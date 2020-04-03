Search icon
How to Build Food Delivery App Like Zomato

Food ordering industry is the one which has a huge potential. According to the research by Morgan Stanley, online food delivery comprises only less than 5 percent of the total restaurant industry.
This article give you some idea about how to build a food ordering app like Eat24, JustEat, Deliveroo, Doordash, UberEats, Zomato.

Key Stakeholders

The key stakeholders for a food delivery app like Zomato are:
  • Platform Owners
  • Restaurant Partners
  • Delivery Partners
  • Customers
    • A more advanced version of the food delivery app need the following modules:
  • Web app for the customers
  • Mobile app for the customers
  • Menu manager (web app) for the restaurants
  • Order receiving mobile app for the restaurants
  • Mobile app for the delivery partners

    • How does the food delivery app work?

    The food delivery app charges a fixed amount of fee from the restaurant owners to list their restaurant on the platform.
    The customers can browse the menus and make the order from the mobile app or from the website.
    The restaurant receives the notification when new orders come and they have the option to either reject or accept it.
    When a customer places an order, the system sends the notification to the delivery person about the order, and they can accept or skip the order.
    The customer can track the order in real-time through the mobile app or website.
    The food delivery app pays a variable amount to the delivery person for each successful delivery.

    Revenue Model

    The food delivery app can make revenue through 3 channels:
    Subscription
    The platform charges a fixed amount from the restaurant owners to list their restaurant on the platform.
    Advertisements
    The restaurants can buy a banner to have a premium listing on the platform. These premium listings are the sponsored ads shown on the website or mobile app to grab the customer's attention.
    Commission
    The platform takes a cut out of the order total from the restaurant. The commissions typically range from 5-20% of the order value.

