Search icon
Start Writing
Heroku adBuilding a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Hackernoon logo20+ Bootstrap 4 Template for 2020 by@brijesh

20+ Bootstrap 4 Template for 2020

Author profile picture

@brijeshbrijesh

Bootstrap is an open-source platform and most popular front-end tool for web designing and web development. It’s built using HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Using bootstrap, it is easy to create a responsive and highly customized website. For developing you don’t need to work from scratch. Use the ready-to-use template and save the cost and time of developing website. There are many free and paid templates available in the market to create a website.

Gradient able

Gradient Able Bootstrap 4 Admin Template is a complete solution for your dashboard creation. It comes with the default layout version, with limited options, Google optimized, font integration, high speed, mature and sophisticated, extremely well-organized code makes Gradient Able Lite a completely flexible solution for any type of back-end application project.
Feature
  • Flexible
  • No coding skill required
  • Easy to customize
  • Google font option
  • Responsive

Able pro

Able pro is a stunning and fully responsive bootstrap admin template. It contains a ready-to-use feature package and provides a flexible solution to every problem.
Able pro comes with a light-dark layout and set of components for the unlimited creativity of the user.
Feature
  • 11+ menu option
  • 100+ external plug-in
  • Live customizer
  • Easy navigation
  • Useful animation

Shopwise

Shopwise is a powerful, highly customizable feature-rich e-commerce website template. It is specially designed for fashion stores, electronic stores, and furniture stores. It is designed for a small and big project. Shopwise stunningly showcases the product in a grid system, it is easy to customize. It is a complete e-commerce solution for all type of projects.
Feature
  • Clean and structured coding
  • HTML and CSS valid file
  • Flexible and multi-purpose
  • Multiple header-footer options
  • Megamenu

Mobilekit

Mobilekit is a ready HTML UI kit template for mobile devices built using bootstrap 4. It comes with the light-dark mode which changes instantly via a single click. The template has a good structure coding and design.
Feature
  • PWA ready
  • Dark light mode
  • Clean markup
  • Reusable components
  • Structured file

Apex

Apex is a fastest-selling angular 9 and bootstrap 4 gradient UI admin template. The core part is stunning color co-ordination and feature-loaded.
Feature
  • AOT support
  • Modern gradient UI
  • Responsive
  • RTL Support
  • Cohesive code and quick support

Kerri

Kerri is a one-page responsive portfolio layout. It comes with a light-dark mode. This template is best suitable for a planner, engineer, specialist, etc.
Feature
  • Clean code
  • Easy to customize
  • W3 valid
  • Built using HTML and CSS
  • 18 different home page layout

Modern

Modern is a web application kit with e-commerce, sales, bitcoin, and cryptocurrency dashboard. It comes with a pre-built template and 6 niche category admin template with material design. The structure is well organized and complete feature-packed bootstrap 4 template
Feature
  • Collapsed menu
  • 8 unique menu style
  • Kanban app
  • Apex chart
  • Responsive

Cork

Cork is a powerful admin dashboard template based on bootstrap and SaaS for all kinds of the back-end projects. It comes with a bunch of JavaScript apps. Our admin theme contains a collection of well design demo that saves the developer time and effort.
Feature
  • Fully responsive layout
  • Flexible charts and maps
  • SaaS powered
  • RTL demo
  • Fully customize

Pofo

Pofo is a graphically polished, interactive, easily customizable, modern, fast loading, and SEO Optimized. It is suited for corporate, individual, agency, or freelancers to showcase their company history and services, work portfolio, and project.
Feature
  • 210+ unique template
  • 20+ unique demo
  • Imigation portfolio demos
  • Responsive and retina ready
  • 150+ unique element

Stack

The stack is a robust and responsive multi-purpose HTML5 template with bootstrap 4. It has a smooth parallax effect. Stack comes with a 140+ content layout to showcase the versatility.
Feature
  • 140+ pre-made HTML page
  • Multiple navigation styles
  • Working Ajax form
  • Extensive blogging layout
  • Working social feed

