution for your dashboard creation. It comes with the default layout version, with limited options, Google optimized, font integration, high speed, mature and sophisticated, extremely well-organized code makes Gradient Able Lite a completely flexible solution for any type of back-end application project.

Feature

Flexible

No coding skill required

Easy to customize

Google font option

Responsive

Able pro is a stunning and fully responsive bootstrap admin template. It contains a ready-to-use feature package and provides a flexible solution to every problem.

Able pro comes with a light-dark layout and set of components for the unlimited creativity of the user.

Feature

11+ menu option

100+ external plug-in

Live customizer

Easy navigation

Useful animation

Shopwise is a powerful, highly customizable feature-rich e-commerce website template. It is specially designed for fashion stores, electronic stores, and furniture stores. It is designed for a small and big project. Shopwise stunningly showcases the product in a grid system, it is easy to customize. It is a complete e-commerce solution for all type of projects.

Feature

Clean and structured coding

HTML and CSS valid file

Flexible and multi-purpose

Multiple header-footer options

Megamenu

Mobilekit is a ready HTML UI kit template for mobile devices built using bootstrap 4. It comes with the light-dark mode which changes instantly via a single click. The template has a good structure coding and design.

Feature

PWA ready

Dark light mode

Clean markup

Reusable components

Structured file

Apex is a fastest-selling angular 9 and bootstrap 4 gradient UI admin template. The core part is stunning color co-ordination and feature-loaded.

Feature

AOT support

Modern gradient UI

Responsive

RTL Support

Cohesive code and quick support

Kerri is a one-page responsive portfolio layout. It comes with a light-dark mode. This template is best suitable for a planner, engineer, specialist, etc.

Feature

Clean code

Easy to customize

W3 valid

Built using HTML and CSS

18 different home page layout

Modern is a web application kit with e-commerce, sales, bitcoin, and cryptocurrency dashboard. It comes with a pre-built template and 6 niche category admin template with material design. The structure is well organized and complete feature-packed bootstrap 4 template

Feature

Collapsed menu

8 unique menu style

Kanban app

Apex chart

Responsive

Cork is a powerful admin dashboard template based on bootstrap and SaaS for all kinds of the back-end projects. It comes with a bunch of JavaScript apps. Our admin theme contains a collection of well design demo that saves the developer time and effort.

Feature

Fully responsive layout

Flexible charts and maps

SaaS powered

RTL demo

Fully customize

Pofo is a graphically polished, interactive, easily customizable, modern, fast loading, and SEO Optimized. It is suited for corporate, individual, agency, or freelancers to showcase their company history and services, work portfolio, and project.

Feature

210+ unique template

20+ unique demo

Imigation portfolio demos

Responsive and retina ready

150+ unique element

The stack is a robust and responsive multi-purpose HTML5 template with bootstrap 4. It has a smooth parallax effect. Stack comes with a 140+ content layout to showcase the versatility.

Feature

140+ pre-made HTML page

Multiple navigation styles

Working Ajax form

Extensive blogging layout

Working social feed

Vinkmag is a multi-concept, unique, magazine WordPress theme. It comes with a light-dark mode that can switch easily via a single click. It is easy to customize and pixel perfect design.

Feature

Live style editor

Header-Footer builder

Multiple post layout

SEO Optimized

RTL Support

It is a creative and modern bootstrap 4 template specially design for the event, conference WordPress theme for organizing meetings, events, video conferences, etc. It comes with a drag-drop builder for easy customization.

Feature

14+ home pages

4+ header style

Drag-drop elementor page builder

Woo-commerce support

SEO friendly

Engitech is a business WordPress theme specially designed for information technology, apps, start-up, etc. The theme comes with an easy drag and drop builder to easy customization. It’s developed using the latest technology such as (Bootstrap, SaaS, icon font, etc). with the care of website quality and make sure the theme is working or not.

Feature

5+ stunning homepage

Mailchimp integration

YOAST SEO Optimization

Revolution slider

Woo-commerce ready

Konte is a unique and modern e-commerce theme built using bootstrap and powered by wp bakery page builder. It is designed for digital store, hi-tech store, man store, women store, furniture store, jewellery store. You are free to control this theme in order to make your store more friendly and adorable.

Feature

10+ stunning demo page

Live search and customization

Built-in mega menu

Fast and easy page builder

Drag-drop slider builder

Material able is a free and most stylist bootstrap 4 admin template. It comes with the developer-centric code. The dashboard has four different variants such as E-commerce, CRM, Analytics, Project layout, etc.

Feature

14+ page layout

Faster loading speed

Live customization

Social media integration

Multi-browser compatible

Rhythm is a multi-purpose one/multi-page template. It comes with a 4-shop page with a grid layout for (catalogue, product page, shopping cart). It also comes with a white dark layout menu bar.

Feature

One page or multi-page demo

Portfolio pages with 40+ layout

Revolution slider

Parallax effect

Browser compatibility

Kallyas is a creative multi-purpose theme for photography, corporate, travel-booking, school, education, and university, etc. For that no coding skill required. It is a lightweight drag-drop visual page builder. The best thing is that it is a dark mode layout present with interactive sketch design and line art.

Feature

Smart loader

SEO Ready

RTL ready

Woo-commerce integration

Variety of slider

Datta is one of the most used Bootstrap admin dashboard templates having an excellent support system and browser compatibility. It is free for single-use, but you have to pay a certain charge for multiple usages. The user doesn’t need any documentation for installing. This template in their system developing apps with the help of data able template becomes very easier.

Feature

130+pages layout

30+ layout

Flexible code

High performance

Complete UI kit

Consulting is the bestselling consultancy WordPress theme perfect for business, finance. It comes with a google map integration with multi-location, the best thing is that it provides live customization and show the preview effect. It’s responsive and retina ready.

Feature

40+ demo

80+ different template

Woo-commerce integration

250+ short code

Service listing template

Gull is a modern bootstrap 4 admin template. It is fully responsive and built using SaaS, HTML5, jQuery plug-ins. It is used to developing all kinds of cross-platform applications and back end like CRM, admin panel, e-commerce backend, ERP, SaaS.

Feature

SaaS support

Customize SaaS color scheme

Form layout and element

E-chart

Custom loader and spinner

Canvas is a powerful responsive multi-purpose and one-page HTML 5 template. It is well suited for business, medical, real-estate, gym, hotel, etc.

Feature

100+ ready to use home page

Flexible

Light dark scheme

Short code

Social integration

Conclusion

As we all know that bootstrap is a widely used platform for designing community, above mention all the templates are suit different needs of your business. All templates are responsive and ready-to-use.

