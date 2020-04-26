How to Build Awesome Integration Tests with Capybara

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
“once you know exactly what to do you already solved 90% of your problem.”
While unit tests make sure that individual parts of your application work, integration tests are used to test that different parts of your application work together. They are normally used to test at least the most important workflows of applications.
source 'https://rubygems.org'
git_source(:github) { |repo| "https://github.com/#{repo}.git" }
group :development, :test do
gem 'rspec-rails'
end
group :test do
# Adds support for Capybara system testing and selenium driver
gem 'capybara', '>= 2.15'
gem 'selenium-webdriver'
end
# This file was generated by the `rspec --init` command. Conventionally, all
# specs live under a `spec` directory, which RSpec adds to the `$LOAD_PATH`.
# The generated `.rspec` file contains `--require spec_helper` which will cause
# this file to always be loaded, without a need to explicitly require it in any
# files.
#
# Given that it is always loaded, you are encouraged to keep this file as
# light-weight as possible. Requiring heavyweight dependencies from this file
# will add to the boot time of your test suite on EVERY test run, even for an
# individual file that may not need all of that loaded. Instead, consider making
# a separate helper file that requires the additional dependencies and performs
# the additional setup, and require it from the spec files that actually need
# it.
#
# See http://rubydoc.info/gems/rspec-core/RSpec/Core/Configuration
RSpec.configure do |config|
# rspec-expectations config goes here. You can use an alternate
# assertion/expectation library such as wrong or the stdlib/minitest
# assertions if you prefer.
config.expect_with :rspec do |expectations|
# This option will default to `true` in RSpec 4. It makes the `description`
# and `failure_message` of custom matchers include text for helper methods
# defined using `chain`, e.g.:
# be_bigger_than(2).and_smaller_than(4).description
# # => "be bigger than 2 and smaller than 4"
# ...rather than:
# # => "be bigger than 2"
expectations.include_chain_clauses_in_custom_matcher_descriptions = true
end
# rspec-mocks config goes here. You can use an alternate test double
# library (such as bogus or mocha) by changing the `mock_with` option here.
config.mock_with :rspec do |mocks|
# Prevents you from mocking or stubbing a method that does not exist on
# a real object. This is generally recommended, and will default to
# `true` in RSpec 4.
mocks.verify_partial_doubles = true
end
# This option will default to `:apply_to_host_groups` in RSpec 4 (and will
# have no way to turn it off -- the option exists only for backwards
# compatibility in RSpec 3). It causes shared context metadata to be
# inherited by the metadata hash of host groups and examples, rather than
# triggering implicit auto-inclusion in groups with matching metadata.
config.shared_context_metadata_behavior = :apply_to_host_groups
config.filter_run_when_matching :focus
config.example_status_persistence_file_path = 'spec/examples.txt'
config.disable_monkey_patching!
config.default_formatter = 'doc' if config.files_to_run.one?
config.order = :random
Kernel.srand config.seed
# The settings below are suggested to provide a good initial experience
# with RSpec, but feel free to customize to your heart's content.
# # This allows you to limit a spec run to individual examples or groups
# # you care about by tagging them with `:focus` metadata. When nothing
# # is tagged with `:focus`, all examples get run. RSpec also provides
# # aliases for `it`, `describe`, and `context` that include `:focus`
# # metadata: `fit`, `fdescribe` and `fcontext`, respectively.
# config.filter_run_when_matching :focus
#
# # Allows RSpec to persist some state between runs in order to support
# # the `--only-failures` and `--next-failure` CLI options. We recommend
# # you configure your source control system to ignore this file.
# config.example_status_persistence_file_path = "spec/examples.txt"
#
# # Limits the available syntax to the non-monkey patched syntax that is
# # recommended. For more details, see:
# # - http://rspec.info/blog/2012/06/rspecs-new-expectation-syntax/
# # - http://www.teaisaweso.me/blog/2013/05/27/rspecs-new-message-expectation-syntax/
# # - http://rspec.info/blog/2014/05/notable-changes-in-rspec-3/#zero-monkey-patching-mode
# config.disable_monkey_patching!
#
# # This setting enables warnings. It's recommended, but in some cases may
# # be too noisy due to issues in dependencies.
# config.warnings = true
#
# # Many RSpec users commonly either run the entire suite or an individual
# # file, and it's useful to allow more verbose output when running an
# # individual spec file.
# if config.files_to_run.one?
# # Use the documentation formatter for detailed output,
# # unless a formatter has already been configured
# # (e.g. via a command-line flag).
# config.default_formatter = "doc"
# end
#
# # Print the 10 slowest examples and example groups at the
# # end of the spec run, to help surface which specs are running
# # particularly slow.
# config.profile_examples = 10
#
# # Run specs in random order to surface order dependencies. If you find an
# # order dependency and want to debug it, you can fix the order by providing
# # the seed, which is printed after each run.
# # --seed 1234
# config.order = :random
#
# # Seed global randomization in this process using the `--seed` CLI option.
# # Setting this allows you to use `--seed` to deterministically reproduce
# # test failures related to randomization by passing the same `--seed` value
# # as the one that triggered the failure.
# Kernel.srand config.seed
end
# This file is copied to spec/ when you run 'rails generate rspec:install'
require 'spec_helper'
require 'capybara/rspec'
ENV['RAILS_ENV'] ||= 'test'
require File.expand_path('../config/environment', __dir__)
# Prevent database truncation if the environment is production
abort('The Rails environment is running in production mode!') if Rails.env.production?
