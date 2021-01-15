RSpec, Capybara, CircleCI And Chrome Headless Webdriver Configuration

Speed up your tests. Run 1 hour test suite in 2 minutes with optimal parallelisation on CI server.
I’ve been using Capybara-WebKit for a long time but while switching from CircleCI 1.0 to CircleCI 2.0 I had some problems to use it on the CI.
This triggered to try Chrome Headless with Selenium Webdriver. I will show you how to configure Circle CI 2.0 and your Ruby on Rails project to use capybara/selenium/chrome headless together.
Let’s add capybara and selenium-webdriver gems to
:
Gemfile
# Gemfile
group :development, :test do
gem 'capybara'
gem 'selenium-webdriver'
end
and run
.
bundle install
If you already had the gems in your
then ensure you have latest version with
Gemfile
.
bundle update capybara selenium-webdriver
If you want to make sure Capybara feature specs will work on your development machine:
$ brew install chromedriver
If your feature specs fail then upgrade the driver because you may have installed old one.
$ brew upgrade chromedriver
Add config file for Capybara:
# spec/support/config/capybara.rb
JS_DRIVER = :selenium_chrome_headless
Capybara.default_driver = :rack_test
Capybara.javascript_driver = JS_DRIVER
Capybara.default_max_wait_time = 2
RSpec.configure do |config|
config.before(:each) do |example|
Capybara.current_driver = JS_DRIVER if example.metadata[:js]
Capybara.current_driver = :selenium if example.metadata[:selenium]
Capybara.current_driver = :selenium_chrome if example.metadata[:selenium_chrome]
end
config.after(:each) do
Capybara.use_default_driver
end
end
Ensure you load config files from
directory:
spec/support
# spec/rails_helper.rb
# The following line is provided for convenience purposes. It has the downside
# of increasing the boot-up time by auto-requiring all files in the support
# directory. Alternatively, in the individual `*_spec.rb` files, manually
# require only the support files necessary.
Dir[Rails.root.join('spec/support/**/*.rb')].each { |f| require f }
We can create example feature spec to test if everything works:
# spec/features/home_spec.rb
feature 'Homepage Features' do
before { visit root_path }
# it won't run js code but it is fast
it do
expect(page).to have_content 'Hello World'
end
# it will run js code
it '', :js do
expect(page).to have_content 'Hello World'
end
# it will open Firefox
# remove x from xit to run the test in Firefox on your machine to preview
xit '', :selenium do
expect(page).to have_content 'Hello World'
end
# it will open Chrome
# remove x from xit to run the test in Chrome on your machine to preview
xit '', :selenium_chrome do
expect(page).to have_content 'Hello World'
end
end
And run tests on your development machine with
or
bin/rspec spec/features/home_spec.rb
.
bundle exec rspec spec/features/home_spec.rb
Here is example
:
.circleci/config.yml
# .circleci/config.yml
version: 2
jobs:
build:
parallelism: 1
working_directory: ~/project-name
docker:
# this is important to use proper image with browsers support
- image: circleci/ruby:2.4.2-node-browsers
environment:
PGHOST: 127.0.0.1
PGUSER: project-name
RAILS_ENV: test
- image: circleci/postgres:9.4.12-alpine
environment:
POSTGRES_DB: project-name_test
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: ""
POSTGRES_USER: project-name
- image: redis:3.2.7
steps:
- checkout
# Restore bundle cache
- type: cache-restore
# remove space between { {
key: project-name-{ { checksum "Gemfile.lock" }}
# Bundle install dependencies
- run: bundle install --path vendor/bundle
# Store bundle cache
- type: cache-save
# remove space between { {
key: project-name-{ { checksum "Gemfile.lock" }}
paths:
- vendor/bundle
# Prepare .env, useful if you use dotenv gem
- run: cp .env.example .env
# Database setup
- run: bundle exec rake db:create
- run: bundle exec rake db:schema:load
# Run rspec in parallel
- type: shell
command: |
bundle exec rspec --profile 10 \
--format RspecJunitFormatter \
--out /tmp/test-results/rspec.xml \
--format progress
# Save artifacts
- type: store_test_results
path: /tmp/test-results
If your feature specs are very long you can save some time by running multiple parallel CI nodes. For instance set it to
in
6
and use dynamic RSpec specs allocation across CI nodes with
.circleci/config.yml
gem and Queue Mode to get optimal test suite split to save as much time as possible.
knapsack_pro
# .circleci/config.yml
jobs:
build:
parallelism: 6
steps:
# some tests that are not balanced and executed only on first CI node
- run: case $CIRCLE_NODE_INDEX in 0) npm test ;; esac
# auto-balancing CI build time execution to be flat and optimal (as fast as possible).
# Queue Mode does dynamic tests allocation so the previous not balanced run command won't
# create a bottleneck on the CI node
- run:
name: RSpec via knapsack_pro Queue Mode
command: |
# export word is important here!
export RAILS_ENV=test
bundle exec rake "knapsack_pro:queue:rspec[--format documentation]"
You can learn how RSpec test suite parallelisation works in 1 minute video.
Now you are good to push your code to a repository and see how your Capybara feature specs work with Chrome Headless on CircleCI 2.0.
Previously published at https://docs.knapsackpro.com/2017/circleci-2-0-capybara-feature-specs-selenium-webdriver-with-chrome-headless
