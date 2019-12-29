How You Can Build Electron Desktop Application Using React [Beginners]

Discover, triage, and prioritize React errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
I build thing with code all the time except when am binging Netflix.
$ mkdir electron_react_app && cd $_
$ npx create-react-app .
$ yarn add electron electron-builder wait-on concurrently -D
- allows us to use the electron framework.
electron
- allows us to build the electron app to executable.
electron-builder
- lets u wait on react to compile during development so as to render it with electron.
wait-on
- allows us to run both react and electron concurrently.
concurrently
$ yarn add electron-is-dev
- tells electron the current environment we are working to decide either serve the build or render the react app running on
electron-is-dev
environment.
dev
file in the public folder to house our electron logic.
electron.js
// public/electron.js
const electron = require("electron");
const app = electron.app;
const BrowserWindow = electron.BrowserWindow;
const path = require("path");
const isDev = require("electron-is-dev");
let mainWindow;
function createWindow() {
// Define the applications dimension
mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({ width: 900, height: 680 });
// Determine what to render based on environment
mainWindow.loadURL(
isDev
? "http://localhost:3000"
: `file://${path.join(__dirname, "../build/index.html")}`
);
// Show chrome developer tools when in dev environment
if (isDev) {
mainWindow.webContents.openDevTools();
}
// Create event to close window on close
mainWindow.on("closed", () => (mainWindow = null));
}
// On launch create app window
app.on("ready", createWindow);
app.on("window-all-closed", () => {
// Based on which operating system you are using
if (process.platform !== "linux") {
// If os not linux, close the app
// you can add darwin(mac os), win64 and so many more
app.quit();
}
});
app.on("activate", () => {
if (mainWindow !== null) {
createWindow();
}
});
script tag to run both react and electron concurrently.
package.json
"electron-dev": "concurrently \"BROWSER=none yarn start\" \"wait-on http://localhost:3000 && electron .\""
by adding the
package.json
value.
main
"main": "public/electron.js"
$ yarn electron-dev
,
electron-dev
.
BROWSER=none
as the Webpack target. You will not have to change anything else in your React code rather we will use a third-party library called
electron-renderer
Rescripts
$ yarn add @rescripts/cli @rescripts/rescript-env -D
file
package.json
"start": "react-scripts start",
"build": "react-scripts build",
"test": "react-scripts test",
"start": "rescripts start",
"build": "rescripts build",
"test": "rescripts test",
file in your root folder, and add the line below
.rescriptsrc.js
module.exports = [require.resolve('./.webpack.config.js')]
file to avoid import errors.
.webpack.config.js
module.exports = config => {
config.target = 'electron-renderer';
return config;
}
worries are over.
fs
yarn add electron-builder typescript -D
- to package the app with all of its dependencies.
electron-builder
-
typescript
is dependent on typescript
electron-builder
Note: You will not write any typescript, and I won't pressure you into using it.
file by adding a
package.json
property.
homepage
"homepage": "./",
tag in
scripts
package.json
"postinstall": "electron-builder",
"preelectron-pack": "yarn build",
"electron-pack": "build -mw"
- will ensure that your dependencies always match the electron version
postinstall
- will build the react app
preelectron-pack
- package the app for your operating system of choice.
electron-pack
file.
package.json
"author": {
"name": "Your Name",
"email": "your.email@domain.com",
"url": "https://your-website.com"
},
"build": {
"appId": "com.my-website.my-app",
"productName": "MyApp",
"copyright": "Copyright © 2019 ${author}",
"mac": {
"category": "public.app-category.utilities"
},
"files": [
"build/**/*",
"node_modules/**/*"
],
"directories": {
"buildResources": "assets"
}
}
file should look like this.
package.json
{
"name": "my-app",
"description": "Electron + Create React App + Electron Builder",
"version": "0.1.0",
"private": true,
"author": {
"name": "Your Name",
"email": "your.email@domain.com",
"url": "https://your-website.com"
},
"build": {
"appId": "com.my-website.my-app",
"productName": "MyApp",
"copyright": "Copyright © 2019 ${author}",
"mac": {
"category": "public.app-category.utilities"
},
"files": [
"build/**/*",
"node_modules/**/*"
],
"directories": {
"buildResources": "assets"
}
},
"dependencies": {
"electron-is-dev": "^1.0.1",
"react": "^16.8.3",
"react-dom": "^16.8.3",
"react-scripts": "2.1.5"
},
"homepage": "./",
"main": "public/electron.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "rescripts start",
"build": "rescripts build",
"test": "rescripts test",
"eject": "react-scripts eject",
"electron-dev": "concurrently \"BROWSER=none yarn start\" \"wait-on http://localhost:3000 && electron .\"",
"postinstall": "electron-builder",
"preelectron-pack": "yarn build",
"electron-pack": "build -mw"
},
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "react-app"
},
"browserslist": [
">0.2%",
"not dead",
"not ie <= 11",
"not op_mini all"
],
"devDependencies": {
"@rescripts/cli": "^0.0.10",
"@rescripts/rescript-env": "^0.0.5",
"concurrently": "^4.1.0",
"electron": "^4.0.6",
"electron-builder": "^20.38.5",
"typescript": "^3.3.3333",
"wait-on": "^3.2.0"
}
}
where you will add your app icons. Check here to see the formats for these icons.
assets
$ yarn electron-pack
[2720:0425/142001.775056:FATAL:setuid_sandbox_host.cc(157)] The SUID sandbox helper binary was found, but is not configured correctly. Rather than run without sandboxing I'm aborting now. You need to make sure that /home/<name>/src/ssbc/patchwork/node_modules/electron/dist/chrome-sandbox is owned by root and has mode 4755.
Ensure you are in the project directory
$ sudo chown root node_modules/electron/dist/chrome-sandbox
$ sudo chmod 4755 node_modules/electron/dist/chrome-sandbox
extension by default. You will have to make it executable.
.Appimage
Ensure you are in the dist folder
$ chmod a+x '<You app>.AppImage'
$ ./<You app>.AppImage
$ sudo chown root '<Your appname>.AppImage'
$ sudo chmod 4755 '<Your appname>.AppImage'