A Guide to Building Interactive Charts in Flutter
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe Flutter charting library [Graphic] has a well-designed interaction system for various interactive charts. The system is built on several concepts, and when you leant these concepts you will find it's quite easy and flexible to handle interactions. Some of the concepts are novel, but intuitive and easy to understand. To represent interactions, there are two levels of abstraction: *signals* and *selections*. These two concepts are referred to Vega, but there are some differences in [Granad/graphic]