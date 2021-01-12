Search icon
How to Build a Dynamic GitHub Profile with GitHub Actions and PHP

January 12th 2021 596 reads
Author profile picture

@osteelYannick Chenot

Senior backend developer

Last year, GitHub quietly released a feature that was quickly noticed by the community – profile READMEs. A profile README is a global 

README
file for your GitHub profile, which you can set up by creating a public repository whose name is identical to your GitHub username. For instance, as my username is 
osteel
, I created the 
osteel/osteel
repository.

A little box like this one should appear while you add your own:

Once the repository is created, add a 

README
file with a short description explaining how great you are, and your GitHub profile page will display its content by default:

Neat and simple.

As I was browsing examples for some inspiration, I stumbled upon Simon Willison's version, which features some dynamic content like recent work and blog publications. He explained how he used a combination of GitHub Actions and Python to achieve this in a blog post, and I decided to do something similar with PHP.

The placeholder

The first thing to do is to create a placeholder in the 

README
file where the dynamic content will go. Since I wanted to automatically insert the latest publications of my blog, I used the following tags:

<!-- posts --><!-- /posts -->

You might recognise this format; since Markdown files also support HTML, I used some HTML comment tags to make sure they wouldn't show up on my profile page.

The PHP script

I can't remember the last time I wrote some PHP without a framework; as a result, I had to do a quick search just to get started with a basic PHP script and some Composer dependencies.

Turn out it's quite simple! The first step is to initialise the project with the following command:

$ composer init

From there, I installed a lightweight library to parse my blog's RSS feed:

$ composer require dg/rss-php

I then added a 

posts.php
file at the root of the project, with the following content:

Nothing too complicated here – Composer's autoload is required at the top, allowing me to load the RSS parser to generate a list of blog posts as a string, in Markdown format.

The existing content of the 

README
file is then loaded into the 
$content
variable, and the Markdown string is inserted between its 
<!-- posts -->
and 
<!-- /posts -->
tags with 
preg_replace
.

Finally, the file's entire content is replaced with the new one, using the 

file_put_contents
function.

The GitHub action

GitHub Actions are a fairly recent addition to GitHub, allowing developers to automate various CI/CD tasks, like running test suites or deploying web services.

They must be defined using YAML format in a 

.github/workflows
folder at the root of the project, and contain a list of steps that they are to execute.

Here's mine, which I named 

posts.yml
:

Again, nothing too complicated. We first give the action a name, and then define a list of events that should trigger it – pushing some code to the repository, a manual trigger from the interface (

workflow_dispatch
), or periodically like a cron job (here, every day at midnight).

We then indicate that the action should run on an Ubuntu image, where it will:

That's it! My GitHub profile is now automatically updated every time I publish a new article.

Conclusion

This was a quick experiment aiming at exploring GitHub Actions, which I expect to use more and more in the future. It was also fun to use PHP as a simple scripting language again, in a procedural way.

I've voluntarily left out a few things in order to keep this article short and simple – please refer to the repository for implementation details.

This story was originally published on tech.osteel.me.

Resources

