How to Build Food Delivery App Like Zomato

489 reads

Food ordering industry is the one which has a huge potential. According to the research by Morgan Stanley, online food delivery comprises only less than 5 percent of the total restaurant industry.

This article give you some idea about how to build a food ordering app like Eat24, JustEat, Deliveroo, Doordash, UberEats, Zomato.

Key Stakeholders

The key stakeholders for a food delivery app like Zomato are:

Platform Owners

Restaurant Partners

Delivery Partners

Customers

A more advanced version of the food delivery app need the following modules:

Web app for the customers

Mobile app for the customers

Menu manager (web app) for the restaurants

Order receiving mobile app for the restaurants

Mobile app for the delivery partners

How does the food delivery app work?

The food delivery app charges a fixed amount of fee from the restaurant owners to list their restaurant on the platform.

The customers can browse the menus and make the order from the mobile app or from the website.

The restaurant receives the notification when new orders come and they have the option to either reject or accept it.

When a customer places an order, the system sends the notification to the delivery person about the order, and they can accept or skip the order.

The customer can track the order in real-time through the mobile app or website.

The food delivery app pays a variable amount to the delivery person for each successful delivery.

Revenue Model

The food delivery app can make revenue through 3 channels:

Subscription

The platform charges a fixed amount from the restaurant owners to list their restaurant on the platform.

Advertisements

The restaurants can buy a banner to have a premium listing on the platform. These premium listings are the sponsored ads shown on the website or mobile app to grab the customer's attention.

Commission

The platform takes a cut out of the order total from the restaurant. The commissions typically range from 5-20% of the order value.

Features of the online food delivery app like Zomato

Customers (Web and Mobile App)

Customers can access the restaurants via the website or the mobile app. Both the mobile app and website share the common features.

Let's see what are the features of the web and mobile app for the customers.

Sign up

Sign in

Search Restaurants

Browse Menus

Add/Remove Cart Items

Checkout & Online Payments

Track the Order

Rate the Order

Sign up

​The users should be able to sign up using their email. It would be nice to add social media login - Facebook or Google.

Sign in

Users can log in using their email and password. It would be nice to add an OTP based login - the user will receive the OTP via email.

​Search Restaurants

​After the user shares the location with the platform, the platform shows restaurants that deliver the food to the user's location. The users can search for restaurants using the name and filter the restaurants by Rating, Cuisines, etc.

​Browse Menus

The users can browse the restaurant menu. They can search the menu by name and filter the menus by veg/non-veg.

​Add/Remove Cart Items

The users can add items to the cart and remove the items. Some menu items might have customization (or modifiers), which allows the users to customize that item.

​Checkout & Online Payments

When a user is ready to order, he/she can do the checkout. The users should be able to make payments using options such as Card, Wallets, Net Banking, UPI or Cash on delivery

​Track the Order

After a successful order, the user can track the order progress in the Google map. They can see current order status, driver location, estimated delivery time, etc.

​Rate the Order

The users should be able to rate the order after successful delivery.

​Previous Orders

The users can see their previous orders and they should be able to re-order in one click.

​Address Book

Users can manage their addresses in the address book. The users can add the different addresses for Home, Work or Other.

​Notifications

The users receive push notifications at different stages of the orders - Approved, Preparing, On the way, Delivered. The users receive notifications also via SMS or E-mail.

Restaurant Partners (Web and Mobile App)

This application helps the restaurants to manage the menus, orders, etc. They get access to the following:

Menu Manager

A web app to manage the menus, categories, items, and modifiers.

Order Receiver

A mobile app to manage the orders, set the menu availability, with minimum features of the Menu Manager.

Let's see what are the features of the restaurant partners web and mobile app.

Manage Menus

Manage Categories

Manage Items

Manage Modifier

Store Settings

Update Store Hours

Orders History

Payments

Deposit History

Ratings & Review

Sign In

The restaurant partners sign in using their email and password. The restaurant partner on-boarding process is handled by the Administrator.

