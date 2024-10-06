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How to Convert Videos to HLS for Web & Mobile Streaming With AWS Elemental MediaConvert

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byAndrei@andrei9735

Software Engineer, Cloud Solutions Architect

October 6th, 2024
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Andrei@andrei9735

Software Engineer, Cloud Solutions Architect

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TOPICS

cloud#aws#hls#video-streaming#serverless#cdn#video#hackernoon-top-story#how-to-convert-videos

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