    Features of the online food delivery app like Zomato

    Customers (Web and Mobile App)
    Customers can access the restaurants via the website or the mobile app. Both the mobile app and website share the common features.
    Let's see what are the features of the web and mobile app for the customers.
  • Sign up
  • Sign in
  • Search Restaurants
  • Browse Menus
  • Add/Remove Cart Items
  • Checkout & Online Payments
  • Track the Order
  • Rate the Order
    • Sign up
    ​The users should be able to sign up using their email. It would be nice to add social media login - Facebook or Google.
    Sign in
    Users can log in using their email and password. It would be nice to add an OTP based login - the user will receive the OTP via email.
    ​Search Restaurants
    ​After the user shares the location with the platform, the platform shows restaurants that deliver the food to the user's location. The users can search for restaurants using the name and filter the restaurants by Rating, Cuisines, etc.
    ​Browse Menus
    The users can browse the restaurant menu. They can search the menu by name and filter the menus by veg/non-veg.
    ​Add/Remove Cart Items
    The users can add items to the cart and remove the items. Some menu items might have customization (or modifiers), which allows the users to customize that item.
    ​Checkout & Online Payments
    When a user is ready to order, he/she can do the checkout. The users should be able to make payments using options such as Card, Wallets, Net Banking, UPI or Cash on delivery
    ​Track the Order
    After a successful order, the user can track the order progress in the Google map. They can see current order status, driver location, estimated delivery time, etc.
    ​Rate the Order
    The users should be able to rate the order after successful delivery.
    ​Previous Orders
    The users can see their previous orders and they should be able to re-order in one click.
    ​Address Book
    Users can manage their addresses in the address book. The users can add the different addresses for Home, Work or Other.
    Notifications
    The users receive push notifications at different stages of the orders - Approved, Preparing, On the way, Delivered. The users receive notifications also via SMS or E-mail.
    Restaurant Partners (Web and Mobile App)
    This application helps the restaurants to manage the menus, orders, etc. They get access to the following:
    Menu Manager
    A web app to manage the menus, categories, items, and modifiers.
    Order Receiver
    A mobile app to manage the orders, set the menu availability, with minimum features of the Menu Manager.
    Let's see what are the features of the restaurant partners web and mobile app.
  • Manage Menus
  • Manage Categories
  • Manage Items
  • Manage Modifier
  • Store Settings
  • Update Store Hours
  • Orders History
  • Payments
  • Deposit History
  • Ratings & Review
    • Sign In
    The restaurant partners sign in using their email and password. The restaurant partner on-boarding process is handled by the Administrator.
    Manage Menus
    The restaurant partners can do the followings:
  • Add menus
  • Update menus
  • Remove menus
  • Update the menu's availability
    • Manage Categories
    The restaurant partners can do the followings:
  • Add categories
  • Update categories
  • Remove categories
    • Manage Modifier
    The restaurant partners can do the followings:
  • Add modifiers
  • Remove modifiers
    • Manage Items
    The restaurant partners can do the followings:
  • Add items
  • Update items
  • Remove items
  • Update the items' availability
  • Assign modifier to the items
    • Store Settings
    The restaurant can update their basic details such as name, address, logo, phone, email, etc.
    Store Hours
    The restaurant can update their working hours to show when the restaurant is open for business on the Platform.
    Orders History
    The restaurant can browse the orders and filter it by date ranges. They can see orders total, amounts, commission deducted, etc.
    Revenue
    The restaurant can see how their business is doing from the Revenue page.
    Deposit History
    The restaurant can view deposits made to their account From the Deposits page. They can view the deposit amount, download the deposit history as CSV.
    Ratings & Reviews
    The restaurant can see the reviews about their menus from the diners. They can respond to the reviews but can't remove or update reviews.﻿
    Delivery Partners (Mobile App)
    Delivery partners pick the orders from the restaurants and deliver them to the customers. They get a delivery request and as soon as they accept the request, they are provided with the information on the order, restaurant, and address of the customer.
    Let's see what are the features of the delivery partner mobile app.
  • Sign In
  • Profile
  • Orders
  • Earnings
  • Settings
    • Sign In
    The delivery partners can sign in using their mobile number and password. The delivery partners have to receive their account information from the Platform Administrator.
    Profile
    The delivery person can change their mobile number, password, etc.
    Orders
    The delivery partners receive the orders from the platform, they can either accept or reject the orders.
    If they accept the order, they are provided with the information on the order, restaurant, and address of the customer.
    They can see the route to the customer's location on the Google map and has the option to contact the customer/restaurant.
    Earnings
    The delivery person can see their everyday earnings. They receive Delivery Pay + 100% of tips for every order they deliver.
    Settings
    The delivery person can change their availability online or offline. Only partners with status online receive orders for delivery.
    Platform Administrators (Web App)
    Platform Administrators are the owners of the food delivery app and have full privileges to the system. They can view the restaurant partners, delivery partners, customers, orders, etc and make changes.
    Let's see what are the features of the platform administrator web app.
  • Manage Restaurant Partners
  • Manage Delivery Partners
  • Manage Orders
  • Manage Customers
  • Manage Reviews & Ratings
  • Analytics and Reporting
  • Financials
  • Dashboard
    • Manage Restaurant Partners
    The Administrators can create, update, remove the restaurant partners. They can also create or update the menus, categories, items or modifiers of the restaurants.
    Manage Delivery Partners
    The Administrators can create, update, remove the delivery partners.
    Manage Orders
    The Administrators can see all the orders received for the restaurants. They can add notes, approve, cancel, refund the orders.
    Manage Customers
    The Administrators can view all the customers registered on the platform. They can block or unblock the customers.
    Manage Reviews & Ratings
    The Administrators can view the reviews and ratings from the customers for each order. They can hide the reviews from the public or mark it as spam.
    Analytics and Reporting
    Analytics and reporting are the most important things for the Administrators to track how the business is doing. They can download different reports from the dashboard and also see analytics about the revenue, orders, customers, etc.

    Technology Stacks

    Choosing the right technology stack is very crucial when building a food delivery app. You have to look into future growth and how are you going to maintain the platform.
    Web App Development
    You can use either Angular or React for the frontend.
    Mobile App Development
    You have 2 options here. Build a hybrid mobile app or a native one. For the hybrid mobile app development, you can use Flutter or React Native.
    Backend Development
    You have many options here. We would prefer PHP or NodeJs. You can use a well-known PHP or NodeJs framework for backend development.
    Databases
    You can use MySQL, MongoDB.
    3rd Party Services
    You might need the following 3rd party services for the platform operations.
  • SMS: Twilio
  • Email: Sendgrid
  • Location Tracking: Google Map
  • Push Notifications: Firebase

    • Development team to build a food delivery app like Zomato

    You can hire a web and mobile app development team that has experienced building an online food ordering app like Zomato or UberEats.
    For building a food delivery app like Zomato, you will need the followings:
  • 1. UI/UX designers
  • 2. Backend developers
  • 3. Frontend developers
  • 4. QA team
  • 5. Project manager
    • You can visit our website to know more about the solutions. Learn more about multi-restaurant food ordering platforms development.
    Previously published at https://www.cedextech.com/blog/app-like-zomato-ubereats

