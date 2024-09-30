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Using AWS Rekognition to Power Object Detection for Recommendations and Content Moderation

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byAndrei@andrei9735

Software Engineer, Cloud Solutions Architect

September 30th, 2024
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Andrei@andrei9735

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TOPICS

machine-learning#object-detection#aws#computer-vision#rekognition#recommendation-systems#content-moderation#user-generated-content#ai

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