How to Build a Framework that is Actually Helpful

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
//import.scss
@import "reset";
@import "variables";
@import "spacing";
@import "display";
@import "width-height";
@import "font-color";
$column-width: (100%-$gutter-width*12)/12
//SCSS code for 12 column grid
//VARIABLES
$xs: xs;
$sm: sm;
$md: md;
$lg: lg;
$xl: xl;
$breakpoint-xs: 575px;
$breakpoint-sm: 576px;
$breakpoint-md: 768px;
$breakpoint-lg: 992px;
$breakpoint-xl: 1200px;
$class-col: col;
$gutter-width: 1%;
$column-width: 7.33%;
//MAIN
@mixin grid-unit-normal($span) {
float: left;
margin-right: $gutter-width;
width: ($column-width * $span) + ($gutter-width * ($span - 1));
}
@mixin grid-unit($span) {
float: left;
margin-right: $gutter-width;
width: ($column-width * $span) + ($gutter-width * ($span - 1)) !important;
}
@for $i from 1 through 12 {
.#{$class-col}-#{$i} {
@include grid-unit-normal($i);
}
}
@for $i from 1 through 12 {
@media screen and (max-width: $breakpoint-xs) {
.#{$class-col}-#{$xs}-#{$i} {
@include grid-unit($i);
}
}
}
@for $i from 1 through 12 {
@media screen and (min-width: $breakpoint-sm) {
.#{$class-col}-#{$sm}-#{$i} {
@include grid-unit($i);
}
}
}
@for $i from 1 through 12 {
@media screen and (min-width: $breakpoint-md) {
.#{$class-col}-#{$md}-#{$i} {
@include grid-unit($i);
}
}
}
@for $i from 1 through 12 {
@media screen and (min-width: $breakpoint-lg) {
.#{$class-col}-#{$lg}-#{$i} {
@include grid-unit($i);
}
}
}
@for $i from 1 through 12 {
@media screen and (min-width: $breakpoint-xl) {
.#{$class-col}-#{$xl}-#{$i} {
@include grid-unit($i);
}
}
}
//12 column grid CSS code result
/*Result*/
.col-1 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 7.3333333333%;
}
.col-2 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 15.6666666667%;
}
.col-3 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 24%;
}
.col-4 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 32.3333333333%;
}
.col-5 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 40.6666666667%;
}
.col-6 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 49%;
}
.col-7 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 57.3333333333%;
}
.col-8 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 65.6666666667%;
}
.col-9 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 74%;
}
.col-10 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 82.3333333333%;
}
.col-11 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 90.6666666667%;
}
.col-12 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 99%;
}
//Breakpoints for col-1
@media screen and (max-width: 575px) {
.col-xs-1 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 7.3333333333% !important;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 576px) {
.col-sm-1 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 7.3333333333% !important;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 768px) {
.col-md-1 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 7.3333333333% !important;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 992px) {
.col-lg-1 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 7.3333333333% !important;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 1200px) {
.col-xl-1 {
float: left;
margin-right: 1%;
width: 7.3333333333% !important;
}
}
$sizes: 0, 0.5rem, 1rem, 1.5rem, 2rem, 2.5rem, 3rem, 3.5rem, 4rem, 4.5rem, 5rem;
//VARIABLES
$breakpoints: $sm, $md, $lg, $xl;
$breakpoint-xs: 575px;
$breakpoint-sm: 576px;
$breakpoint-md: 768px;
$breakpoint-lg: 992px;
$breakpoint-xl: 1200px;
$breaks: $breakpoint-sm, $breakpoint-md, $breakpoint-lg, $breakpoint-xl;
$wh-options: 10;
// Width and Height
@for $i from 1 through 10 {
.h-#{$wh-options * $i}{
height: ($wh-options * $i)#{"% !important"};
}
.w-#{$wh-options * $i}{
width: ($wh-options * $i)#{"% !important"};
}
}
$j: 1;
@each $break in $breaks {
@media screen and (min-width: $break) {
@for $i from 1 through 10 {
.h-#{nth($breakpoints,$j)}-#{$wh-options * $i}{
height: ($wh-options * $i)#{"% !important"};
}
.w-#{nth($breakpoints,$j)}-#{$wh-options * $i}{
width: ($wh-options * $i)#{"% !important"};
}
}
}
$j: $j + 1
}
Wich translates to 100 classes… now we are talking!