Vinkmag

Vinkmag is a multi-concept, unique, magazine WordPress theme. It comes with a light-dark mode that can switch easily via a single click. It is easy to customize and pixel perfect design.
Feature
  • Live style editor
  • Header-Footer builder
  • Multiple post layout
  • SEO Optimized
  • RTL Support

Exhibz

It is a creative and modern bootstrap 4 template specially design for the event, conference WordPress theme for organizing meetings, events, video conferences, etc. It comes with a drag-drop builder for easy customization.
Feature
  • 14+ home pages
  • 4+ header style
  • Drag-drop elementor page builder
  • Woo-commerce support
  • SEO friendly

Engitech

Engitech is a business WordPress theme specially designed for information technology, apps, start-up, etc. The theme comes with an easy drag and drop builder to easy customization. It’s developed using the latest technology such as (Bootstrap, SaaS, icon font, etc). with the care of website quality and make sure the theme is working or not.
Feature
  • 5+ stunning homepage
  • Mailchimp integration
  • YOAST SEO Optimization
  • Revolution slider
  • Woo-commerce ready

Konte

Konte is a unique and modern e-commerce theme built using bootstrap and powered by wp bakery page builder. It is designed for digital store, hi-tech store, man store, women store, furniture store, jewellery store. You are free to control this theme in order to make your store more friendly and adorable.
Feature
  • 10+ stunning demo page
  • Live search and customization
  • Built-in mega menu
  • Fast and easy page builder
  • Drag-drop slider builder

Material able

Material able is a free and most stylist bootstrap 4 admin template. It comes with the developer-centric code. The dashboard has four different variants such as E-commerce, CRM, Analytics, Project layout, etc.
Feature
  • 14+ page layout
  • Faster loading speed
  • Live customization
  • Social media integration
  • Multi-browser compatible

Rhythm

Rhythm is a multi-purpose one/multi-page template. It comes with a 4-shop page with a grid layout for (catalogue, product page, shopping cart). It also comes with a white dark layout menu bar.
Feature
  • One page or multi-page demo
  • Portfolio pages with 40+ layout
  • Revolution slider
  • Parallax effect
  • Browser compatibility

Kallyas

Kallyas is a creative multi-purpose theme for photography, corporate, travel-booking, school, education, and university, etc. For that no coding skill required. It is a lightweight drag-drop visual page builder. The best thing is that it is a dark mode layout present with interactive sketch design and line art.
Feature
  • Smart loader
  • SEO Ready
  • RTL ready
  • Woo-commerce integration
  • Variety of slider

Datta able

Datta is one of the most used Bootstrap admin dashboard templates having an excellent support system and browser compatibility. It is free for single-use, but you have to pay a certain charge for multiple usages. The user doesn’t need any documentation for installing. This template in their system developing apps with the help of data able template becomes very easier.
Feature
  • 130+pages layout
  • 30+ layout
  • Flexible code
  • High performance
  • Complete UI kit

Consulting

Consulting is the bestselling consultancy WordPress theme perfect for business, finance. It comes with a google map integration with multi-location, the best thing is that it provides live customization and show the preview effect. It’s responsive and retina ready.
Feature
  • 40+ demo
  • 80+ different template
  • Woo-commerce integration
  • 250+ short code
  • Service listing template

Gull

Gull is a modern bootstrap 4 admin template. It is fully responsive and built using SaaS, HTML5, jQuery plug-ins. It is used to developing all kinds of cross-platform applications and back end like CRM, admin panel, e-commerce backend, ERP, SaaS.
Feature
  • SaaS support
  • Customize SaaS color scheme
  • Form layout and element
  • E-chart
  • Custom loader and spinner

Canvas

Canvas is a powerful responsive multi-purpose and one-page HTML 5 template. It is well suited for business, medical, real-estate, gym, hotel, etc.
Feature
  • 100+ ready to use home page
  • Flexible
  • Light dark scheme
  • Short code
  • Social integration

Conclusion
As we all know that bootstrap is a widely used platform for designing community, above mention all the templates are suit different needs of your business. All templates are responsive and ready-to-use.

Related

Tags

#bootstrap-template#bootstrap#templates#web-design#web-development#webdev#100daysofcode#themeforest
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!