require 'rspec/rails'
# Add additional requires below this line. Rails is not loaded until this point!
# Requires supporting ruby files with custom matchers and macros, etc, in
# spec/support/ and its subdirectories. Files matching `spec/**/*_spec.rb` are
# run as spec files by default. This means that files in spec/support that end
# in _spec.rb will both be required and run as specs, causing the specs to be
# run twice. It is recommended that you do not name files matching this glob to
# end with _spec.rb. You can configure this pattern with the --pattern
# option on the command line or in ~/.rspec, .rspec or `.rspec-local`.
#
# The following line is provided for convenience purposes. It has the downside
# of increasing the boot-up time by auto-requiring all files in the support
# directory. Alternatively, in the individual `*_spec.rb` files, manually
# require only the support files necessary.
#
# Dir[Rails.root.join('spec', 'support', '**', '*.rb')].each { |f| require f }
# Checks for pending migrations and applies them before tests are run.
# If you are not using ActiveRecord, you can remove these lines.
begin
ActiveRecord::Migration.maintain_test_schema!
rescue ActiveRecord::PendingMigrationError => e
puts e.to_s.strip
exit 1
end
Capybara.register_driver :selenium_chrome do |app|
Capybara::Selenium::Driver.new(app, browser: :chrome)
end
Capybara.javascript_driver = :selenium_chrome
RSpec.configure do |config|
# Remove this line if you're not using ActiveRecord or ActiveRecord fixtures
config.fixture_path = "#{::Rails.root}/spec/fixtures"
# If you're not using ActiveRecord, or you'd prefer not to run each of your
# examples within a transaction, remove the following line or assign false
# instead of true.
config.use_transactional_fixtures = false
# RSpec Rails can automatically mix in different behaviours to your tests
# based on their file location, for example enabling you to call `get` and
# `post` in specs under `spec/controllers`.
#
# You can disable this behaviour by removing the line below, and instead
# explicitly tag your specs with their type, e.g.:
#
# RSpec.describe UsersController, :type => :controller do
# # ...
# end
#
# The different available types are documented in the features, such as in
# https://relishapp.com/rspec/rspec-rails/docs
config.infer_spec_type_from_file_location!
# Filter lines from Rails gems in backtraces.
config.filter_rails_from_backtrace!
# arbitrary gems may also be filtered via:
# config.filter_gems_from_backtrace("gem name")
config.before(:suite) do
DatabaseCleaner.clean_with(:truncation)
end
config.before(:each) do
DatabaseCleaner.strategy = :transaction
end
config.before(:each, js: true) do
DatabaseCleaner.strategy = :truncation
end
# This block must be here, do not combine with the other `before(:each)` block.
# This makes it so Capybara can see the database.
config.before(:each) do
DatabaseCleaner.start
end
config.after(:each) do
DatabaseCleaner.clean
end
end
RSpec.describe 'login followed by logout', type: :feature do
# The user must exist so we are creating it here
let(:user) { User.create(username: 'maruk', fullname: 'Maria Eugenia Queme') }
scenario 'login page' do
# First we need to be in the root path
visit root_path
# Secondly fill in the fields in this case only the username
fill_in 'session_username', with: user.username
# Third we have to click the Log in button
click_button 'Log in'
# We give it some time to load
sleep(3)
# And lastly we are expecting our page to have the success message
expect(page).to have_content('User Logged in')
# Logging out it's much simplier after this
click_on 'Log out'
sleep(3)
expect(page). to have_content('Please log in')
end
end
Awesome tip #1: sometimes we struggle knowing the names of the fields, how do we know we have to fill_in ‘session_username’ you’d ask, for that we can check it out with your browser’s developer tools inspecting the field and use what’s in the id selector.
RSpec.describe 'Home management', type: :feature do
# We need to create an user to authenticate
let(:user) { User.create(username: 'maruk', fullname: 'Maria Eugenia Queme') }
# The image has to be saved somewhere in your project
let(:picture) { 'app/assets/images/1000.png' }
scenario 'Create valid work' do
# Log in the user
visit root_path
fill_in 'session_username', with: user.username
click_button 'Log in'
sleep(3)
# if succesfull we'll be in the main page
expect(page). to have_content('WORKAGRAM SOMETHING')
# We only need to attach a picture to post a job, the text is optional
attach_file 'work_picture', picture
# click on the Post button
click_button 'Post'
# We let the page load for a while
sleep(3)
# If everything went well it's expecting the success message to display on screen
expect(page). to have_content('Work created!')
# Also the main page would have to include the image of the post we just added
expect(page).to have_css("img[src*='1000.png']")
end
end
Awesome tip #2: We also need a variable to hold the picture’s location (it’s better if it’s within your project so your test cases work in other computers)
Awesome tip #3: I use the “have_css” Capybara method when trying to validate anything that wasn’t plain text.