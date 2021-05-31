6 VueJS Admin Templates With Cool UX Design You Should Check Out

@ katarinaharbuzawa Katarina Harbuzava Writer, digital nomad, life lover. https://flatlogic.com/templates

Admin templates make the development process easier and faster, but it is hard to choose from dashboard templates the right one that follows the latest design trends, that always reinvents itself, and take into consideration new devices that are emerging on the market. If you find a perfect admin template you as a developer don’t have to worry about browser compatibility or responsiveness anymore.



All templates listed below were built with the VueJS framework and the latest Bootstrap. VueJS is the fastest-growing framework in JavaScript due to its high performance, flexibility, and unbelievable speed of development. VueJS has tons of ready-to-use plugins and good for building modular structures that help developers keep the code readable.

We've picked a list of top VueJS admin templates built with the latest version of Bootstrap. We took into consideration the quality of UX design, the number of pages (components and widgets), documentation, and the possibility to easily customize the admin template.

1) Sing App Vue Template by Flatlogic

Sing App Vue has a very neatly organized vertical sidebar, smooth interface with a thoughtfully sorted out color palette which helps your next web application look one of a kind. Completely responsive design gives the finest user experience on any screen on any device. It’s an excellent choice for web designers and web developers not only because of stunning design with lots of UI components but also because of comprehensive documentation. That makes a process of customization or integration easy and comfortable. Each UI element works flawlessly, the dashboard has the proper amount of space and the right size of widgets and components.

Price $99

Rating *****

Demo

More Details

2) Appwork Vue template

Appwork admin template has a responsive layout with lots of customizable theme skins and features. This Bootstrap 4 based template is well-structured and has a clean and modern design. Vue.js Project of Appwork admin template has no jQuery dependency, was developed using Vue CLI, and include more than 37 integrated components apart from 5 chart components. More than 50 pre-built pages include login/logout, e-commerce pages, messages, task lists, and much more. The Appwork admin dashboard package also includes sketch files, Vue.js Project, Laravel + jQuery Project, and Laravel + Vue.js Project. It’s a good choice for a huge variety of business types.

Price $30

Rating ****

Demo

More Details

3) Light Blue Vue Template by Flatlogic

Light Blue is a premium admin template with an elegant design that can suit practically any of your requirements. Clear documentation will help you create a stunning customized admin dashboard. Light blue comes with dark and light themes. This feature-rich admin template has a great collection of UI elements, all the essential elements, beautiful graphics, and typography. This dashboard is highly functional, fully responsive, and can be used for a quite wide array of tasks. It can be a website backend, CMS, CRM, analytics, etc. Clear code organization will help you easily customize this dashboard and use it for any type of web application. This dashboard works perfectly with all modern browsers and screen sizes.

Price $99

Rating *****

Demo

More Details

4) Angle Vue Admin Template

Angle admin template is compatible with Bootstrap 4, uses multiple frameworks including VueJS, and has a responsive design. The product package has the organization of a simple file and includes documentation for each project version. You have to choose between full features variant and a seed one that only has a few dependencies and routes. The design of this admin template is colorful and elegant, comprises all the essential UI elements for CRM, e-commerce, or a simple project management system. The main highlight of Angle admin is that it was aesthetically designed and has a well-commented and clean code.

Price $35

Rating ****

Demo

More Details

5) Color Admin Vue Dashboard

Color Admin supports virtually all modern browsers and exhibits a simple and fresh design. It can be customized to meet the needs of your project, whether this is an admin panel or CRM. This admin dashboard comprises lots of well-organized components for designing an ultimate dashboard. Color Admin template is highly responsive, so it looks perfect from any device whether tablet or mobile phone. It has a well-documented code, long-term update, and modern design with multiple color themes. It also has several concept designs such as flat design, Facebook design, transparent, material, e-commerce, etc.

Price $35

Rating ****

Demo

More Details

6) Elements Vue Admin Template

Elements multipurpose admin template is very lightweight, it can be easily implemented into an existing project or you can build your web application on top of it. This dashboard includes all components that fully develop Bootstrap's potential. You can use Elements dashboard for any type of project including SAAS, SPA, and help desk. This template has a flat design concept, fully responsive, built with the latest Bootstrap, and packed with all essential and handy features. Admin dashboard template has a breathtaking and user-friendly design, and very easy to customize. The components in the layout are arranged perfectly and as though particular care has been taken to make certain that Elements template works with each and every device of any screen size.

Price $8

Rating ****

Demo

More Details

Previously published at https://flatlogic.com/blog/top-6-vue-admin-templates/

Also Featured In

Tags