//VARIABLES
$xs: xs;
$sm: sm;
$md: md;
$lg: lg;
$xl: xl;
$breakpoints: $sm, $md, $lg, $xl;
$breakpoint-xs: 575px;
$breakpoint-sm: 576px;
$breakpoint-md: 768px;
$breakpoint-lg: 992px;
$breakpoint-xl: 1200px;
$breaks: $breakpoint-sm, $breakpoint-md, $breakpoint-lg, $breakpoint-xl;
$display-flex: justify-content, align-content;
$flex-name: start, end, around, between, center;
$flex-options: flex-start, flex-end, space-around, space-between, center;
$align-flex: align-items, align-self;
$align-names: start, end, center, stretch, baseline;
$align-options: flex-start, flex-end, center, stretch, baseline;
//DISPLAY-FLEX OPTIONS
@each $display in $display-flex {
$i: 1;
@each $option in $flex-options {
.#{$display}-#{nth($flex-name, $i)} {
#{$display}: #{$option} !important;
}
$i: $i + 1;
}
}
$j: 1;
@each $break in $breaks {
@media screen and (min-width: $break) {
@each $display in $display-flex {
$i: 1;
@each $option in $flex-options {
.#{$display}-#{nth($breakpoints,$j)}-#{nth($flex-name, $i)} {
#{$display}: #{$option} !important;
}
$i: $i + 1;
}
}
}
$j: $j + 1
}
//ALIGN-FLEX OPTIONS
@each $align in $align-flex {
$i: 1;
@each $option in $align-options {
.#{$align}-#{nth($align-names, $i)} {
#{$align}: #{$option} !important;
}
$i: $i + 1;
}
}
$j: 1;
@each $break in $breaks {
@media screen and (min-width: $break) {
@each $align in $align-flex {
$i: 1;
@each $option in $align-options {
.#{$align}-#{nth($breakpoints,$j)}-#{nth($align-names, $i)} {
#{$align}: #{$option} !important;
}
$i: $i + 1;
}
}
}
$j: $j + 1
}
@each $direction in $flex-direction {
.flex-#{$direction} {
flex-direction: #{$direction} !important;
}
}
@each $break in $breaks {
@media screen and (min-width: $break) {
@each $direction in $flex-direction {
$j: 1;
.flex-#{$direction}-#{nth($breakpoints,$j)} {
flex-direction: #{$direction} !important;
}
}
}
$j: $j + 1
}
With only 90 lines we were able to create 200 classes!
Add as many classes as you need or want!
we also added classes to set color to each side of the borders, unlike Bootstrap.
//Variables
$main: #001b41;
$secondary: #465a75;
$main-blue: #003d8f;
$light-blue: #0b9dcc;
$soft-blue: #28cce8;
$secondary-blue: #3364a5;
$light: #fff;
$light-gray: #f6f7f8;
$article-blue: #0357a0;
$footer-blue: #0b2863;
// change _font-color file if more colors are added
$colors: $main, $secondary, $main-blue, $light-blue, $soft-blue, $secondary-blue, $light, $light-gray, $article-blue, $footer-blue;
$color-names: main, secondary, main-blue, light-blue, soft-blue, secondary-blue, light, light-gray, article-blue, footer-blue;
$side-name: "left", "right", "top", "bottom";
//Background & Border Colors
$i: 1;
@each $color in $colors {
.bg-#{nth($color-names, $i)} {
background-color: $color;
}
.border-#{nth($color-names, $i)} {
border: solid 1px $color;
}
.#{nth($color-names, $i)} {
color: $color;
}
$i: $i +1;
}
// change if more colors are added
@each $side in $side-name {
@for $k from 1 through 10{
.border-#{$side}-#{nth($color-names, $k)} {
border-#{$side}: solid 1px #{nth($colors, $k)};
}
}
}
.border-none{
border: none !important;
}
The result for the code above is right here
you are also creating useful classes that weren’t in the framework you were using in the first place,