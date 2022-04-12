Roadmap and Resources to Become an Ethical Hacker

584 reads 0 The Roadmap and resources that you can use to become an Ethical Hacker is the guide to becoming a hacker. Hackers are not only there to break into your websites or accounts, they are there to provide security and improve it as well. These are called vulnerabilities, and they report them to the company that owns the application. The company then sees to it that, it does not happen again by improving their security. In this blog, I am going to be sharing the Roadmap.

When you hear the word 'hacking', the first thing that pops in your head is how cool they look in the movies—I mean, they are cool in real life as well, but it is not the same. Hackers are not only there to break into your websites or accounts; they are there to provide security and improve it as well.

They do it by finding different ways to break into an application—these are called vulnerabilities, and they report them to the company that owns the application. The company then sees to it that it does not happen again by improving their security.

In this blog, I am going to be sharing the roadmap and the resources that you can use to become an ethical hacker.

RESOURCES:

Programming

Python: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NQ2aMxBYNE

Database:

SQL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nXOxLpeu80

Terminal:

CLI, Bash terminal: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGVHUBGZm3E

Networking:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Kq1MIfTWCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4eRbHgRawI

Useful Links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Kq1MIfTWCE&list=PLWKjhJtqVAbnklGh3FNRLECx_2D_vK3mu

https://www.udemy.com/course/complete-ethical-hacking-bootcamp-zero-to-mastery/

https://www.udemy.com/user/zaidsabih/

https://www.udemy.com/user/nathan-house/

https://www.coursera.org/specializations/intro-cyber-security

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNzpcB7ODxQ

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1szFCBUWXY3ESff8dJjjzw

https://www.youtube.com/c/InsiderPhD/videos

https://www.youtube.com/c/STOKfredrik/videos

https://owasp.org/www-project-web-security-testing-guide/latest/

https://null-byte.wonderhowto.com

https://www.hackingloops.com

http://www.securitytube.net

https://www.hackthissite.org

http://www.enigmagroup.org

Other useful websites for free and paid courses:

https://www.guvi.in/mlp/master-cyber-security

https://intellipaat.com/cyber-security-course-certification/

https://portswigger.net/web-security

https://pentesterlab.com

https://www.pentesteracademy.com

https://www.cybrary.it (best)

https://www.udacity.com/school-of-cybersecurity

https://cyberstart.com

https://www.offensive-security.com

https://www.hackthebox.com

https://www.hackerone.com (bug bounty)

https://tryhackme.com

https://my.ine.com/learning-paths

https://www.virtualhackinglabs.com

https://hackersacademy.com

If I missed any topics, please include them in a comment below. If you know any other resources please share them. It will be very helpful for others who want to learn. Follow me on LinkedIn if you liked what you’ve read.

