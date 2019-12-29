How You Can Build Electron Desktop Application Using React [Beginners]

@ wachira_dev Erick Wachira I build thing with code all the time except when am binging Netflix.

Introduction

I have always had a deep interest in writing Desktop applications. What was holding me off throughout the years was, I wasn't interested in learning C++ or Java to make them. I wanted to build Desktop apps with Javascript, so I landed on Electron, a Javascript Desktop application framework, developed and maintained by Github.

Electron is such a big deal that it will allow you to create Desktop apps for all the major OS with a single codebase. That impressed me but not so much as you can write Desktop applications with React, Angular, Vue or any javascript framework out there. They sold me on that.

In this tutorial, I will outline the initial setup to get you started.

Prerequisites

To understand the syntax and concept of this tutorial you should have:

Basic concepts of Javascript and React

Written Javascript in ES5 and ES6 standard

Used Node Package Manager(npm)

Installed Nodejs and npm/yarn

Get started

Let's create the folder to house the electron app and change the directory to it.

$ mkdir electron_react_app && cd $_

Use CRA(create-react-app) cli to generate a react codebase for us

$ npx create-react-app .

Since we working with electron then we will add relevant dependencies throughout the tutorial.

$ yarn add electron electron-builder wait -on concurrently -D

electron - allows us to use the electron framework.

- allows us to use the electron framework. electron-builder - allows us to build the electron app to executable.

- allows us to build the electron app to executable. wait-on - lets u wait on react to compile during development so as to render it with electron.

- lets u wait on react to compile during development so as to render it with electron. concurrently - allows us to run both react and electron concurrently. $ yarn add electron-is-dev

electron-is-dev - tells electron the current environment we are working to decide either serve the build or render the react app running on dev environment.

electron.js file in the public folder to house our electron logic. Create anfile in the public folder to house our electron logic.

// public/electron.js const electron = require ( "electron" ); const app = electron.app; const BrowserWindow = electron.BrowserWindow; const path = require ( "path" ); const isDev = require ( "electron-is-dev" ); let mainWindow; function createWindow ( ) { // Define the applications dimension mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({ width : 900 , height : 680 }); // Determine what to render based on environment mainWindow.loadURL( isDev ? "http://localhost:3000" : `file:// ${path.join(__dirname, "../build/index.html" )} ` ); // Show chrome developer tools when in dev environment if (isDev) { mainWindow.webContents.openDevTools(); } // Create event to close window on close mainWindow.on( "closed" , () => (mainWindow = null )); } // On launch create app window app.on( "ready" , createWindow); app.on( "window-all-closed" , () => { // Based on which operating system you are using if (process.platform !== "linux" ) { // If os not linux, close the app // you can add darwin(mac os), win64 and so many more app.quit(); } }); app.on( "activate" , () => { if (mainWindow !== null ) { createWindow(); } });

package.json script tag to run both react and electron concurrently. Next, we will add a command to thescript tag to run both react and electron concurrently.

"electron-dev" : "concurrently \"BROWSER=none yarn start\" \"wait-on http://localhost:3000 && electron .\""

The script will wait until CRA compiles the react app then starts the electron app.

package.json by adding the main value. Also for you to start the electron app you will have to point where the electron logic code lies. We will do so inside theby adding thevalue.

"main" : "public/electron.js"

Let's run our app.

$ yarn electron-dev

You should see this.

electron-dev , BROWSER=none . For a person who has used react before, you should be wondering why a new tab on your browser wasn't opened, this is because of the environment we defined while running

Now, if you need to access the fs module as I did, you'll quickly hit the Module not found error. More info here

electron-renderer as the Webpack target. You will not have to change anything else in your React code rather we will use a third-party library called Fortunately, it can be solved with the use ofas the Webpack target. You will not have to change anything else in your React code rather we will use a third-party library called Rescripts

Let's install the library

$ yarn add @rescripts/cli @rescripts/rescript-env -D

package.json file We will also have to change the script tags in thefile

From

"start" : "react-scripts start" , "build" : "react-scripts build" , "test" : "react-scripts test" ,

To

"start" : "rescripts start" , "build" : "rescripts build" , "test" : "rescripts test" ,

.rescriptsrc.js file in your root folder, and add the line below Next, add thefile in your root folder, and add the line below

module .exports = [ require .resolve( './.webpack.config.js' )]

.webpack.config.js file to avoid import errors. We definitely need to create thefile to avoid import errors.

module .exports = config => { config.target = 'electron-renderer' ; return config; }

fs worries are over. Now yourworries are over.

Packaging the app

To package our app, we will need a couple of dependencies.

yarn add electron-builder typescript -D

electron-builder - to package the app with all of its dependencies.

