How to a Make Flutter Screen in 2 Minutes

I want to show you, how to generate a Flutter screen in a couple of minutes using Codis (converts Figma design to Flutter code) - a service that currently I'm working on. As an example let's create a screen of a music app: You just need to signup in for free and install . After that, you can choose a frame in Figma file and lunch the plugin. Codis Figma plugin After a couple of minutes you start getting the rendered result to compare: And finally the screen code: class MusicAppScreen extends StatelessWidget {\n MusicAppScreen();\n\n @override\n Widget build(BuildContext context) {\n return Container(\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(color: Color.fromRGBO(18, 18, 18, 1)),\n child: Column(children: [\n Container(\n child: Flex(children: [\n Expanded(\n child: SingleLineLeadingImageListItem(\n height: 72,\n leadingImage: Image(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/4e5afe26b35cfbe0ee7fd3216806453df6aefadf.png')),\n leadingImageHeight: 56,\n titleText: 'Ukrainian',\n titleTextFontSize: 16,\n titleTextFontFamily: 'Roboto',\n titleTextColor: Color.fromRGBO(255, 255, 255, 1),\n trailingWidget: null,\n tileColor: Color.fromRGBO(46, 46, 46, 1)),\n flex: 1),\n Expanded(\n child: Padding(\n padding: EdgeInsets.only(left: 3),\n child: SingleLineLeadingImageListItem(\n height: 72,\n leadingImage: Image(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/3b6e7710c505439063586bf01566cd4d91d78d8e.png')),\n leadingImageHeight: 56,\n titleText: 'Star Wars',\n titleTextFontSize: 16,\n titleTextFontFamily: 'Roboto',\n titleTextColor: Color.fromRGBO(255, 255, 255, 1),\n trailingWidget: null,\n tileColor: Color.fromRGBO(46, 46, 46, 1))),\n flex: 1)\n ], direction: Axis.horizontal),\n width: MediaQuery.of(context).size.width * 1.000,\n height: 72,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 9, right: 8, top: 21)),\n Container(\n child: Flex(children: [\n Expanded(\n child: SingleLineLeadingImageListItem(\n height: 72,\n leadingImage: Image(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/5a882e785da5b8be376cd64fda95ca6c9e376e7f.png')),\n leadingImageHeight: 56,\n titleText: 'Kids',\n titleTextFontSize: 16,\n titleTextFontFamily: 'Roboto',\n titleTextColor: Color.fromRGBO(255, 255, 255, 1),\n trailingWidget: null,\n tileColor: Color.fromRGBO(46, 46, 46, 1)),\n flex: 1),\n Expanded(\n child: Padding(\n padding: EdgeInsets.only(left: 3),\n child: SingleLineLeadingImageListItem(\n height: 72,\n leadingImage: Image(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/2486cb439930bbd87670d6044e7cd3ffbb1622c5.png')),\n leadingImageHeight: 56,\n titleText: 'Liked Songs',\n titleTextFontSize: 16,\n titleTextFontFamily: 'Roboto',\n titleTextColor: Color.fromRGBO(255, 255, 255, 1),\n trailingWidget: null,\n tileColor: Color.fromRGBO(46, 46, 46, 1))),\n flex: 1)\n ], direction: Axis.horizontal),\n width: MediaQuery.of(context).size.width * 1.000,\n height: 72,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 9, right: 8, top: 14)),\n Padding(\n padding: EdgeInsets.only(left: 12, top: 26),\n child: Text('Jump back in',\n style: TextStyle(\n fontSize: 18,\n fontFamily: 'Roboto',\n fontWeight: FontWeight.w600,\n color: Color.fromRGBO(255, 255, 255, 1)))),\n Container(\n child: Row(children: [\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/4828627fbcfd92d6aa0680ce183af867a6078520.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.fill)),\n height: 119,\n width: 119,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(right: 11)),\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/4b2c9cadc138c3d57e613658e081532130f80e64.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.fill)),\n height: 119,\n width: 119,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 11)),\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/9f6af78ba9c6566e4d1a6c06458e9e845fc0e02e.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.fill)),\n height: 119,\n width: 119,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 11))\n ], crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start),\n constraints: BoxConstraints.expand(height: 119),\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 12, right: 16, top: 17)),\n Padding(\n padding: EdgeInsets.only(left: 12, top: 26),\n child: Text('Recently played',\n style: TextStyle(\n fontSize: 18,\n fontFamily: 'Roboto',\n fontWeight: FontWeight.w600,\n color: Color.fromRGBO(255, 255, 255, 1)))),\n Container(\n child: Row(children: [\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/9b0c638d92faeff1b2b8be9c719d48f983f87ab0.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.fill)),\n height: 119,\n width: 119,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(right: 11)),\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/d540ce88eb53ebeea3f6a3f46cf3077e5fec1503.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.fill)),\n height: 119,\n width: 119,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 11)),\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/4a6b1816a0fa9a6bdd5fe4459a7e340c44dbb16f.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.fill)),\n height: 119,\n width: 119,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 11))\n ], crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start),\n constraints: BoxConstraints.expand(height: 119),\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 12, right: 16, top: 17)),\n Container(\n child: Container(\n decoration:\n const BoxDecoration(color: Color.fromRGBO(46, 46, 46, 1)),\n child: Row(children: [\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/3b6e7710c505439063586bf01566cd4d91d78d8e.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.fill)),\n height: 56,\n width: 56,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 10, right: 6)),\n Padding(\n padding: EdgeInsets.only(left: 6),\n child: Text('Star Wars - The Last Battle',\n style: TextStyle(\n fontSize: 16,\n fontFamily: 'Roboto',\n fontWeight: FontWeight.w400,\n color: Color.fromRGBO(255, 255, 255, 1)))),\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/90f1ba99d38e9dd5fd95985b285511c80b049868.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.contain)),\n height: 30,\n width: 30,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 16)),\n Container(\n alignment: Alignment.topLeft,\n decoration: const BoxDecoration(\n image: DecorationImage(\n image: AssetImage(\n 'images/e452b6284aca760c898d5d5ca13a4847e85ff002.png'),\n fit: BoxFit.contain)),\n height: 30,\n width: 30,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 12, right: 17))\n ], crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.center)),\n width: MediaQuery.of(context).size.width * 1.000,\n height: 70,\n margin: EdgeInsets.only(left: 7, right: 10, top: 44))\n ], crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start));\n }\n} Try convert your design into Flutter - it would be great to have your feedback. Codis is currently in its beta stage, we're working hard to improve the quality of the code.