How To Configure Rails Tests with RSpec, FactoryBot and Capybara

So, you're asked to test your application but have no idea how to begin. Or you read about TDD, RSpec, FactoryBot, Capybara, and maybe you didn't understand what they were meant for, or maybe when you tried to run them into your project nothing worked.
This is a beginner guide on how to set up your environment for using these technologies. If you are not familiar with these terms, here is a brief explanation about them:
RSpec.describe User, type: :model do
it 'name should not have less than 3 characters' do
user = User.new
user.name = 'ab'
user.valid?
expect(user.errors[:name]).to include('is too short (minimum is 3 characters)')
end
end
RSpec.feature 'Users', type: :feature do
it 'are redirected to root page when login is sucessfull' do
fill_in 'session_username', with: 'myusername'
fill_in 'session_password', with: 'mypassword'
find("input[type='submit']").click
expect(page).to have_current_path(root_path)
end
end
FactoryBot.define do
factory :user do
name { 'Simple User' }
factory :user_random do
sequence(:name) { |n| "User #{n}" }
end
end
end
RSpec.describe User, type: :model do
it '...' do
user = create(:user) # user.name: 'Simple User'
random_user = create(:user_random) # random_user.name: 'User 1'
random_user = create(:user_random) # random_user.name: 'User 2'
end
end
Ok, now that you are already familiar with these terms we can move on and configure your project to use these technologies.
Although it seems simple, it can take some time to set up this testing environment for the first time as a beginner.
Note: I'm using Rails 5.
At first, let's get these babies inside our project. Open the Gemfile and make sure it has the following gems, then run 'bundle install'.
group :test do
# ...
gem 'rspec-rails'
gem 'factory_bot_rails'
gem 'capybara'
gem 'database_cleaner'
end
Now we have to generate the 'spec' folder containing the helpers for RSpec:
rails generate rspec:install
This command creates a file called 'rails_helper.rb' inside the spec folder. We must change this file in order to set up the RSpec environment along with FactoryBot, Capybara, and DatabaseCleaner, so the next steps are all inside the 'spec/rails_helper.rb' file.
For FactoryBot, let's add this line inside the RSpec.configure block. It includes factory bot inside our tests.
RSpec.configure do |config|
# ...
config.include FactoryBot::Syntax::Methods
end
To include Capybara, we need to require the gem inside our helper. So let's add this line at the beginning of the file:
require 'capybara/rails'
And to complete, the DatabaseCleaner. This one has some additional configs, so it has some more lines of set up.
First, let's change the config 'config.use_transactional_fixtures = true' to 'false'. It will disable the native rails cleaner.
RSpec.configure do |config|
# ...
config.use_transactional_fixtures = false # CHANGE THIS LINE TO FALSE
# ...
end
Then, we can add the DatabaseCleaner configurations:
RSpec.configure do |config|
# ...
config.before(:suite) { DatabaseCleaner.clean_with(:truncation) }
config.before(:each) { DatabaseCleaner.strategy = :transaction }
config.before(:each, js: true) { DatabaseCleaner.strategy = :truncation }
config.before(:each) { DatabaseCleaner.start }
config.after(:each) { DatabaseCleaner.clean }
end
And that's it! Now we are good to go with our testing. Simple right?
In short, the steps are:
The final 'specs/rails_helper.rb' (without the commented stuff) should be something like this:
require 'spec_helper'
ENV['RAILS_ENV'] ||= 'test'
require File.expand_path('../config/environment', __dir__)
abort('The Rails environment is running in production mode!') if Rails.env.production?
require 'rspec/rails'
require 'capybara/rails'
begin
ActiveRecord::Migration.maintain_test_schema!
rescue ActiveRecord::PendingMigrationError => e
puts e.to_s.strip
exit 1
end
RSpec.configure do |config|
config.before(:suite) { DatabaseCleaner.clean_with(:truncation) }
config.before(:each) { DatabaseCleaner.strategy = :transaction }
config.before(:each, js: true) { DatabaseCleaner.strategy = :truncation }
config.before(:each) { DatabaseCleaner.start }
config.after(:each) { DatabaseCleaner.clean }
config.fixture_path = "#{::Rails.root}/spec/fixtures"
config.use_transactional_fixtures = false
config.infer_spec_type_from_file_location!
config.filter_rails_from_backtrace!
config.include FactoryBot::Syntax::Methods
end
And that's it, folks! I hope I could help you start testing your projects and gave you an idea about the uses of each tool. Good luck on your testing journey and happy coding!