- to package the app with all of its dependencies. typescript - electron-builder is dependent on typescript

Note: You will not write any typescript, and I won't pressure you into using it.

package.json file by adding a homepage property. We need to define the homepage route because when react builds it uses absolute paths, and electron doesn't do absolute path. You can change this inside thefile by adding aproperty.

"homepage" : "./" ,

Next, add an electron-pack command, which will package our builds.

scripts tag in package.json Add the following to yourtag in

"postinstall" : "electron-builder" , "preelectron-pack" : "yarn build" , "electron-pack" : "build -mw"

postinstall - will ensure that your dependencies always match the electron version

- will ensure that your dependencies always match the electron version preelectron-pack - will build the react app

- will build the react app electron-pack - package the app for your operating system of choice.

Before we can do run anything we will have to configure Electron builder.

package.json file. Add the following to yourfile.

"author" : { "name" : "Your Name" , "email" : "your.email@domain.com" , "url" : "https://your-website.com" }, "build" : { "appId" : "com.my-website.my-app" , "productName" : "MyApp" , "copyright" : "Copyright © 2019 ${author}" , "mac" : { "category" : "public.app-category.utilities" }, "files" : [ "build/**/*" , "node_modules/**/*" ], "directories" : { "buildResources" : "assets" } }

package.json file should look like this. Yourfile should look like this.

{ "name" : "my-app" , "description" : "Electron + Create React App + Electron Builder" , "version" : "0.1.0" , "private" : true , "author" : { "name" : "Your Name" , "email" : "your.email@domain.com" , "url" : "https://your-website.com" }, "build" : { "appId" : "com.my-website.my-app" , "productName" : "MyApp" , "copyright" : "Copyright © 2019 ${author}" , "mac" : { "category" : "public.app-category.utilities" }, "files" : [ "build/**/*" , "node_modules/**/*" ], "directories" : { "buildResources" : "assets" } }, "dependencies" : { "electron-is-dev" : "^1.0.1" , "react" : "^16.8.3" , "react-dom" : "^16.8.3" , "react-scripts" : "2.1.5" }, "homepage" : "./" , "main" : "public/electron.js" , "scripts" : { "start" : "rescripts start" , "build" : "rescripts build" , "test" : "rescripts test" , "eject" : "react-scripts eject" , "electron-dev" : "concurrently \"BROWSER=none yarn start\" \"wait-on http://localhost:3000 && electron .\"" , "postinstall" : "electron-builder" , "preelectron-pack" : "yarn build" , "electron-pack" : "build -mw" }, "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : "react-app" }, "browserslist" : [ ">0.2%" , "not dead" , "not ie <= 11" , "not op_mini all" ], "devDependencies" : { "@rescripts/cli" : "^0.0.10" , "@rescripts/rescript-env" : "^0.0.5" , "concurrently" : "^4.1.0" , "electron" : "^4.0.6" , "electron-builder" : "^20.38.5" , "typescript" : "^3.3.3333" , "wait-on" : "^3.2.0" } }

assets where you will add your app icons. Check You will also want to create a directory calledwhere you will add your app icons. Check here to see the formats for these icons.

Now you can package your app

$ yarn electron-pack

Background context

If you happen to encounter an error like this on Linux.

[2720:0425/142001.775056:FATAL:setuid_sandbox_host.cc(157)] The SUID sandbox helper binary was found, but is not configured correctly. Rather than run without sandboxing I 'm aborting now. You need to make sure that /home/<name>/src/ssbc/patchwork/node_modules/electron/dist/chrome-sandbox is owned by root and has mode 4755.

You can fix that like that by adding with this command.

Ensure you are in the project directory

$ sudo chown root node_modules/electron/dist/chrome-sandbox

Then

$ sudo chmod 4755 node_modules/electron/dist/chrome-sandbox

.Appimage extension by default. You will have to make it executable. Your Linux package app won't work automatically because it has theextension by default. You will have to make it executable.

Ensure you are in the dist folder

You can do so by:

$ chmod a+x '<You app>.AppImage'

Then run it

$ ./ < You app > .AppImage

If experience the 4755 error again then use this command:

$ sudo chown root '<Your appname>.AppImage'

Then

$ sudo chmod 4755 '<Your appname>.AppImage'

Then try running it again.

You can also build a Linux app to your preferred type e.g. Debian.

Debian here

Follow up

Comment if any questions

Follow me on twitter @wachira_dev

Repo here

Share this story @ wachira_dev Erick Wachira Read my stories I build thing with code all the time except when am binging Netflix.

Tags