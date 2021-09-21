How Much Data is Enough for Small Dataset-Based Object Detection?

The goal of object detection is to find objects with certain characteristics in a digital image or video with the help of machine learning. Object detection is a branch of computer vision that deals with identifying and locating objects in a photo or video. Machine learning is used in self-driving cars, pedestrian detection, and optimizing traffic flow in cities. Using machine learning algorithms, such systems are designed for [biometrics-verification-system-ai-machine-learning] and remote surveillance. This technology has even been used for suicide prevention.