Manage Menus

The restaurant partners can do the followings:

Add menus

Update menus

Remove menus

Update the menu's availability

Manage Categories

The restaurant partners can do the followings:

Add categories

Update categories

Remove categories

Manage Modifier

The restaurant partners can do the followings:

Add modifiers

Remove modifiers

Manage Items

The restaurant partners can do the followings:

Add items

Update items

Remove items

Update the items' availability

Assign modifier to the items

Store Settings

The restaurant can update their basic details such as name, address, logo, phone, email, etc.

Store Hours

The restaurant can update their working hours to show when the restaurant is open for business on the Platform.

Orders History

The restaurant can browse the orders and filter it by date ranges. They can see orders total, amounts, commission deducted, etc.

Revenue

The restaurant can see how their business is doing from the Revenue page.

Deposit History

The restaurant can view deposits made to their account From the Deposits page. They can view the deposit amount, download the deposit history as CSV.

Ratings & Reviews

The restaurant can see the reviews about their menus from the diners. They can respond to the reviews but can't remove or update reviews.﻿

Delivery Partners (Mobile App)

Delivery partners pick the orders from the restaurants and deliver them to the customers. They get a delivery request and as soon as they accept the request, they are provided with the information on the order, restaurant, and address of the customer.

Let's see what are the features of the delivery partner mobile app.

Sign In

Profile

Orders

Earnings

Settings

Sign In

The delivery partners can sign in using their mobile number and password. The delivery partners have to receive their account information from the Platform Administrator.

Profile

The delivery person can change their mobile number, password, etc.

Orders

The delivery partners receive the orders from the platform, they can either accept or reject the orders.

If they accept the order, they are provided with the information on the order, restaurant, and address of the customer.

They can see the route to the customer's location on the Google map and has the option to contact the customer/restaurant.

Earnings

The delivery person can see their everyday earnings. They receive Delivery Pay + 100% of tips for every order they deliver.

Settings

The delivery person can change their availability online or offline. Only partners with status online receive orders for delivery.

Platform Administrators (Web App)

Platform Administrators are the owners of the food delivery app and have full privileges to the system. They can view the restaurant partners, delivery partners, customers, orders, etc and make changes.

Let's see what are the features of the platform administrator web app.

Manage Restaurant Partners

Manage Delivery Partners

Manage Orders

Manage Customers

Manage Reviews & Ratings

Analytics and Reporting

Financials

Dashboard

Manage Restaurant Partners

The Administrators can create, update, remove the restaurant partners. They can also create or update the menus, categories, items or modifiers of the restaurants.

Manage Delivery Partners

The Administrators can create, update, remove the delivery partners.

Manage Orders

The Administrators can see all the orders received for the restaurants. They can add notes, approve, cancel, refund the orders.

Manage Customers

The Administrators can view all the customers registered on the platform. They can block or unblock the customers.

Manage Reviews & Ratings

The Administrators can view the reviews and ratings from the customers for each order. They can hide the reviews from the public or mark it as spam.

Analytics and Reporting

Analytics and reporting are the most important things for the Administrators to track how the business is doing. They can download different reports from the dashboard and also see analytics about the revenue, orders, customers, etc.

Technology Stacks

Choosing the right technology stack is very crucial when building a food delivery app. You have to look into future growth and how are you going to maintain the platform.

Web App Development

You can use either Angular or React for the frontend.

Mobile App Development

You have 2 options here. Build a hybrid mobile app or a native one. For the hybrid mobile app development, you can use Flutter or React Native.

Backend Development

You have many options here. We would prefer PHP or NodeJs. You can use a well-known PHP or NodeJs framework for backend development.

Databases

You can use MySQL, MongoDB.

3rd Party Services

You might need the following 3rd party services for the platform operations.

SMS: Twilio

Email: Sendgrid

Location Tracking: Google Map

Push Notifications: Firebase

Development team to build a food delivery app like Zomato

For building a food delivery app like Zomato, you will need the followings:

1. UI/UX designers

2. Backend developers

3. Frontend developers

4. QA team

5. Project manager

Previously published at https://www.cedextech.com/blog/app-like-zomato-ubereats

Tags