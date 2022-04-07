How to Become a Game Developer in 2022

Are you planning on becoming a Game Developer? But don’t know where to start? Don’t worry, my friend because, in this blog, I am going to be covering the resources for you to become a Game Developer in 2022.

The Roadmap to Becoming a Game Developer

BECOMING A PROGRAMMING AND GAME ENGINE DEVELOPER

First of all to become a game developer you need to know how to write code. For that, you need to learn C# (C sharp). This language is mainly used in game development.

The next thing I am going to be talking about is one of the most important pieces of tech that you should be familiar with as a game developer. I am talking about the “GAME ENGINE”.

A game engine is a software framework primarily designed for the development of video games, and generally includes relevant libraries and support programs. The “engine” terminology is similar to the term “software engine” used in the software industry.

As for the game engine, you can use “UNITY” which can be used to create games for platforms like PC, Playstation along with Android, IOS as well as AR/VR.

Below are the resources needed for programming and game engine:

BECOMING AN ANIMATOR

Next, you will be working on the animation. If programming and making things work is one thing then this is another. You need to know how to animate as all the games have animation, it makes a game look good with all the graphics added and they need to have them like obviously!!

Below are the resources for animation:

Blender:

As well as this Blender Udemy course: https://www.udemy.com/course/blendertutorial/

OTHER SOFTWARES (Good to have)

Planning software Trello : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sC6UwpVEEE0

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sC6UwpVEEE0 Image editing — Photoshop or gimp(free)

— Photoshop or gimp(free) Photoshop : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyR_uYsRdPs

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyR_uYsRdPs Video editing : Premier pro or shotcut(free) or DaVinci resolve(free)

: Premier pro or shotcut(free) or DaVinci resolve(free) Premier pro : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfPIp-G1bpY

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfPIp-G1bpY Vector image creation : Adobe Illustrator or inkscape(free)

: Adobe Illustrator or inkscape(free) Illustrator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ib8UBwu3yGA

Sound Audacity : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXoGmyzNZOY&list=PLqazFFzUAPc7XJjOcH4iPDoIeFHA_eyKh

: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXoGmyzNZOY&list=PLqazFFzUAPc7XJjOcH4iPDoIeFHA_eyKh Pixel art — aseprite or piskel (free) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCpalUPlhMs

— aseprite or piskel (free) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCpalUPlhMs Aseprite: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51u9ZgrEThg&list=PLmac3HPrav-9UWt-ahViIZxpyQxJ2wPSH

That is it for the roadmap. I am going to be sharing some extra resources that may be helpful for you guys.

I hope that this will be helpful for you guys. You can follow me on LinkedIn.

